Following up on last week’s article on how teachers are faring in the current economic climate and what adjustments they have been forced to make, a few teachers discussed their concerns with the Express Business. Candice (not her actual name), a secondary school teacher, stated why she feels the Government’s current 4 per cent offer to public servants is a ‘negative increase’.
CANDACE explained that the teaching service in T&T has a pay structure that ranges from grade 1 to grade 9. The grades are further ranked A to F, depending on the assessment of their performance. The teachers are given a certain amount of time by which they must apply for the next level. That is called the longevity period, within which they must apply, she said. If they do not apply within the three longevity periods, they must reapply.
“You are eligible for increments, which are moves along the teaching tier if you have finished your performance assessment over a 3 on a scale of one to five.
“You begin at Grade A when you join the teaching service, and after a year and a performance evaluation, you should advance to Grade B. The incremental scale has a $364 difference between each point. You’ll be promoted from point A to point B as a teacher, then from point B to point C, and so on,” said the teacher.
She explained that the 4 per cent offer from the Government is roughly equal to one increment.
“What does this mean for teachers who haven’t been promoted in years and are, in some circumstances, earning $1,000 less than their wage bracket? If teachers were paid in accordance with their proper pay scale, it may alleviate some of the financial difficulties they are now facing,” she said.
Minister responds
The Express Business contacted Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly, last week Monday to inquire why teachers are not receiving the appropriate increments despite yearly performance reports.
The minister said the existing system must be replaced with a more modern one in order for it to operate more efficiently.
She said, “At times, there are circumstances which may prevent them (teachers) from being at their present incremental point e.g the non-receipt of previous staff reports or errors in the reports. At the heart of this issue is also the requirement for the manual system to be replaced with a digitised process, which will be much more efficient. The digitisation of human resource records is currently being done at the Ministry of Education.”
Dr Gadsby Dolly did not disclose how far the Ministry of Education has progressed toward digitising all human resource data, but she did note that it is a large project that is currently being worked on.
However, educators told the Express Business that the reason some teachers in Trinidad and Tobago are not receiving their proper increments is due to unnecessary bureaucracy at the Ministry of Education.
“When staff reports are done, they are done for an entire school. When the reports leave the school, they must go to the district office because the school supervisor must sign them, and only after the school supervisor signs them, do the reports go to the Ministry of Education.
“The school supervisor will usually do an entire batch and send it via courier to the Ministry of Education. Most of the time, when staff reports go missing, it happens at the Ministry of Education, where things are often misplaced. This error hardly ever happens at the school level because when the MOE says what year or years, they are unable to locate, you can go back to the school and look at your file and find exactly what is missing. The MOE is ridiculous. They are still paper-based, and all teachers still have a physical file.
“If something happens to you, like a transfer or you are going on a scholarship to do a Diploma in Education or anything else, they must pull your physical file to update. Imagine in this day and age they do not have computerised files, so it is very possible for things to go missing and that’s why it takes very long for some teachers to get their retirement benefits even after they have left the service,” Candice said.
Union disturbed
Speaking to TV6’s Morning Edition anchor Fazeer Mohammed last Thursday (October 6), Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association vice-president Kyrla Robertson-Thomas said some teachers had not been promoted to the next level despite achieving all of the prerequisites.
She said teachers recently had to grieve the loss of one of their own after discovering that a teacher had been an assistant teacher (primary) for around 15 years and died while waiting to be promoted to a T1 post.
The system does not allow ATPs (Assistant Teachers Primary) to be placed with trained teachers and perform the duties specified in their job descriptions, according to Robertson-Thomas.
“He was operating at the lowest level without proper compensation but was expected to carry out the duties of a trained teacher,” she said.
In reference to that teacher, Robertson-Thomas recalled a discussion she had with the permanent secretary in 2016 and said, “If that man died, his blood would be on your hands. The Teaching Service Commission, the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), and every technocrat in the ministry did nothing to aid UTT and USC students in obtaining promotions. Instead, they continued to allow them to teach and perform all T1-level responsibilities without suggesting that they be promoted.”
According to Robertson-Thomas, TTUTA informed the Government in advance to be mindful of the Bachelor’s of Education programme they planned to implement at UTT as they hoped the new degree would be compatible with the previous Diploma in Education for students moving forward.
With the advent of UTT, the teachers training college closed down and became a UTT campus, and the previous two-year diploma became a four-year Bachelor’s degree in education.
However, when teachers completed the degree, they still encountered problems advancing their career.
She said many teachers have had T1 secondary training but were given the “pie in the sky” impression that they would inevitably become T3 secondary teachers once they complete the Bachelor’s degree. The current system does not fully acknowledge the change, which leaves these teachers in “limbo”.
According to Robertson-Thomas, these individuals end up sliding through the holes of the educational system and languishing in the same location for years, unable to progress.
“This man (teacher) is no longer alive, and there are many more like him (in the system).” She said, “Teachers are depressed, dejected, and feel unappreciated.
On October 5, World Teachers’ Day, Robertson-Thomas recommended that the Minister of Education ditch her high heels in favour of a pair of cozy flats or sneakers and do a thorough tour of the country’s schools to examine what is going on.
The Education Minister told the Express Business that she couldn’t even estimate how many elementary and secondary school teachers received grades of 3 or above in their 2021 evaluations since she would need to manually evaluate all staff reports to get that data.
CANDACE explained that the teaching service in T&T has a pay structure that ranges from grade 1 to grade 9. The grades are further ranked A to F, depending on the assessment of their performance. The teachers are given a certain amount of time by which they must apply for the next level. That is called the longevity period, within which they must apply, she said. If they do not apply within the three longevity periods, they must reapply.
“You are eligible for increments, which are moves along the teaching tier if you have finished your performance assessment over a 3 on a scale of one to five.
“You begin at Grade A when you join the teaching service, and after a year and a performance evaluation, you should advance to Grade B. The incremental scale has a $364 difference between each point. You’ll be promoted from point A to point B as a teacher, then from point B to point C, and so on,” said the teacher.
She explained that the 4 per cent offer from the Government is roughly equal to one increment.
“What does this mean for teachers who haven’t been promoted in years and are, in some circumstances, earning $1,000 less than their wage bracket? If teachers were paid in accordance with their proper pay scale, it may alleviate some of the financial difficulties they are now facing,” she said.
Minister responds
The Express Business contacted Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly, last week Monday to inquire why teachers are not receiving the appropriate increments despite yearly performance reports.
The minister said the existing system must be replaced with a more modern one in order for it to operate more efficiently.
She said, “At times, there are circumstances which may prevent them (teachers) from being at their present incremental point e.g the non-receipt of previous staff reports or errors in the reports. At the heart of this issue is also the requirement for the manual system to be replaced with a digitised process, which will be much more efficient. The digitisation of human resource records is currently being done at the Ministry of Education.”
Dr Gadsby Dolly did not disclose how far the Ministry of Education has progressed toward digitising all human resource data, but she did note that it is a large project that is currently being worked on.
However, educators told the Express Business that the reason some teachers in Trinidad and Tobago are not receiving their proper increments is due to unnecessary bureaucracy at the Ministry of Education.
“When staff reports are done, they are done for an entire school. When the reports leave the school, they must go to the district office because the school supervisor must sign them, and only after the school supervisor signs them, do the reports go to the Ministry of Education.
“The school supervisor will usually do an entire batch and send it via courier to the Ministry of Education. Most of the time, when staff reports go missing, it happens at the Ministry of Education, where things are often misplaced. This error hardly ever happens at the school level because when the MOE says what year or years, they are unable to locate, you can go back to the school and look at your file and find exactly what is missing. The MOE is ridiculous. They are still paper-based, and all teachers still have a physical file.
“If something happens to you, like a transfer or you are going on a scholarship to do a Diploma in Education or anything else, they must pull your physical file to update. Imagine in this day and age they do not have computerised files, so it is very possible for things to go missing and that’s why it takes very long for some teachers to get their retirement benefits even after they have left the service,” Candice said.
Union disturbed
Speaking to TV6’s Morning Edition anchor Fazeer Mohammed last Thursday (October 6), Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association vice-president Kyrla Robertson-Thomas said some teachers had not been promoted to the next level despite achieving all of the prerequisites.
She said teachers recently had to grieve the loss of one of their own after discovering that a teacher had been an assistant teacher (primary) for around 15 years and died while waiting to be promoted to a T1 post.
The system does not allow ATPs (Assistant Teachers Primary) to be placed with trained teachers and perform the duties specified in their job descriptions, according to Robertson-Thomas.
“He was operating at the lowest level without proper compensation but was expected to carry out the duties of a trained teacher,” she said.
In reference to that teacher, Robertson-Thomas recalled a discussion she had with the permanent secretary in 2016 and said, “If that man died, his blood would be on your hands. The Teaching Service Commission, the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), and every technocrat in the ministry did nothing to aid UTT and USC students in obtaining promotions. Instead, they continued to allow them to teach and perform all T1-level responsibilities without suggesting that they be promoted.”
According to Robertson-Thomas, TTUTA informed the Government in advance to be mindful of the Bachelor’s of Education programme they planned to implement at UTT as they hoped the new degree would be compatible with the previous Diploma in Education for students moving forward.
With the advent of UTT, the teachers training college closed down and became a UTT campus, and the previous two-year diploma became a four-year Bachelor’s degree in education.
However, when teachers completed the degree, they still encountered problems advancing their career.
She said many teachers have had T1 secondary training but were given the “pie in the sky” impression that they would inevitably become T3 secondary teachers once they complete the Bachelor’s degree. The current system does not fully acknowledge the change, which leaves these teachers in “limbo”.
According to Robertson-Thomas, these individuals end up sliding through the holes of the educational system and languishing in the same location for years, unable to progress.
“This man (teacher) is no longer alive, and there are many more like him (in the system).” She said, “Teachers are depressed, dejected, and feel unappreciated.
On October 5, World Teachers’ Day, Robertson-Thomas recommended that the Minister of Education ditch her high heels in favour of a pair of cozy flats or sneakers and do a thorough tour of the country’s schools to examine what is going on.
The Education Minister told the Express Business that she couldn’t even estimate how many elementary and secondary school teachers received grades of 3 or above in their 2021 evaluations since she would need to manually evaluate all staff reports to get that data.