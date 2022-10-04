Teachers in focus:

BUDGETING your money and staying in charge of your finances is never easy, but it gets much harder when the economic climate is less than favourable.
Since money is scarce pretty much everywhere right now, it’s critical now more than ever to protect the money you’ve worked so hard to obtain.
Government has been steadfast in its commitment to maintain its 4 per cent wage offer for teachers, public servants and other public officers despite rising prices for food, petrol, and other necessities.
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) and the Public Services Association (PSA) have flatly rejected Government’s offer.
Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, said in last week’s presentation of the 2023 budget: “No responsible government can contemplate bankrupting the entire country simply to appease a portion of the labour force. We are firm in our view that our current offer of 4 per cent over 2014 to 2019 for the mainstream public service, although it would be a challenge to raise the required funds, is practical and equitable.”
Express Business spoke with teachers anonymously to get their opinions and find out what changes they had to make over the last fiscal year to accommodate rising prices.
Brenda (not her actual name) has been a primary school teacher for the last 13 years. She is married with four children, aged 14, six, five, and a one-year-old.
Brenda said in a telephone interview on Thursday, that even though she and her husband earn a combined income of $20,000 a month, it is difficult to support a family of six since they both entered their relationship with outstanding debt.
“It may seem like a lot but it’s not. We have two mortgages. My mother, who is elderly, lives with another relative at my home. I pay the mortgage there while I live with my husband at his home. Overall, we spend between $17,000 and $18,000 a month. The balance is put into savings in case of emergencies,” she said.
Brenda commutes from Palo Seco to Gasparillo for her job.
“The four per cent offer from the Government isn’t even going to cover the increase in my gas bill,” she said. “Since food costs are continually rising, I had to find another way to feed my family. I am now working hard to save money so that my cousin in another country might send us a barrel of food since it could be less expensive than what I am currently paying for a few things at the grocery store.”
Brenda said in addition to teaching, she also gives after-school lessons to earn additional revenue and that, apart from the necessities, she has little money left over for emergencies.
She says that the pandemic also hurt her family. She went from working five days a week to working seven days a week to help her students, some of whom had a hard time adjusting toonline learning.
“My husband is a public servant,” she said, adding, “He and I both have mortgages. To support a larger family, he had to take out further debts. When he doesn’t have enough money, I’ll pay part of the bills. Due to the recent gas price increase, my gas bill would move from $300 per week to $400 or more.”
She said that it cost her more than $5,000 to send her children out for the new academic year.
“There are still some things to do. I spend between $6,000 and $10,000 every month. Sometimes it may be more. My monthly mortgage payment is about $2,200. I am responsible for paying all of my family’s phone and Internet expenses.” she said.
“Working remotely wasn’t simple. I split a class with another teacher, so I spent a portion of the morning teaching online. Last year, I had to get my class online and manage my two daughters—one in pre-school and the other in her first year—while also managing my class and a newborn.”
According to Brenda, her mother even helped her out by providing her money to apply for a loan to buy a used automobile that the family sorely needed.
In order to reduce her travel and expenditures, Brenda said she requested a transfer to teach at a school that was closer to her home. The transfer wasn’t approved.
Her health has deteriorated, she said, because of the overall stress.
“Right now, I have high blood sugar levels, I don’t get enough sleep, my blood pressure is rising, and I cry every day to go to school.”
Brenda claims that despite everything, she loves her profession and takes pleasure in seeing children grow and develop.
She claims that while the public may be quick to condemn and claim that because teachers and other public employees receive high incomes, they can afford it, the reality is that they cannot.
“We have obligations just like everyone else. The working class would disappear at the pace this Government is going. And it’s not just teachers. Teachers and other public servants make a comparable amount each month, between $6,000 to $15,000, yet many still struggle to provide for their families,” she said.
Candice (not her actual name) has been a teacher for the last 15 years. The past seven have all been in secondary education.
Candice lives in San Fernando with her husband and three children, who are 16, 11, and 9 years old. The couple’s monthly income is $25,000
She said the problem with teachers is not simply that they need more money, but also that they have not been promoted despite having the qualifications.
“A failure to advance teachers to the next level results in certain teachers not being paid according to their exact compensation scale. My income hasn’t changed even though I am meant to advance three levels. All we want is for the Government to pay us and all other public servants what we are owed,” she said.
“I am furious with the administration and the budget that was announced on Monday last. It was so callous, and it demonstrates how little concern they have for anybody. I’m so frustrated. I consider myself to be a really nice person, and when you treat others in this way, it really tests their limits, “ she said.
The Express Business will take a closer look at the possible issues inside the teaching service and find out why some teachers stay stagnant at one level for years.
