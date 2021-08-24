The July/August vacation for many children often means summer camp, which usually provides months of fun-filled activities for them.
However, Covid-19 has caused several changes for the last two years in Trinidad and Tobago, including the opportunity for children to attend in-person summer camps.
For one family from Biche, the pandemic challenged them to think outside the box while ensuring a fun, safe environment for their children to continue learning.
Louisea John-Browne is the co-founder of Increase Kids Virtual Agri Camp.
She told the Express Business on Friday her passion for agriculture, education, and children made it an easy decision for her to launch the virtual camp.
John-Browne said, “Covid has really allowed our creativity to expand. Many people in the country have had to resort to agriculture as a way of life during this pandemic. We decided to use this platform and build upon it. If there is such a reoccurrence, it will now be introduced to children at an early age, not as a skill that has to be resorted to, but as a way of life.”
She said Covid had opened numerous doors for them personally and for Increase Kids.
“Parents have been at home with their kids attempting home-schooling. This Virtual Agri Camp is ideal as kids are inside and need an activity for them to be outside and learn at the same time,” she said.
The couple’s thirst for agriculture and learning bore fruit in the form of their first Increase Kids Alphabet book published in 2020.
John-Browne said, “The first Increase Kids Virtual Agri Camp began in July 2021. We reached two NGOs, the Sure Foundation and Tropical Agriculture Consultancy Services Ltd, who joined with us to help make the camp an extreme success.”
Initially, the camp wanted 50 students. Due to its gaining popularity and strong presence on social media, Increase Kids Virtual Agri Camp doubled its expected figure.
John-Browne said, “We had to close off registration early to avoid additional students and loss of valuable teaching information along the way. We have students in Barbados, St Lucia, Brooklyn, New York, and our sweet sister isle Tobago.
“The Virtual Agri Camp uses two major tools for kids to learn via their devices:
1. Letters A-Z worksheets tie into the Ministry of Education’s curriculum and address points such as hand-eye coordination, writing skills, and word development.
2. Practical planting exercises, which allow them to explore their creativity. Kids have the opportunity to plant local fruits, veggies, or flowers that all start with the letters of the alphabet. Here’s an example: A is for Avocado. All worksheets and planting videos are then uploaded to our Facebook page at the end of the workday or workweek.”
The Brownes kept the virtual agricultural camp simple and engaging for children as young as three, up to 12 years old.
“We developed the Increase Kids Alphabet (available on Amazon) at the beginning of the pandemic over a year ago. It is an alphabet with positive and interactive words. Despite the absence of physical school, we decided to engage our two girls in learning while at home. We are both heavily involved in the agricultural sector. We also like our kids to not just know the basics, but to get their hands dirty and have fun. We organised a kitchen garden, and they were very excited about it. We taught them how to plant, and then the idea came like a lightbulb moment. My husband and I thought, why not expose as many children to this knowledge... and so the idea began.
“Merging the alphabet and planting together, we named the exercise the Plantabet Growbox Competition, after which we started introducing it into every home locally, regionally and internationally,” John-Browne said.
How it works
She said, “My husband Darrell and I are the main idea generators. However, we work with a team of qualified professionals to brainstorm and execute. We also allow kids to be a part of our free ten-minute Zoom at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, called Increase Kids business classes. This aspect of Increase Kids exposes children to the world of business and keywords they can understand such as customer, buying, selling, money and much more.”
Giving some insight into how the virtual classes operate, John-Browne said, “We conduct the classes through WhatsApp and Zoom on various days. Worksheets and fun real-life videos of kids planting are forwarded to the kids’ devices, and they can learn exactly how to plant the respective fruit or veggie for that day.
“One day for the week, there is a healthy-benefit Zoom class. Our tutors meet with the students to show them directly how to plant. They also discuss the importance of each plant in a fun way. Some of our generous sponsors include Bourne’s Growers, Couva One-Stop Garden Shop, I&M Agricultural Supplies, Munich Home and Garden Store, Jo Chie Gift Shop, Enchanted Evergreen Gardens, Cashew Gardens, Farmers Farm, and Shen Dip Treats have come on board and assisted in giving gifts and teaching the classes.”
And as a bonus, John-Browne says there is a final growbox competition.
The children with the best grow boxes are awarded prizes.
Camp continues
The July/August vacation cycles were done free of charge, largely in part, to sponsors, who absorbed most of the cost.
She said plans are advanced for upcoming cycles that will focus on two major topics, “Turning Your Growbox into a Garden” and “Turning Your Garden into a Business”. These two cycles are free except for a registration fee of $50. The first cycle will start on September 11. The second will begin on September 18, she added.
“The Increase Kids Virtual Agri Camp is ongoing. When the vacation cycles are over, we continue Saturday classes to follow up with the children and see how their growboxes are going. We aim to change the next generation by starting today. We hope to change one child, one family at a time, not through negative influences but by exposing them to positive words, actions, and habits. Our alphabet seeks to do this. Through the Agri Camp, we have had the opportunity to reintroduce positive words via our worksheets. It also exposes children to a way of life and business, she said.
The Brownes admit it has not been easy, but the reward to see their children and other children benefit from something they both take pride in and have a passion for, is priceless.
“My husband and I have both decided to give back more to the community. We do so through various mediums, but one way is via the children. Increase Kids has been given the opportunity to partner with the Sure Foundation and Mr Raul Bermudez, who has collectively been able to give out over 1,000 seedlings and breadfruit trees at no cost to all of the participants at the camp. Our business aims to teach individuals, including children, how to increase. We are in the final phase of launching our Virtual and Physical Agro Shop. Our Agro shop will cater to the needs of adults but also the growing needs of kids in agriculture. We aim to open a new world for children ages 3-12 and over who show a love for planting and farming,” John-Browne said.
For more information on Increase Kids Virtual Agri Camp, call 1-868-264-9664.