Teaching children financial literacy

ASIF Cassim is on a mission—to teach children financial literacy.
So he authored and published a book The ABC’s of Money Book.
He printed 300 copies and has sold 250 thus far.
“The ABC’s of Money Book One is an introduction to the concept of money tailored specifically for toddlers. The book delves into identifying the various notes and coins available for use in T&T, explaining how and when to use these notes and coins, and explaining the concept of change. The book provides kids with mathematical activities to better understand how to count money and receive change, and how to read price tags and understand their value,” he told the Express Business in an interview last week.
It’s the first book in a four-part series.
The second part is already completed but has not been physically published as yet.
“The ABC’s of Money Book Two, builds upon the method of payment introduced in Book One. Book Two introduces the commercial bank and delves into two forms of electronic payments, namely, debit cards and credit cards. Here, kids will learn the concept of how debit and credit cards work as an alternative form of payment for goods and services,” he said.
“My third and fourth books are already written. I won’t give details on it just yet but they are incoming, so look out,” he added.
Cassim, a 30-year-old economist at the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT), said he sought the support of the Ministry of Education but because financial literacy is not a topic taught in schools, the book could not be included in the school syllabus.
His vision is a paradigm shift in the mindset of the people and to encourage sustainable progression.
“I want that outlet to develop and mould these minds away from what we grew up in. Nothing is wrong with the academic system. But we must supplement that with life skills. We have seen far too many people make bad financial decisions, struggle with loans and living paycheque to paycheque. It’s time that we educate people on creative financing,” he said.
Not in syllabus
Cassim believes that regardless of age, occupation or socio-economic status, financial literacy is an important discipline.
In his view, the problem should be tackled from the onset, to go hand in hand with schooling.
He says the ABC’s of Money series is a way of trying to bridge the gap and have a balance between academics as well as building the landscape of financial literacy in T&T.
He also approached the Central Bank through its Financial Literacy Programme but was again directed to the Ministry of Education.
“Financial education is lacking, leaving people around the world struggling to understand why their credit card interest is so high and they can’t afford the lifestyle they have dreamed of since they were young. There is no single entity to blame for a lack of global financial education. It is up to everyone: parents, schools, and governments, to pitch in and teach the next generation how to properly handle their finances,” he said.
He said becoming a parent opened his eyes to the life skills he knows now that he wished he learned earlier.
“Being a new father and understanding the needs of my daughter and myself really played a big part in getting myself more disciplined in finance. Given my economics background, the knowledge is there but now it was time to put it into practice. My daughter is my inspiration and I want to help her develop into the best human being she can be to herself and to society. I promised to use my experiences and help her through her life so that she is equipped to face life’s challenges,” he said.
“I’ve come to realise that most parents usually give their kids a piggy bank in which they save their spare change, birthday money or cash gifts received from their relatives/families. This concept helps kids to learn and maintain a discipline of saving. However, my book’s intention is to develop kids to understand how money works in the real world and provide them with a basis on how complex the financial world can be; not saving only. My book will be in a series format, building on the concepts of the previous book. Thus, my hope is for children to understand the concept of finance as per their age, as this can prevent them from investing in wrong financial instruments later in adulthood,” he said.
“My hope is for the younger generations to be introduced to this concept as early as possible so that they can make decisions for a better future, a future where they can make sound financial decisions for themselves and for T&T. They are our future and I believe that we need to invest in them and grow their scope of thinking. Now more than ever we need innovation and creativity, so the earlier we can address this, it will be to the benefit of a better T&T,” he said.
Future generation
His call is for an investment into children’s education.
He said the first book only took two months to complete.
“The process was not long. I had a good team with me. My support came from Royards Publishing (Dwight Narinesingh) and my illustrator, Jason Windsor. They were very helpful through the entire process understanding all my explanations and how I conceptualised the content and how I envisioned Leo and his parents to look. Kudos to them and I owe them the greatest appreciation.
“The idea came to me during the pandemic and I honestly just woke up at 4 a.m. one morning and began writing. I did this consecutively for a month and that is how I developed my two books,” he recalled.
The most difficult part of the process was getting up at 4 a.m. to write.
“As time went on, and as I began seeing the work, it was easier. Envisioning what my book can be for kids of T&T and hopefully the region and the globe, this motivation pushed me throughout the process,” he said.
“Personally, I learned that I have the ability to set a goal and actually achieve it and if I can, so can anyone else. Consistency is key in everything. You have to persist and continue to work on these habits daily to achieve any goal. But most of all, if you can envision a goal, you can definitely create that into a reality,” he said.
He said he promised himself that he will be a mentor and give back to his country and the publication of his books are part of his contribution to society.
What is Financial Literacy?
Financial education is the teaching of financial topics to children and adults in hopes of providing them the tools they need to be financially literate.
Some of the core principles of financial education include:
1. Saving — Ensuring that saving for the future is made a priority
2. Budgeting — Learning how to set, and keep a budget
3. Investing — The benefits of investing over time, including compound interest
4. Credit and Debt — What it really means to be in debt, and how to use credit wisely
5. Financial Safety and Security — Keeping personal and financial information secure