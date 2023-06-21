A TEAM of stakeholders involved in the ongoing Dragon Gas negotiations travelled to Venezuela last week, Energy Minister Stuart Young disclosed yesterday as he delivered an update on the project.
“We had a technical team from Shell, (the National Gas Company) and the Energy Ministry across in Venezuela last week doing the necessary for us as we progress the deal,” Young said.
He made the comments during a press conference held at the Energy Ministry’s head office located at Tower C of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain yesterday.
“I will be heading there very shortly to do my part. I’ve continued to be in communication and in contact with the various parties,” he said.
In March, Young attended a special NGC board meeting at the company’s head office in Point Lisas which was “convened to facilitate ongoing strategic discussions with key industry stakeholders around opportunities for strengthening national energy security, affordability and sustainability”.
At the meeting, Young and the NGC board met with a team from Shell T&T which was led by senior vice president and country chair Eugene Okpere.
NGC and Shell are two of the key stakeholders for this country with respect to the Dragon Gas deal.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on January 24 that the United States had waived energy sanctions against Venezuela via an Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) waiver, paving the way for T&T to develop the PDVSA-owned Dragon Gas Field.
Also in March on Young’s third visit to Venezuela, the Government of T&T and the government of Venezuela signed a non-disclosure agreement with respect to the Dragon Gas negotiations.