Technology can save the Scarlet Ibis

TECHNOLOGY that has been recommended a s a way to protect this country’s national bird, the Scarlet Ibis, in its major breeding habitat, has so far proven to be a success in Mexico.
A team of nature conservation experts from non-governmental organisations, the Yucatan government and Huawei Technologies has identified 119 species, including at least five jaguars in a nature reserve in Dzilam, Yucatan, in southeast Mexico.
This marks the first time the team made such findings since the launch of the Tech4Nature Mexico project in the Dzilam de Bravo nature reserve last year.
The project uses an integrated and continuous monitoring system analysing images and sound data to identify and track jaguars and their prey.
Hundreds of researchers and volunteers from organisations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Polytechnic University of Yucatan, C Minds’ AI for Climate initiative, Rainforest Connection, the local community of Dzilam, and the government authorities of Yucatan participated in the project, while Huawei supplied the capabilities of Huawei Cloud.
“To date, the team working on the project has collected more than 30,000 photos, 550,000 audio recordings and many video clips. The data is processed using the ModelArts AI Platform from Huawei Cloud and the Arbimon AI platform from Rainforest Connection,” Huawei stated.
The Dzilam de Bravo nature reserve on the Yucatan wetlands is an important habitat for many species, including some that are endangered.
Based on the data obtained, the team were able to identify 88 birds, 22 mammals, five reptiles, and four amphibians, of which 34 species are on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.
Ecologists estimated around 4,000 to 5,000 jaguars in the wild in Mexico, more than half of which live on the Yucatan Peninsula, making it one of the primary regions for their conservation.
Before the project, local experts did not know if the reserve was home to jaguars, or how many there were.
“We are setting the basis for a state-wide biodiversity monitoring platform with AI on the Huawei Cloud. Our umbrella species is the jaguar, because if we make sure to protect it, then we protect everything that surrounds them. What we are doing is a huge and pioneering step for decision-making for conservation and nature-based solutions,” said Regina Cervera, coordinator of the Tech4Nature Mexico project at C Minds, a not-for-profit innovation agency dedicated to the development of solutions in nature conservation.
The data is typically collected from the SD cards inside the sensors of the monitoring system. Every 40 days or so, the team of investigators would make a visit to the reserve and replace the SD cards and take the ones with data to the labs at the Polytechnic University of Yucatan in Merida.
“We need to upload the data to a Big Data platform because it is a high volume of information. We need to process it at high speed and with artificial intelligence. Then start to understand the pictures and be able to detect the animals that interest us,” said Joaquin Saldana, director of strategy marketing at Huawei Latin America.
Biodiversity in the area is threatened by several factors combined, such as hunting, deforestation as well as climate change.
“One of the reasons for us to select Dzilam is for the relatively well-conserved ecosystem, even though it’s an area known for illegal poaching and illegal logging. And with the confirmed presence of such an important species by the Ministry of Sustainable Development of Yucatan, we all decided it was a great area to pilot the project,” according to C Minds.
Initiated in 2022, the Tech4Nature Mexico project involves the deployment of an integrated and continuous monitoring system consisting of cameras and acoustic solutions to identify and track the jaguars and their prey as well as the impacts of climate change in the region. It uses the Huawei Cloud artificial intelligence platforms to analyse the collected data.
Sayda Rodriguez Gomez, Secretary of Sustainable Development of Yucatan, says that the knowledge gathered through the monitoring system is helpful in driving conservation efforts.
“The first thing we discovered was that it was difficult to convince someone to invest in conservation. Knowing is something extremely valuable. What we get now with monitoring are things that, if we do not see them, we don’t know are there,” she said. “If people don’t know there are these animals, they don’t help us,” she explained.
In Mexico, the number of jaguars is now growing, increasing to 4,766 animals in 2018 from 4,025 in 2010, a promising sign that conservation strategies are working.
Saving the Scarlet Ibis
The Scarlet Ibis is an Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS) in T&T.
And this designation granted the national bird legal protection to ensure its continued survival.
However, despite the threat of hefty fines and imprisonment for killing the bird, as well as the protective legal status of its major breeding habitat, the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, poachers still have been hunting the Scarlet Ibis.
During the Huawei Latam ICT Congress 2022 held at the JW Marriott Cancun, Mexico, director of International Expansion of Rainforest Connection, Chrissy Durkin hailed their technology as a way to protect the Scarlet Ibis.
“Rainforest Connection has now proudly partnered with Huawei Tech4All to develop and use advanced technology to monitor and protect threatened regions spanning ten countries. By using acoustic monitoring and Artificial Intelligence, we are able to alert local people of when and where threats are occurring and map out species presence to inform conservation action,” said Durkin.
Rainforest Connection’s Guardian Platform uploads audio recordings to track both endemic species and alert authorities to illegal activity in protected areas.
The solar-powered acoustic streaming device is placed high in tree-top canopies.
The Guardian’s primary purpose is to constantly gather data on the surrounding environment for processing and storage.
It uploads a continuous recording of the surrounding environment’s soundscape, transmitting the audio in real-time to the cloud for instant analysis.
“Essentially if there is any distinct sound that you can hear and you would say we need to make an alert for that boat motors, people talking at that time, gunshots, as long as there is a distinct sound we can create an AI model for it so we may need to create a new AI model or retrain one of the ones we have but we should be able to do that and then place real time devices there,” Durkin explained.
“We install devices in the tree canopy and as long as we develop the AI model for the sounds that we are looking for we would be able to put a project there,” Durkin said.
Conservationists have lamented that the Scarlet Ibis has become a target for poachers and that the size of the bird sanctuary has made it difficult to ensure their protection.
“The Caroni Swamp is an estuarine system comprising 5,611 hectares of mangrove forest and herbaceous marsh, interrupted by numerous channels, and brackish and saline lagoons, and with extensive intertidal mudflats on the seaward side,” according to the Bird Sanctuary’s website.
“Don’t wait for the last bird to die then to jump in and do something. Let us come together and save the wetlands,” director of Nanan’s Bird Sanctuary Tours Allister Nanan said.