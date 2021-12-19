Teen wins Republic’s vaccination lottery

SOME 60,401 entries and three months later, one teenager was selected as the winner of the grand prize of a Suzuki Vitara in Republic Bank Ltd’s (RBL) Take-Your-Shot-To-Win promotion.
Keleisha Johnson, 18, was chosen at random on December 11, and was officially presented with the black SUV at a closed ceremony at Lifestyle Motors over the weekend, the bank said in a news release yesterday.
In his remarks, managing director of RBL, Nigel Baptiste, said: “While we were hoping that the national vaccination numbers would have been higher at this time, we would like to thank everyone who took it upon themselves to get vaccinated as it is the responsible thing to do.”
When the contest launched in September, the bank gave out a weekly prize of $5,000 and hoped to give away two vehicles once the country got to 70 per cent vaccination status by December 10. However, the current figure sits at 47 per cent.
“Initially, we intended to give away two vehicles, with the condition that T&T could achieve 70 per cent of our population being fully vaccinated, and while we were not able to quite achieve this figure, we are proud that close to 50 per cent of our country is fully vaccinated,” Baptiste added.
Commenting on the occasion, general manager group marketing and communications at Republic Bank, Karen Tom Yew-Jardine, said when they reached out to the Ministry of Health for confirmation of Keleisha’s vaccination status, they were doubly surprised.
“Firstly to learn that she was vaccinated at the Divali Nagar vaccination drive, an event that was partly sponsored by Republic Bank in July and August this year and secondly, to learn that she was only 18 years old and isn’t actually licensed to drive yet,” she said.
Nevertheless, the giddy 18-year-old said she was happy to let her dad drive the brand new car until she gets her licence in January.
“I’m just thankful to Republic Bank for giving me and all the others who got vaccinated the motivation to do so,” Keleisha said.
To those who got vaccinated and to those who took part in the digital competition, Republic Bank said thanks.