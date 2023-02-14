Tents facing extinction

Key Points
• Tents see massive fall in audience
• Calypsonians earn little or no money for season
• Older heads resist change in business model
There is a financial crisis facing traditional calypsonians, with reports of some unable to earn any money during the season as dwindling patrons and a lack of corporate support place the art form on the brink of financial ruin.
Veteran calypsonian and educator Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool), Chalkie, as he is fondly called in both cultural and academic circles, has spoken at length on the demise of the calypso product and its failure to effectively engage the populace.
The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Academy of Arts Senior Academic Fellow said dwindling patronage, uninterested private sector investors and a resulting decline in earning potential for individual calypsonians are all symptoms of a fraternity allergic to change.
“It will take everybody. Everyone has to throw something in the mortar to fix the cracks. First time in my life I see only six people in a calypso tent. How yuh go sing to six people? One sit down there, one sit down quite over there. Changes have to occur,” Chalkdust lamented, as he revealed his experiences at the Kalypso Revue tent this year.
The nine-time National Calypso Monarch said there are many calypsonians who to date “have not earned a penny” for Carnival 2023. Calypsonians typically earn a couple thousand dollars a season for performing in a tent. A couple thousand more is up for grabs as a National Calypso Monarch semi-finalist and tens of thousands more should one progress to the Big Yard at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Dimanche Gras night.
“Most of them will go through the whole season and not get a cent. They can’t even pay the band to do their accompanying music, much less to make a recording,” he revealed.
Two-time National Calypso Monarch Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon) endorsed Chalkie’s perspective that change is needed, but was very pessimistic about a much-needed new direction being embraced by the genre’s older heads.
“They are stuck in their ways. It’s on one level a fear of being alienated. But, they have to examine the space and see how critical it is for us to do things differently,” Gordon claimed.
Staunch resistance to change
Gordon knows first-hand exactly how difficult it can be to bring change to the century-old institution of calypso. Tasked with managing the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) led Kaiso House tent, he engaged theatre producer Abeo Jackson to create the BarrackHARD experience for their 2023 presentation.
The theatre-calypso hybrid experience received rave reviews from media following its opening on January 27. The subsequent week saw an increase in patronage as Gordon said “new faces” came to the tent.
Shockingly, the whole project was scrapped after a few veteran acts openly opposed the tent’s new direction and a more traditional approach has since been adopted.
“The problem is that not everybody is interested in coming and hearing calypso presented in the traditional manner because there is a serious risk of being bored. They (TUCO) didn’t focus on the audience experience, they focused on the calypsonians feeling of being disempowered. The idea was calypso was subordinate to the theatre and they couldn’t reconcile with that,” Gordon lamented.
TUCO’s interim public relations officer Rondell Donawa, however, said since Ainsley King took over as the organisation’s president, he has been clamouring for TUCO to be self-sustainable.
“We want to be self-sustainable, in terms of our ownership and not have to rely on government for subventions. We see calypsonians have passed away broken and we need to help fix that,” Donawa told the Express Business on Friday.
Despite their best efforts Donawa admitted that too many calypsonians do not earn a fair wage at Carnival time.
“We found in the Carnival season, even if they perform in a tent, the earnings for many calypsonians are not commensurate with what they should be earning. It’s a catch-22 because then we are faced with the question of decreasing cast numbers at tents in order to pay the cast more or increasing numbers so everybody eat little and live long,” Donawa continued.
TUCO is on a drive to help calypsonians find alternative streams of income for their craft throughout the year, Donawa revealed.
“Through education, partnership with sponsors and other avenues we want to create a lane for them to continuously earn. There are also major issues in terms of intellectual property. Persons monetising from calypsonians’ work without the calypsonians receiving earnings.... We have to be honest with ourselves and realise as an organisation we are about membership and whatever happened in the past in terms of expenditure that ought to be used to educate our members to understand how they can now use calypsoes internationally and understand you cannot just write on current issues but we have to also write songs that can last eras like the late Stalin (Leroy Calliste) and Shadow (Winston Bailey) did,” Donawa said.
A ‘we and me’ approach
Rising star Aaron Duncan believes giving the genre global appeal begins with strong collective and individual promotion.
“We lack promotion, not only calypso, but our whole culture. We not pushing it as we supposed to. Our artistes need to push and market ourselves more, so we can get that support. We also need to openly support youth too. That’s what we not doing and that is why we see it failing. The older heads have to embrace the younger ones and not resent them but support them because that could one day create more revenue for you,” Duncan reasoned.
Duncan said he has been focusing on his own self-promotion in an attempt to broaden his income streams.
“Yes, I have seen it translate into earnings. Now I see everything as pushing and marketing myself. I call myself an entertainer, I’m not just a calypsonian or a soca artiste. I want to do all genres....I believe putting the youth on major platforms will ultimately help calypso. Is a way to make the culture grow. But the youth you choosing to go on these national and international platforms must have achieved certain things and have certain qualities,” Duncan added.
Gordon, meanwhile, questioned if any of it is possible.
“The challenge is the people
Currently the main way we earn is through tents and competitions and if you have some notoriety you get a couple gigs and that is dependent on exposure of your song and the quality of your recording and it is limited in that regard. There are a lot of ideas to make the tent more commercially relevant but who will buy into them?” Gordon asked in frustration.
Chalkdust suggests there should be incremental changes that rock the boat less.
“People have an idea of what a tent is like and when you bring changes they feel like you changing the art form. I doh expect the calypsonians of old to grasp that idea, but it has to be done. But it has to be done slowly. Bringing change is a most difficult thing. We have to take one step at a time, but changes must happen. If it is done well and with good intention it will eventually be accepted,” Chalkdust concluded.