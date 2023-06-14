MAJOR upgrades are in line for the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre and works are set to begin between the last quarter of this year and early next year.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in its fiscal 2023 midyear achievement published on its website and in the daily newspapers highlighted that in January, cabinet agreed to the implementation of a revised four-year Property Improvement Plan, which would be undertaken by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT).