TERM Finance (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises TT) Ltd has landed a $400,000 grant from a consortium comprising the Ministry of Planning and Development, European Union, IDB Labs of the Inter-American Development Bank, and CARIRI.
Term Finance officials told the Express yesterday they competed for the grant using the SME Credit Scoring Robot named “Charlie”.
“Charlie is an AI (artificial intelligence) driven robot that uses thousands of data points to make predictions about the creditworthiness of SME loan applicants. Every SME that is approved or denied feeds into Charlie’s brain and enhances its ability to predict,” the company stated.
Term Finance noted it has big plans for Charlie and the grant award is going to be a major help in expediting those plans.
“In just two years, the SME lender has processed over $100 million in SME loans, with more than half of its approvals being to women-led businesses. Charlie is powering this productivity and has helped remove the gender-biased gap that exists in traditional finance. Term Finance is making data-driven decisions and so far, it has worked out well for the company,” the SME finance company highlighted.
Earlier this week, 19 firms were awarded grants and recognised for their innovative projects during a ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
The 19 firms were chosen out of 67 eligible SMEs that applied under the Second Call for grant funding.
These grant recipients will benefit from a share of the US$7.5 million that was made available under the Innovation Challenge Facility (ICF).
Pennelope Beckles, Minister of Planning and Development, in her feature address, stated, “If we can prompt investments in innovations that add value, then there is potential to generate greater levels of revenue for the firms and thus, benefits for Trinidad and Tobago.”
Sanjin Soldatic, Chargé d’ Affaires, Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, congratulated the awardees, stating: “TT’s innovators are indeed ideally placed to bring products, or new services to a vast market. Trinbagonians are naturally creative, there is a very high level of education and the prospects are very good across all of the business spectrum from creative arts to tourism, to renewables, to recycling.”
Project Manager Marie Louise Norton-Murray said even if a company had not won an award, it would have gained simply by participating in the process.