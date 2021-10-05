ECONOMIST Dr Terrence Farrell is of the view that Trinidad and Tobago has run out of time for the energy transition and now, not only does it need a plan, but needs to move post haste to implement that plan.
“We need a plan that recognizes the reality of the energy transition. And that takes us step by step, looking at the power sector, looking at energy efficiency, looking at growth of renewables, looking at what kind of investments, how we incentivize those investments and so on. And that takes us to 2050. The truth of the matter is we do not have that. What we have is bits and pieces of initiatives,” he said.
Farrell made these comments at the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce’s post-budget discussion on Tuesday morning.
He noted that the Energy Chamber has taken the lead and has done alot of work on energy efficiency issues over the past few years.
“The investments that we are now seeing taking place in respect to solar are being done by bpTT, which is a multinational as part of its own process on investment in Trinidad,” he said.
To this end, he said a plan is badly needed.
“We’re talking about planning, which indicates to the private sector, which indicates to the rest of the community where the Government would like to take us. We need to go there. It has to be generally through a process of consultation so people understand what the issues are,” he said.
Dr Farrell took issue with Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s plan to rebate customers for utilities.
“The question of rebating, giving people rebates for electricity consumption, is good politics. But it is bad economics. Giving people rebates for water is bad economics. So while we get to separate out these two like the political elements, I think that we see in the budget presentations, we’ve come to a point where we, in respect to the energy transition, develop and embrace a plan that has those elements,” he said.
He said there is an urgent need to have consultation with the population.
“Quite frankly, we ran out of time, you know. Many of the things that we are talking about, that we are praising the budget for articulating…are things that we ought to have done years ago,” he said.
10-year-old merger plan
In critiquing budget measures, Farrell noted the merger of the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company and the Home Mortgage Bank was first articulated by former Finance Minister Winston Dookeran in 2011- ten years ago.
Delivering the 2022 budget in Parliament on Monday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said: “We believe that a merger of the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company Ltd, and the Home Mortgage Bank will create adequate synergies to ensure improved alignment with the delivery of the Government’s national housing programme, a stronger customer value proposition and increased shareholder value. Greater mortgage loan availability would lead to a larger financing turnover in the mortgage sector and a gradual reduction in the demand for housing units,” Imbert had said.
Dr Farrell said that possible merger came about from work that was done years before which is how it got into Mr Dookeran’s 2011 budget.
“And, therefore, what is important in that particular proposal, which is not reflected, for example, in the budget statement, is the fact that what is critical for the mortgage market, in terms of funding, is the capacity that the Home Mortgage Bank had, as a statutory corporation, with the ability to issue tax free bonds, to be able to generate low cost funds, which could then go into the housing market. Now that has gone away, I don’t know where that went in the whole process of this merger, but that is absolutely critical if we are going to revitalize, if we are going to vitalize the housing finance market in Trinidad and Tobago.”
He said that was one example where proposals which were made many years ago are now coming together.
Another proposal, Farrell said, is the merger of InvestTT and export TT, which he made as part of the State Enterprise Review Committee, which he chaired.
“And we said we needed to do this because a lot of these agencies, quite frankly, are tripping over each other, not achieving a hell of a lot. And that it could be actually accomplished by one agency,” he said.
In response, Chamber president Charles Pashely, who is the chief strategy officer at the ANSA McAL group, said that the private sector will respond to the Government’s planning horizons.
Industrial policy and innovation
Chamber chief executive Gabriel Faria noted that there is a need for a very active industrial policy.
Dr Farrell said the issue of industrial policy for a small, open economy is fraught with difficulties.
“There are a couple of difficulties. One, is that I do not believe that Governments, i.e., public servants, ministers, and so on, have the capacity and the knowledge to say what industries and businesses should exist in the country. We don’t have that kind of model. What we can and what we should say, is that we have a preference, and a very strong preference, for businesses and industries, which can export, which can address the global marketplace,” he said.
Farrell noted that T&T needs to move away from hydrocarbons which is distinct from the energy transition.
“We’ve known that for many, many years. And this is what the word diversification means, it needs to develop a resilience to the kinds of shocks and the kinds of cyclicality that you tend to get with the old sugar industry, and now the petroleum industry. So the more diverse and broad-based your economy is, then the more resilient and the stronger it becomes.
“We also know that because we are a very small country—scale is critically important. And so therefore, you want to have businesses that can address the global market,” he said.
He said to do this requires two simple things—to incentivise businesses to export to the global marketplace and to disincentivise businesses from simply taking their money and investing money in import substitution, in the context of small markets, which does not have long term benefit.
“But the question remains, how then does the government do that? How does a government implement industrial policy without actually saying, I want you to do X or want to do Y. And that’s really where the difficulty is. And, in fact, industrial policy is considerably more difficult than I would see in almost any other aspect of development policy.
“ My position is simply this—that what you have to do is to say listen, what determines the structure of production is the structure of demand. As demand changes, the structure of production will change,” he said.
In this vein, he believes innovation will happen.
He observed that Apple created a product, a smartphone which the world did not know it needed but now relies on because it allows access to information.
“And this is what this whole new so-called fourth industrial revolution that we are talking about. All of it is, in fact, based on the question of information. It is information, access to information, that allows us to transform production processes using technology that allows us to build new products. So, therefore, what you want to do with industrial policy is that you want to be able to create a system, to create an ecosystem if you like, where businesses, startup businesses, as well as existing businesses are enabled to be able to get close to the consumers identify problems, to identify opportunities, and then to figure out how to solve those problems and opportunities, because that’s how innovation happens,” he said.
He said the Government’s role will be how it addresses policy moving forward and how they can address the question of fostering innovation in our economy going forward.
“And, therefore, we need to have a plan, we need to have a set of policies and a plan for doing that,” he said.
The UWI-based economist Marlene Attzs said the path through to innovation is education.
“We need to make a shift, we need to make a psychological shift, we need to make an economic shift. But time is of the essence, we have to be strategic in terms of how we make those shifts,” she said.
She said while the State can be very inefficient, there is a role and function because otherwise there will be no Government.
“So for what we have, as a Government, we have to give them the responsibility to make strategic decisions in terms of macroeconomic management, in terms of those sectors that will allow us to achieve economic transformation. And for that industrial policy, we need to target what your sectors will be. But then you also, more importantly, you need to build the institutional frameworks that either provide incentives but provide whatever policy framework to allow those targeted sectors to realize their full potential, for them to be successful and for them to contribute to economic growth,” she said.
On the question of innovation, she responded: “ We talk about innovation as though you just get up and innovate, as though it just happens, that there is some innate thing in you that allows you to innovate and yes, some people are so wired. But our system is not one. And Terry himself made the point that our engineers are taught engineering, they are not taught to innovate, and they’re not taught to solve problems. And that, therefore, requires a rewiring of our education system as one of the major institutions to support this thing called innovation.”
To illustrate, she noted that there is a gap with innovation and the country’s education system.
“So enter Covid-19 and I must admit, and I don’t mean to be disrespectful to anyone, but I really enjoyed Covid-19. After I got over the initial shock, I enjoyed Covid-19, because it laid bare all of our deceptions, all about disingenuity, because we cannot even innovate to teach our children. But we want to talk about innovation as a sector to take our economy forward,” she said.
“Innovation,” she said, “could never be the panacea if we do not work backwards and inculcate a different set of values, a different approach to how we teach.”