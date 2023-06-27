THA budget statement for fiscal 2024

On Monday the Chief Secretary and Secretary of Finance, trade, and Economy Farley Augustine presented Tobago’s 2024 budget statement titled “Building a Sustainable Prosperous and Resilient Tobago.”
This is an abridged version of Augustine’s presentation focusing on his introductory remarks, and economic outlook for the island, the country, the region and the world.
It also highlights the revenue-generating outlined by Augustine.
Madam Presiding Officer, it is a great pleasure for me to present the second Budget of my Administration before this Honourable House.
The Budget Statement is a statutory obligation under Section 41 of the Tobago House of Assembly Act 40 of 1996.
Madam Presiding Officer, the Budget Statement is undoubtedly the most important policy statement of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
It constitutes the strategic objectives, the projects and programmes designed to achieve these objectives, and the estimated expenditure that is required to achieve the desired outcomes and the estimated revenues of the THA for the ensuing fiscal year (2024).
Madam Presiding Officer, it is worth mentioning again, as I did last year, that the current fiscal and budgetary legislative frameworks denies the THA the full transformative reach and powers that are inherent in a budget. More will be said about this later in the presentation.
This Budget is being presented against the backdrop of a global economy that is still struggling to recover from the debilitating socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and from the increasing socio-economic displacement caused by climate-induced natural disasters and supply chain disruptions blamed on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Madam Presiding Officer, here at home, we continue to be confronted by a rising tide of crime and violence, a national economy that is seemingly sluggish, a Central Government that is demonstrably unsupportive of the fiscal and financial needs of Tobago, and constitutional and governance arrangements that are less than ideal.
Madam Presiding Officer, politics, like cricket, is a game of glorious uncertainties. Despite the political developments that have occurred in the last year, I want to seize this opportunity to say to the national community and, more directly, the Tobago community that this Administration remains committed to delivering on the mandate it received from the people in 2021. We are pressing ahead towards building a sustainable, prosperous, and resilient Tobago. Notwithstanding the political noises coming from Minority Leader A and Minority Leader B and Minority Councillor C, I am proud to lead this young and rapidly developing team on the journey to make Tobago the greatest little island on the planet.
Madam Presiding Officer, this Budget Statement could not have been completed without the valuable inputs and contributions of several individuals and groups. I want to thank in particular the Secretaries and Assistant Secretaries for their contributions. I also want to thank all the individuals who came out and shared their perspectives in the Executive Council Town Hall meetings. To the persons who on a daily basis shared their ideas with us and the groups that submitted contributions, I say thanks.
To the public officers across the Divisions of the THA who put together the various estimates and contributed to the planning of this fiscal package, I extend my gratitude to you. To my dear wife, beloved daughter, and family who have supported and loved me during this extraordinarily hectic period, I extend my sincere appreciation. Most importantly, Madam Presiding Officer, I want to give praise and thanks to Almighty God for his continued grace and mercies upon Tobago.
Madam Presiding Officer, for the remainder of the presentation, I will proceed as follows. First, I will provide an outlook for the international, regional, and domestic economies. Second, I will deliver a review of the fiscal operations and achievements over the last year. Third, I will articulate the strategic policy objectives for Fiscal 2023. Fourth, I will present the Estimates of Expenditure and, thereafter, the financing options. Finally, I will conclude the presentation.
Madam Presiding Officer, I want to inform the listeners that it is my calculated decision not to go for four hours as I did in last year’s presentation.
Madam Presiding Officer, I will now examine the outlook for global and regional economies, and then the outlook for the national and Tobago economies.
Outlook for the global, regional, national, and Tobago economies
a. Global Economic Outlook
Madam Presiding Officer, the prospects for Tobago’s development must be seen in the context of current and future trends in the global economy. Global economic growth in recent years has been sluggish as the world continues to struggle with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russia-Ukraine war continues to disrupt global trade with spin-off effects on global inflation. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts global economic growth of 2.8 per cent by the end of 2023, which will increase slightly to 3.0 per cent in 2024. Relatedly, global inflation is projected at 7.0 per cent for 2023 and 4.9 per cent for 2024. While the advanced economies are projected to grow modestly at 1.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, emerging and developing economies are projected to grow by 3.9 per cent and 4.2 per cent in the same periods. With respect to the advanced economies, output in the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany is projected to decline by 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively in 2023 but to increase by 1.1 per cent and 1.0 per cent in 2024. Interestingly, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) foresees global tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels by about the end of 2023 and supports targeted investment in the sector. Compared with the first quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2023 has seen a more than 100 per cent increase in international tourist travel.
New trends in tourism in 2023 include multigenerational “ed-ventures” – a combining of awareness of children’s education needs with holiday travel for the rest of the family; “bleisure”—twinning business with leisure travel; sustainable tourism; and luxury travel. Madam Presiding Officer, these are developments that we must continuously monitor because of their implications for Tobago’s economic growth and development.
Furthermore, among the emerging and developing countries, China and India are forecasted to grow at 5.2 per cent and 5.9 per cent in 2023 and by 4.5 per cent and 6.3 per cent in 2024, respectively.
According to the United States (US) Energy Information Administration (EIA), the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price of oil is forecasted to average US $77 per barrel by December 2023 but is expected to fall to US $72 per barrel by 2024. The Henry Hub price of natural gas is expected to average US $2.91 per MMBTU by the end of 2023 and increase to US $3.72 per MMBTU in 2024. The projected movements in the prices of oil and gas have material implications for our national economy and our own economy.
b. Regional Economic Outlook
Madam Presiding Officer, in our Latin America and the Caribbean region, growth is projected at 1.3 per cent in 2023, increasing slightly to 2.4 per cent in 2024. Within the Caribbean region alone, projected growth rates are 5.6 per cent in 2023 and 5.7 per cent in 2024. Tighter financial conditions have stifled investment in most of the islands, which has made debt difficult to roll over and/or manage.
This has resulted in lower growth rates in the countries, except notably Guyana which is enjoying a petroleum-driven economic boom.
The reliance on tourism, remittances, and the export of commodities has made Caribbean economies extremely susceptible to negative economic shocks in advanced economies. Added to this susceptibility are increased risks arising from natural disasters.
These risks have been exacerbated by the negative effects of climate change such as Sea Level Rise (SLR) and Rising Sea Surface Temperatures (RSST).
Madam Presiding Officer, the data suggest that there are significant development opportunities related to the diversification of Tobago’s economy – in digital competitiveness and connectivity, and in the uptake of smart technologies. Development opportunities also exist in financing related to climate change.
c. National Economic Outlook
Madam Presiding Officer, nationally, the outlook for the economy shows mixed fortunes within the energy and non-energy sectors. The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, in its latest Economic Bulletin in January 2023, reported an expansion in domestic economic activity in the third quarter of 2022. This was fuelled by rapid economic growth in the non-energy sector, which increased by 10.5 per cent, offsetting the 2.5 per cent decline in the energy sector.
Madam Presiding Officer, the non-energy sector growth was led by developments in professional, scientific, and technical activities; transportation and storage; and accommodation and food services. The decline in the energy sector was driven by contractions in the petrochemical and condensate extraction sub-sectors. However, in the third quarter, growth in the energy sector was driven by gas production from the following projects: Colibri, Barracuda, bpTT’s Matapal, and DeNovo’s Zandolie. This is contrasted with a decline of 9.2 per cent in petrochemical production in the second quarter due primarily to a drop in ammonia production, which outweighed a 1.2 per cent increase in methanol production.
Notably, Madam Presiding Officer, the country’s gross official reserves as at the end of December 2022 stood at US $6.8B, representing about 8.6 months of import cover. The Central Statistical Office (CSO) recorded a 5 per cent unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is similar to the rate recorded for the corresponding period one year before. 2.11 In April 2023, the rates of headline and food price inflation nationally were 6.0 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively, and core inflation was recorded at 4.8 per cent.
Notwithstanding rising global interest rates, the Central Bank in December 2022 kept the repo rate at 3.5 per cent, guided by the pace of domestic recovery and inflation rates.
Generally, the domestic economy is still largely reliant on the fortunes of the energy sector. This sector, as we all know, is highly vulnerable to the vagaries of global market forces and speaks to the urgent need for diversification.
Madam Presiding Officer, I now turn my attention to the Tobago economy.
d. Tobago’s Economic Outlook
Madam Presiding Officer, the most recent data produced by the Economic Management Research Unit (EMRU) in the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy indicate that Tobago’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices for 2022 was approximately $1.65 billion. An examination of the composition of the island’s GDP points overwhelmingly to the need to diversify the island’s economy and develop new economic drivers.
In fact, Madam Presiding Officer, the data indicate that the state sector was the largest contributor to Tobago’s GDP in 2022, accounting for approximately 46 per cent of the island’s GDP.
The second largest contributor was the finance, insurance, real estate, and business services sector, accounting for about 27 per cent. The tourism sector was the third largest sector, accounting for about 14 per cent of GDP in 2022. The transport, storage, and communication sector accounted for approximately 4 per cent of the island’s GDP. And construction and quarrying contributed about 3 per cent. Finally, the data suggest that the agriculture and manufacturing sectors were relatively small, collectively contributing about 2 per cent to Tobago’s GDP in 2022.
Madam Presiding Officer, shifting my attention to labour market conditions in Tobago, the most recent labour market data available from the CSO for the fourth quarter of 2022 suggest that the rate of unemployment in Tobago was approximately one per cent—a figure which is significantly below the national figure of five per cent. However, the reported 1 per cent unemployment rate for Tobago must be interpreted with caution and subjected to deeper labour market analysis. Madam Presiding Officer, the share of the labour force employed in the government sector stood at 55 per cent, with the private sector employing about 45 per cent. Comparatively, the share of the national labour force in the government sector stood at 26 per cent, with the private sector employing about 74 per cent.
The share of the island’s labour force with tertiary education as the highest level of attainment was 28 per cent; the share with secondary education as the highest level of attainment was 60 per cent; and the share with primary education as their highest level of attainment was about 12 per cent.
Madam Presiding Officer, the most recent data on prices available from the Central Bank suggest that Tobago recorded headline and food price inflation in April 2023 of 6.2 per cent and 17.0 per cent, respectively. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was recorded as 4.4 per cent. This situation, particularly with respect to food price inflation, is of significant concern to us and which we proposed to address frontally through our food sovereignty and food security initiatives.
Given trends in the national and international markets, the forecast is for continued rising inflation in Fiscal 2024. Madam Presiding Officer, there is a need for us to boost our defence against inflation and protect the population from the falling real standard of living it inevitably brings. As you know, given our current productive base, most of the food price inflation we experience in the island is imported from Trinidad and elsewhere. 2.20 Madam Presiding Officer, the foregoing analysis represents the economic context in which we do our budgetary estimates for Fiscal 2024.
Madam Presiding Officer, the total revenue projected to be collected in Tobago for Fiscal 2024 is $211.45 million.
Madam Presiding Officer, it must be noted here that the revenue projections above do not represent Tobago’s true revenue-generating capacity. As you know, several entities are operating in Tobago that still pay their taxes in Trinidad. This is in direct contravention of 49 (2) of THA Act 40 of 1996, which requires that those institutions with subsidiaries operating in Tobago should pay the subsidiary taxes in Tobago. This situation must be comprehensively addressed in any constitutional and legislative upgrade designed to afford Tobago true internal self-government.
b. Multilateral Engagement
Madam Presiding Officer, the Assembly has continued its engagement with various multilateral agencies, including IMF, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), to access grant funding, loans, and technical support for some of our infrastructure projects. In this regard, discussions continued with the Inter-American Development Bank for a repurposing of the Scarborough Renewal Programme and Riseland Housing Development. Additionally, this Administration continues to hold discussions and work with the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) and the Ministry of Finance to draw down the $100 million that has been approved for coastal protection and restoration works on the island.
c. Foreign Direct Investment and Diaspora Engagement Funds
Madam Presiding Officer, to drive our foreign direct investment strategy, this Administration has taken the policy decision to develop and publish a comprehensive prospectus that will highlight all the available investment opportunities on the island and the approximate timelines to obtain the required statutory approvals. This arrangement will make it easier for foreign investors to do business in Tobago. We are opening Tobago for business, Madam Presiding Officer! Let today’s Budget presentation serve as a public notice that we are calling investors far and wide to come and do business with the THA and Tobago’s private sector. We have received a few exciting and promising expressions of interest from investors with which we are working.
Madam Presiding Officer, our diaspora investment strategy remains active. In this regard, we have completed the engineering and design of our online diaspora registration platform as presented above. This platform will be the main vehicle by which members of the diaspora are targeted and encouraged to invest in their homeland.
d. Design, Build, Finance (DBF)
Madam Presiding Officer, to continue to treat with our budgetary constraints, we will creatively and judiciously utilize the Design. Build, Finance (DBF) modalities to execute some of our housing development projects as well other major public infrastructure works.
e. Long-term Borrowing
Madam Presiding Officer, it has been said repeatedly in this Honourable House over the years that the THA Budget is significantly underfunded, especially as it relates to its development programme. The ‘cottage industry’ development budget that is allocated annually to Tobago will certainly not allow us to modernise and upgrade the island’s infrastructure. In the face of this debilitating reality, this Administration has been actively exploring the option of utilizing E-IDCOT to engage in long-term borrowing to fund critical infrastructure projects on the island. We are open to discussing this and any other viable option with the Central Government.
f. Arrears of Previous Years (2017-2022) Parliamentary Allocations
Madam Presiding Officer, as I indicated earlier, the THA is owed $152 million in arrears from approved parliamentary allocations from fiscal 2017-2022, as well as the additional $53 million from the 2023 Mid-Year Review, in keeping with the DRC recommendation.
I am again calling on the Central Government and in particular the Prime Minister to give the THA in Fiscal 2024 the monies owed to it.
CONCLUSION
Madam Presiding Officer, as I conclude today’s presentation, please permit me to leave you with a few parting words. Allow me to share some reflections on where our beloved island is along the development curve and the structural issues that we must collectively respond to. Tobago is our land, we live here, we work here, and we play here, and most of us will die here. Some of us don’t seem to understand this. Many of us like to profess our love for this island but the behaviour of some leads me to question their love for Tobago. If we truly love and care about Tobago and Tobagonians, we will not allow narrow partisan political interests and selfish personal agendas to trump the interests of Tobago.
Madam Presiding Officer, the vision and commitment of my Administration are to make Tobago the greatest little island on the planet. As difficult as it may seem, I am confident that if we come together and work in unison, putting our hands to the plough as one Tobago, as aptly depicted on the cover page of this Budget Statement, this vision can be achieved. What is required is for us to coalesce around the values, principles, and qualities that truly define and distinguish us as Tobagonians. This will allow us to harvest our inner strength, as a people, to successfully overcome the challenges we are confronted with and to grasp the opportunities that will come as we develop.
Madam Presiding Officer, this year, the Budget is deliberately themed “Building a Sustainable, Prosperous, and Resilient Tobago”. This theme was chosen because of the critical and urgent need to reset, refocus, and reinvigorate the island’s development efforts. In proceeding in this way, we must immediately de-projectize our approach to development and focus instead on building the institutional ecosystem and governance framework that will deliver sustainability, prosperity, and resilience.
This approach to development is based on the simple but profound fact that development is driven by the quality of our governing institutions. My fellow Tobagonians, let us therefore focus on strengthening our institutions of governance and lay the foundation on which we will build a “Sustainable, Prosperous and Resilient Tobago”. 7.4 Madam Presiding Officer, with that said, let me thank the members of this House and the listening public for journeying with me today. I hope that the essence of this presentation will ignite our passion, power our collective efforts, and catalyse the development of our beloved island.