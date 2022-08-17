“I can safely say that Caribbean Airlines is on board in terms of supporting the Tobago Carnival. They have come on board with some sort of sponsorship with respect to saying to the rest of the world that Caribbean Airlines is supporting Tobago Carnival,” said Burris.
She said the conversations between the THA and CAL are ongoing, but the THA is looking at additional options to ensure that people have more than one option to get on the island.
“The Port Authority has already been engaged and they have given their assurance that they will be posting the October schedule soon, so that people can purchase boat tickets to come to Tobago,” said the island’s tourism secretary.
She said the THA is in talks with a cruise operator, which has offered to bring a cruise ship to Tobago to have people housed on it.
“So we’re exploring all the options that we have to ensure that people could come to Tobago enjoy themselves and get back home safely,” Burris said.
She said Tobago can do what is best for Tobago as the creatives on the island have what it takes to execute a fantastic, mind-blowing production.
Anthony Chow Lin On (Chinese Laundry), who was also present during the launch, said: “Tobago is ready to stand on its own in terms of our creative ability and our creative expression. What we did not want was a situation where persons were trying to dictate how the Carnival should look before we had the opportunity to have the conversations with the persons in his space, have the conversations among ourselves, ask ourselves some questions.”
Burris said among the questions that the organisers asked themselves were: What does a Carnival look like; should it copy a business model that seems to be working for a place that has larger economies of scale than Tobago or should Tobago look at what it has and what makes it uniquely Tobago, its environment, history and culture.
“And we use all those elements to create something that we could now put our name on and say this is Tobago,” Burris said.
A full rollout of the calendar of events was also revealed, with some 30-plus parties.
Minority Leader Kelvon Morris was also present along with Minority Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit. While Morris called on organisers to consider introducing competitions and rewards in some events come October.
He hailed Wednesday’s launch. “But I welcome today, in fact I am always you know intrigued by the wealth of talent that is Tobago and cultural you know explosion that we have here so I look forward to what is to come and just to encourage persons. So as Tobagonians let us all give this Carnival full support,” Morris said.
Chair of the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Diane Hadad, also hailed the launch.
“It was quite pleasant for the timelines given to the committee and demand given to them they must have put in a lot of hard work to get to this point in such a short space of time and understanding that they would have to deal with the logistics and politics that govern the entities, that they would have worked with I must commend them for the output,” said Hadad.