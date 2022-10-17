The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is expected to spend around $17.5 million on Tobago’s inaugural Carnival in October.
Secretary for Tourism Tashia Burris revealed the figures at yesterday’s THA Mandate Monday event, at which THA Division secretaries reported on their achievements over the last few months.
“We’re actually hoping to spend less, because we have a number of sponsors who have come on board to support the Carnival in its first year,” Burris said.
“We have a number of persons who have pledged both cash and kind sponsorship for the Carnival, so that our spend is really largely targeted towards marketing…to ensuring that this is the safest Carnival that we can ever have,” she stated.
She said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has committed to providing an additional 200 police officers to Tobago for the festivities.
“So that anybody who gets any bright ideas, Tobago is not the place to come or to be,” Burris forewarned.
Tobago’s Carnival will run from October 28 to 30.
Burris said it is being patterned after Grenada’s Spice Mas model.
In August, a contingent from Tobago visited Grenada for Spice Mas, as part of the planning of the Tobago Carnival.
The trip was meant to be a cultural exchange.
Burris confirmed that a Spice Mas contingent will be in Tobago for Carnival.
“There are those in the space who felt that Tobago should have gone to Trinidad first, but the reality is before we were joined to Trinidad, we were joined to Grenada, and we are now just re-establishing those relationships that used to exist,” she said.
“And when we looked in terms of building out our Carnival product, when we looked at what may look similar to what we were trying to achieve, it was not necessarily the Trinidad Carnival model…and when we looked at size and scope, Grenada was our closest neighbour and closest to what we felt we could achieve and build upon,” Burris explained.
On another note, she said a ferry from Tobago to Grenada was “still on the cards,” and the THA was also looking at a direct flight from Trinidad to Grenada.
CAL adds flights for Carnival
Burris said coming out of the THA’s “beautiful new relationship” with Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL), the airline has put on over 19,000 additional seats for the Carnival period.
“And they have not asked for Tobago to pay for the seats,” she said.
She highlighted that CAL had resumed their weekly non-stop service between the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and the ANR International Airport in Tobago.
She said CAL also introduced a weekly non-stop service between Barbados’ Grantley Adams Airport and ANR Robinson Airport, which the airlines reported has had an 80 per cent uptake.
In addition, she said CAL has put on two additional JFK direct flights to Tobago, on Oct 23 and 26.
“They have also added a Miami to Tobago direct and this was one that came as a complete surprise and I must thank CAL. This was their demonstration that they believe in the Tobago and the Tobago Carnival product. These two flights will take place on Oct 23 and 26 direct to Tobago, and leave on November 1st and 3rd,” Burris reported.
Condor resumes flights
Burris disclosed that the Division has engaged in negotiations with British Airways for first quarter 2023 airlift.
She also announced that German airliner, Condor, will resume flying to Tobago in the first week of November, with 1,000 passengers already booked to visit Tobago.
She said the decision to end the contract with Virgin Atlantic for airlift between the United Kingdom and Tobago came from “Tobago and the Tobago Tourism Agency”, as the island was not getting value for money with the arrangement.
With this expense “freed up”, she said the island can aggressively look at other arrangements.
“I would like to put on public record that coming out of the conversations with CAL, we are looking at CAL to possibly add two new international routes in the beginning of 2023. We would like to target the Canadian market, which did well for us under the Sunwing Airlines arrangement. We’re also looking at either continuing the Miami direct to Tobago or Grenada direct to Tobago (flights),” she said.