THA makes $7m loss

GOVERNMENT Senator and Tobago businessman Laurence Hislop has questioned whether Tobago’s October Carnival is a wise option this year, given that the 2022 event registered a loss of over $706,000.
He expressed concern yesterday that with four months to go before the island’s next possible Carnival, the report on a study done on October Carnival 2022 was still being evaluated.
Hislop was speaking at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities, held to inquire into certain aspects of the administration of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
Hislop noted that based on submissions from the Division of Finance, the total income for October Carnival 2022 was $9,207,183, which comprised a THA subvention of $8,368,153, corporate donations of $830,000 and gate receipts of $9,030.
“But when we look at the expenditure, we have a deficit from the Tobago Carnival of $706,317.58, so the Tobago Carnival registered a loss, based on the figures that we received from the Division,” he said.
He said the Division also noted in their submissions that a study of Tobago Carnival was conducted and the report was being evaluated, and as a result the extent to which Tobago Carnival generated the level of economic activity anticipated by the THA cannot be ascertained at this time.
“So we’re in June and more than likely we should be having another Carnival by October. My question to the Division is if the study has not been completed, so we can’t ascertain the benefits, do we still think that it is a viable option to have this level of expenditure for a Carnival this year?” Hislop asked.
Responding, chief technical advisor to the Division of Finance Anselm Richards said from the THA’s perspective, Tobago Carnival was not conceptualised as a profit-making event, but a “vehicle to bring human traffic into the island.”
“If you understand the nature of the Tobago economy, you need human traffic to generate economic activity, commercial activity on the island,” he said.
“So the issue of whether the Carnival was profitable for the THA was not the original design for the event,” Richards added.
As to the report, he said a study on the 2022 event was done by the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL), however it still had to be peer-reviewed.
He said the report was sent to the Division of Finance research unit, which is headed by chief economist Dr Selvon Hazel, and is being peer-reviewed for its “technical soundness”.
“The information is there. As soon as that is clarified, we are going to make the report available to the committee and to the national community. There is nothing here that we are withholding or hiding from our people. We are open and transparent as an administration,” Richards said.
On the Tobago Jazz Experience held in April, Hislop said based on the Division’s submissions, the income for the event was $5,516,385 which comprised a THA subvention of $3.1 million, corporate donations of $330,000, gate receipts $2.04 million, other income of $44,000 and accounts receivables of $37,000.
He said total expenditure was in the vicinity of $11.9 million, which meant that there was a deficit of approximately $6.4 million.
The Division of Tourism’s technical advisor Korice Nancis provided the island’s arrival figures for 2018 to 2022:
Domestic arrivals via ferry
2018: 175,531
2019: 264,580
2020: 219,274
Domestic arrivals by air
2018: 472,271
2019: 497,675
2020: 183,557.
Domestic arrivals between January to April 2023 stood at 101,675 compared to 70,820 between January to April 2022.
Domestic stay-overs
2018: 18,058
2019: 19,542
2020: 6,670
International stay-overs
2018: 27,683
2019: 29,723
2020: 8,434
International stay-overs between January to March 2023 stood at 4, 743, compared to 1,667 for the same period in 2022.