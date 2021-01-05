Last week, Express Business reporter Andrea Perez-Sobers sent some questions to Sectretary of Finance and the Economy in the Tobago House of Assembly, Joel Jack, on the management of the island’s economy in the last four years.
Q: Going into an election year, do you think you did enough for the people of Tobago, where finance is concerned?
A: Yes, I think I have done well with regards to advancing the island’s development and the prosperity of Tobagonians amidst the ongoing challenging economic environment exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the beginning of this term, in 2017, we were given a mandate “to do more with less” as we were faced with reduced resources as a direct result of falling national revenues owing to a dramatic decline in oil and natural gas prices below budgeted prices.
Our focus at the Division since then was to ensure prudent management of our economy, facilitate improvements in our financial infrastructures and operations, fostering an enabling environment for private sector expansion while giving our entrepreneurs, the necessary financial and technical support for their overall success.
The data also supports this. Earlier this year, Tobago’s GDP at constant prices for 2019 was an estimated $1.77 billion, 1.4 per cent higher than the revised estimate of GDP for 2018 of $1.744 billion.
The data also indicated that the share of Government activity in Tobago’s GDP was about 44 per cent in 2019 while the share of financial services sector in Tobago’s GDP sector accounted for about 26 per cent in that year.
The figures suggest that the economy was poised for continuous growth in 2020 prior to the onset of the pandemic. Even as the pandemic emerged in March 2020, we managed to maintain this momentum and implemented various policy measures to mitigate the impact on the people of Tobago.
Although it was estimated that Tobago’s GDP at constant prices for 2020 would decline by 14.3 per cent with the largest decline expected in the tourism sector followed by the manufacturing sector and the financial sector, the response from the Division was immediate and targeted, as a suite of measures were recommended to the Executive Council to facilitate the island’s economic recovery and a return to growth in the shortest time possible.
Apart from this, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have ensured that vulnerable persons as well as businesses on the island were offered the necessary support in these challenging times. Financial support was made through the provision of:
• $50 million to the Tobago Hotel Industry for financial support and to facilitate maintenance and upgrade works, with an additional $4m being allocated to the auxiliary services;
• $10 million Liquidity Support Loan Programme for the Tobago Credit Unions to allow them to provide loans to their members at favourable interest rates and flexible repayment periods;
• $50 million to fund the THA Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) with its Covid-19-related expenses;
• $5 million for the Enterprise Development Programme to assist small businesses; and,
• Support for the agriculture sector in the sum of $7.6 million.
Beyond this, as Secretary, I have given focused efforts on mobilising financial resources to accelerate the pace of the island’s development, so that for the first time ever in the history of the Tobago House of Assembly, we have gained approval for the issuance of a Bond totalling $300 million. This Bond is expected to benefit the people of Tobago by providing the necessary funding to complete a number of development projects.
Additionally, I have championed the creation of an Investment and Public Private Partnership (IP3) Unit within the Division, as a means for providing alternative financing to the island. Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) provide an opportunity to leverage private capital, expertise and innovation to deliver public goods and services.
Currently, this Unit in collaboration with the Division of Settlement towards developing the Shirvan Integrated Housing Development (SIHD) project utilising the (PPP) modality to provide approximately 250 affordable housing units with ancillary community and commercial facilities, and requisite green spaces on approximately 45 acres of land located at the Shirvan Estate. For this integrated development a design-build-finance-operate-maintain model is being pursued. The project, which is currently being structured for the Transaction Phase, is included as a priority item for execution in this fiscal year. Apart from the aforementioned, I have also taken steps to improve the Assembly’s financial structures in an effort to streamline and improve the payment process to our employees and suppliers.
Rest assured, that despite the prevailing circumstances, I remain committed to continuing the island’s developmental momentum and improving the standard of living and quality of life of the people of Tobago. This we will achieve by a combination of prudent management of the Assembly’s budgetary resources, utilising innovative strategies to fund developmental activities in Tobago and providing the necessary support to sectors impacted by the pandemic in order to accelerate the pace of economic recovery and to engender greater resilience in the Tobago economy.
Q: What are some initiatives you have introduced as Secretary of Finance and the Economy that have positively impacted the overall operations of the Division and that will benefit the people of Tobago?
A: a) Modernising the Assembly’s accounting Framework
I have a very strong passion for ICTs and for leveraging technology to increase productivity and efficiency throughout the Division and by extension the Assembly. I therefore sought to modernise the Assembly’s financial framework and accounting architecture. This started with the adoption of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and included the transformation of the Assembly’s Public Financial Management Framework (PFM) through the implementation of digital solutions aimed at re-engineering and the accounting structure. Several initiatives were undertaken including the implementation of an Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) for the preparation, presentation and reporting of the Assembly’s finances. Additionally, an Assembly-wide implementation of the Automated Clearing House (ACH) System was deployed, facilitating timely payments to internal and external stakeholders.
The modernisation of the Assembly’s financial and accounting architecture will not only facilitate the timely payments to suppliers and creditors within a targeted ten-day period, but will also accelerate the transformation of the Assembly’s accounts to a comprehensive financial framework and enhance information management.
b) Investment and Alternative Financing Mechanisms (IAFMs)
Another project that I am passionate about is the Assembly’s Investment and Alternative Financing Mechanisms (IAFMs). The Division of Finance has direct responsibility for the management and mobilisation of the Assembly’s financial resources. To treat with the perennial shortfall in funding for the island’s Development Programme I introduced the Alternative Financing Modality comprising three (3) major initiatives Public Private Partnership (PPP), the Tobago Infrastructure Investment Strategy (TIIS) and Bond Financing.
PPPs leverage private capital, expenditure and innovation to execute infrastructure and other projects. We have developed a robust framework to advance this modality. The Division is currently utilizing the Public Private Partnership modality to execute the Shirvan Integrated Housing Development (SIHD) which is expected to provide approximately 250 affordable housing units with ancillary community and commercial facilities, and requisite green spaces on approximately 45 acres of land located at the Shirvan Estate. The Division is therefore solving the housing needs on the island via this novel financing option.
The Tobago Infrastructure Investment Strategy (TIIS) is expected to provide a transparent and coordinated framework for future capital investment over the next twenty (20) years and will be a single reference point for potential private sector partners domestically, regionally, or internationally.
The next major activity under the IAFM is Bond Financing. The Division of Finance will achieve a major milestone for Tobago with the completion of the first ever Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Bond. The Division has completed the necessary preparation and due diligence for the issuance of the Assembly’s first Bond on the local market in the sum of $300M. Funding from the Bond will be used to ensure that the island’s capital development continues unabated.
3. Is there any particular project you are excited to execute in this fiscal year?
Answer:
In recent budget statements I introduced the concept of making Tobago an Intelligent Island, leveraging ICT as an enabler of socio-economic development. This initiative encompasses government systems that are agile coupled with the necessary secure technology backbone for island wide adoption and implementation. Ultimately, collaboration and connectivity will improve operations across the Assembly and between the Assembly and Central Government, as well as ensure true ownership and accountability across all Divisions, Departments and Agencies. In keeping with the vision to make Tobago an Intelligent Island, the Division, through the Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT) executed a Joint Venture Agreement with the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) to establish a Tier 3 Data Centre at the Cove Eco-Industrial Business Park. Additionally, a comprehensive study was undertaken to guide the rollout of this mandate over the next (4) years. I am also proud to announce that the construction of the Data Centre is scheduled for fiscal 2021.
4. You mentioned the Tobago Bond as an undertaking by the Division, can you provide an update and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic has Tobago reached its borrowing capacity?
Answer:
Subsequent to the formal approval from the Minister of Finance, the Executive Council has approved the issuance of a TT$ 300M Bond to finance a suite of capital projects that aims to advance the Development Agenda of the Tobago House of Assembly.
Over the past months, the Assembly has been diligently working with the Ministry of Finance and our Arranger, First Citizens to complete this transaction. Currently, the THA is awaiting an opinion from the Attorney General which is required by the Central Bank before the formal placement of the Bond.
With the recent passage and proclamation of The Miscellaneous Amendments (Powers of Statutory Authorities and Matters related to certain Boards) Bill, 2020, the transaction is very near to completion. Finalization should be within weeks of receiving the Attorney General’s opinion.
Additionally, in treating with the socio-economic impact and other expenditure regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the THA has not borrowed to finance COVID-19 expenditure and as such, the borrowing capacity of the Assembly has not been exceeded.
5. What are the plans for 2021 financially for the island?
Answer:
If I may borrow form the theme of my recent budget presentation in June and my recent budgetary revision exercise, “Recalibrating Our Priorities Towards a More Resilient Future” I outlined several broad areas of focus for the budget including:
• Stimulating our Economy;
• Enhancing our Governance Framework;
• Revitalising the Tourism Sector;
• Revitalising Agriculture and Improving Food Security;
• Strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises;
• Building Strategic Digital Infrastructure;
• Enriching Educational Opportunities and Human Capital Development;
• Preserving Health and Well-being;
• Expanding Housing Opportunities;
• Augmenting our Social Safety Net support;
• Strategic Investment in Physical Infrastructure; and,
• Environmental sustainability
Therefore, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, for 2021 we will be focused on recalibrating our resources to advance Tobago’s development momentum, in order to preserve the standard of living and the quality of life of all Tobagonians and residents on the island. Some initiatives as it relates to the Division of Finance include:
• Intensify steps towards developing Tobago into an Intelligent Island. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered social norms, and has bought to the fore the significance role ICT and technology can play in enhancing our financing operations and infrastructure. This is significant as we seek to truly leverage ICT as an enabler of socio-economic development on the island.
• Upgrade the Assembly’s Public Investment Management by improving the Policy Cycle Framework. This initiative is to be done in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and is expected to align planning and expenditure priorities through the introduction of a robust multiyear strategic planning and budgeting framework;
• Continue to develop our procurement systems within the Assembly. Strides have been made in rolling out the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act as amended. In the upcoming fiscal year, the Division of Finance intends to work closely with the relevant authorities to address viable solutions for Public Private Partnership transactions and for Electronic Procurement with the assistance of our multilateral, regional and international partners towards mitigating information asymmetry, increasing ease of access and competitiveness and generating cost savings;
• Continue to provide technical support through the Strategic Business Support and Development Unit (SBSDU) in the Division of Finance and Economy as well as to continue to foster an enabling environment that prepares SMEs to access and successfully compete in external markets and facilitate access to e-commerce opportunities that allows for improved market access and e-payments;
• Continue to provide the necessary financial support to entrepreneurs and additional financial support to Tobago’s private sector through the Venture Capital Equity Fund Limited which supports non-traditional businesses;
• Continue to provide subsided factory space through E-IDICOT, for our entrepreneurs and businesses to facilitate production and expand their manufacturing capacity;
• Improve the ease of doing business on the island by the introduction of a suite of measures; and,
• Increase foreign direct investment (FDI) to Tobago through revisions and improvement to the Land License Regime.
6. Can you explain the budget process for Tobago?
Answer:
In accordance with Section 41(1) of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Act 40 of 1996, in the month of June each year, the Division of Finance and the Economy prepares the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of the THA for the upcoming Fiscal period, which is presented in the Assembly Legislature by the Secretary of Finance and the Economy. The Budget is crafted against the backdrop of the international, regional and national economic climate and is anchored on the Medium-Term Policy and Planning Framework (MTPPF). The contributions from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), as well as responses from participants in the THA’s Pre-Budget Survey, and the submissions from all Divisions of the Assembly inform the Budget Statement and assist in shaping some of the budgetary priorities and Assembly policy in each Fiscal year.
In addition to data provided by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), Tobago-specific data is provided by the Economic Management and Research Unit (EMRU) in the Division of Finance and the Economy. The EMRU was established to provide data-driven support for the establishment of policies and initiatives critical to the sustainable development of the economy of Tobago. The Division has produced annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for Tobago since 2016. This data is important as it is used to support evidenced-based policy decision-making across the Assembly.
7. How was the funding to the THA impacted by the reduction in the budgetary allocation?
Answer:
The allocation to the THA for Fiscal 2021 was reduced by $148.6M. Funding for Recurrent Expenditure was reduced by $117M and funding for Development Programme was reduced by $31.6M. Following the presentation of the National Budget by the Minister of Finance in October, the focal areas for the Assembly were reprioritized in accordance with the Assembly’s budgetary allocation for the particular Fiscal year.
Notwithstanding the budgetary funding gaps faced by the Assembly, as an Administration, we remain steadfast in our commitment towards ensuring that Tobago’s developmental momentum is sustained as the necessary socio-economic measures were implemented to return the Tobago economy to a path of sustained economic growth.
This Administration therefore reviewed Tobago’s allocation and the implications of the budgetary reprioritization measures on the island’s economy in order to devise strategies and initiatives to improve efficiency throughout the Assembly by optimizing existing resources.
8. What are some things that the Division of Finance and the Economy has done to assist Tobagonians in making better financial decisions?
Answer:
The Division of Finance and the Economy encourages responsible financial decision-making and promotes opportunities for wealth creation, as we seek to enhance the quality of living of all Tobagonians. The primary Unit facilitating this is the Financial Literacy Secretariat. In order to fulfil its mandate to increase the level of financial education of Tobagonians and increase the savings rate on the island, the Division hosted a number of initiatives including a Financial and Business Development Programme where close to 80 SMEs from the manufacturing, agro-processing, food production and service industries were exposed to workshops on Financial Assessment and Business Development; Strategic Business Planning and Development; Sales and Bookkeeping; Marketing, Promotion; and Customer Retention. The objective was to build the business acumen of entrepreneurs in Tobago, thereby giving them a greater chance of building successful businesses.
Additionally, in order to facilitate wealth creation in Tobago, the Division partnered with a number of stakeholders including First Citizens Asset Management Limited to host a series of Seminars including the National Investment Fund Initial Public Offering (IPO) Information Meeting, in order to inform Tobagonians of the opportunities, risks and rewards associated with various investment instruments as well as pertinent information on the IPO. Close to 120 persons attended the session, and a total of 230 Tobagonians invested in the IPO, 170 of whom were new subscribers. The Division also recently hosted the Tobago Money Matters Series which focused on managing finances during COVID-19. Other initiatives include Financial Education Outreach and Workshops; Financial and Business Camps; and Financial and Business Tours for Primary and Secondary School Students.
9. What was your biggest challenge in managing the Division?
Answer:
One of the biggest challenges would definitely be the implementation of ICT throughout the Division. Early in 2017, I sought to review and enhance our business processes across the Division and we introduced and adopted new software to achieve this. We have made incremental steps, however, COVID-19 has brought to the fore the burning issue of digitization and as the champion for making Tobago an Intelligent Island, it is my hope that this objective will be fully realized in the shortest time possible. In the meantime, however, we continue to work with my team at the Division to facilitate the roll out of this initiative in order to generate the most productive and efficient outcome for us all. I am heartened by the advances that we have made and the investment in new technology is beginning to bear fruit and has adequately prepared us for the impact of the pandemic on the Division’s operations.
10. How long have you been in politics and how would you rate yourself on a scale of 1-10 in terms of your performance.
Answer:
I was elected as Assemblyman in January 2013 and appointed Secretary of Finance. Coming into the Assembly in 2013 as Secretary of Finance and Enterprise Development, I was the youngest person to have been trusted with such a responsibility. It was also a significant moment for me, as preceding the decision to offer myself for representational politics I worked as a technocrat in the Division under the guidance of Dr. Anselm London. Following success at the poles and being appointed as Secretary for Finance, the transition was not difficult as the Division was familiar territory since 2006; and I had the support of the senior managers at that time.
Over the past seven (7) years, I have remained resolute in ensuring that under my tenure, I advanced the island’s economic expansion and diversification thrust, provided support for private sector expansion and ensured that the people of Tobago continue to receive the best opportunities for wealth creation through financial education and entrepreneurial opportunities through the provision of financial and assistance.
As Secretary of Finance, I am pleased to spearhead the Assembly’s mandate to support private sector expansion on the island. The Division has facilitated the training of over 200 Tobago entrepreneurs in order to advance and increase their penetration of national, regional and international markets. Also, for over ten (10) years, the Division has supported the participation of Tobago entrepreneurs at the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) which is the largest in the region and has afforded Tobago entrepreneurs the opportunity to interface with national, regional and international investors thereby enabling them to secure direct investment and supply contracts with local and international companies.
Another major initiative under the Division is the Venture Capital Equity Fund Limited (VCEFL). The VCEFL was established to support private sector investments and strengthen qualified fledging enterprises through public/private sector equity arrangements. To date, the VCEFL has approved projects in the light manufacturing, agriculture and tourism sectors with equity and capital investment totaling approximately $13.5M.
Additionally, The Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT) Limited was established to advance economic development and transformation in Tobago, through the environmentally sustainable production of goods and services on the island. Cumulatively, the Cove Eco- Industrial and Development Business Park is responsible for creating approximately 200 jobs in the light manufacturing and processing sectors and advancing the Assembly’s economic diversification mandate. Additionally, E-IDCOT was also responsible for completing a feasibility study for a Commercial Cargo Port in Tobago that is earmarked for construction in close proximity to COVE.
I was also responsible for preparing the Medium Term Policy Planning Framework (MTPPF) 2019-2024, which is the Assembly’s socio-economic planning document, which will guide the island’s development in conjunction with the Tobago Infrastructure Investment Strategy (TIIS). Additionally, a review of the past economic data will suggest that the Tobago economy has done fairly well over the past seven (7) years. Pre-COVID employment averaged well below five percent (5%); inflation was contained; and according to Moody’s the Assembly maintained a positive operating margin of approximately 10.8 percent of operating revenues and managed the overall economic activity on the island to avoid any severe recessionary activities.
In addition to spearheading these programmes and projects, as Secretary of Finance I also have the opportunity to forge meaningful partnerships with Governmental and Multi-lateral Agencies.
It is within this context that I rate my performance over the past term as 8.5. As Secretary of Finance and the Economy, I have adopted a Kaizen approach and management style. As such, I will continue to challenge my team to implement programmes and projects to advance the island’s development and enhance the quality of life of all Tobagonians.