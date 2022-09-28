DISAPPOINTED is how the Tobago House of Assembly’s Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris says she felt about Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s budget presentation on Monday.
She was also critical of the Government’s proposed hike in fares on the domestic air and seabridge.
“I sat in the public gallery and the focus on tourism was all of five minutes,” Burris said yesterday of the 2023 budget.
“Honestly I was expecting some strategic, progressive, bold steps being made by the Government to really move the conversation about diversification forward. Yes, we are an oil and gas economy but the reality is that tourism can become a major economic driver on both of our islands. So for me, I was expecting to hear something from the Minister of Finance,” she stated.
“I was left feeling a little disappointed certainly, but I would wait for the contribution by the Minister of Finance in the budget debate to see what he is looking at in terms of what the ministry plans to do over the next fiscal year,” she added.
In an interview on Tobago Updates morning programme yesterday, Burris said the THA was not consulted on increasing the cost of inter-island ferry and airline tickets.
She said she did not agree with the timing of the measure.
The Express tried reaching Burris for further comments but she did not respond to calls or messages.
Imbert said on Monday that effective January 1, 2023, one-way Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) tickets will increase by $50 while one-way ferry tickets will go up by $25.
Pensioners who currently travel by ferry for free will have to pay $25 one-way, while the cost of premium cabins will increase from $100 to $150, he announced.
Burris responded yesterday: “Timing to me is everything. I studied marketing and one of the things that you have to do in marketing is to ensure that the product that you’re trying to sell is one that people want.
“And regardless of the fact that CAL has this monopoly, the reality is that a raise in fare at this time when people already cannot get flights, when people have problems with efficiency, when people already have problems with your service, is not going to go down well.”
“Certainly there should have been consultations. I was never part of any consultations and I will put that out there publicly…and I did not hear of any consultations that came to Tobago in the Tobago space where they said we’re looking to increase the fares, how do you feel about it? Again Central Government doing what Central Government does. At the end of the day, CAL is under the Ministry of Finance and that is their entity. Sometimes I feel like they missed the ‘and Tobago’ part about Trinidad and Tobago, in terms of looking at really how CAL is supposed to serve both islands, not just one…”