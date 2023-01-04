IN moving closer to achieving the dream of revitalising Scarborough, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) says it will be utilising insights from a trip to Antigua and Barbuda by a Tobago delegation.
Antigua and Barbuda last month commissioned its redeveloped Deep Water Harbour Port Facility, to which THA’s Infrastructure Secretary, Assemblyman Trevor James was invited. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation redeveloped the port for US90 million dollars. Works began in 2018 but were plagued by delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
James was accompanied by principal architect, in the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD), Nikisha Powder and the manager, Project Management Office, DIQUD, Phillip Heeralal.
The THA contingent was also charged with gathering knowledge about Antigua’s existing maritime infrastructure as this objective is particularly important to Tobago, given the ongoing plans for the development of the island’s port.
The Division noted the potential benefits that can accrue from networking with a Caribbean destination that has honed its industry to a level of international repute.
In an interview, Secretary James said Tobago can learn from the approaches taken by experts in Antigua given the similar geographic and spatial constraints.
According to James, Antigua recently reclaimed 34 acres of land for the port’s development.
“They’ve just built their container port; they’ve extended their cruise ship port. They are now bringing in 450-plus containers per week. They are exporting 10 containers. The same story as in Trinidad; we in the islands are import countries. The conversation in Tobago about what we’re going to sell, what we’re going to export, and so on, is just conversations meant to keep us back,” James said.
“We’ve seen first hand how using the marine space around us has benefited not only Antigua but all the islands. And we are behind the ball in Tobago and we will certainly continue to push that development plan for Scarborough. That’s one of the big things we are going to push because we need to start in 2023,” he outlined.
The team was introduced to several key players in the industry including, CEO of Antigua Port Authority Darwin Telemaque, current chairman of the Port Committee of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and chairman of the Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC); Rhuletta Thomas, senior advisor of Natural Resource and Environmental Management to the National Parks Authority; manager of Nelson Dockyard, and Senator Cheryl Mary and Clare Hurst, chair of the Antigua, and Barbuda Port Authority.
The contingent toured several facilities and received insights on the methodologies of the effective running of the port including the advantages, disadvantages of their current operations; as well as plans for the port of Antigua and Barbuda.
“Of note, the visit highlighted similarities between the two islands; and the probability for future analysis and adaptation towards the establishment of a lucrative state-of-the-art port facility. In the coming months, and following the delivery of the findings of the ongoing Feasibility Study of the Scarborough Urban Redevelopment Plan, the THA will move to engage an experienced professional to develop a business plan specific to the Scarborough Redevelopment Plan and Tobago,” the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries, and Urban Development added.
The Port in Antigua currently features a brand-new cruise berth, cargo and logistics facilities, and other amenities, including offices to house Customs and Excise and the Plant Protection and Immigration Unit to prevent customers from having to travel to and from the capital.