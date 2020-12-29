THA waiting on AG to issue $300m bond

Joel Jack____use

Joel Jack, Secretary for Finance and the Economy in the Tobago House of Assembly.

THE LONG-AWAITED bond for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) in a sum of $300 million, which will be used to finance a suite of capital projects, is expected to be issued sometime in the new year.

In an interview with the Express Business, THA Secretary for Finance and the Economy, Joel Jack said the Assembly has been diligently working with the Ministry of Finance and the arranger, First Citizens Bank, to complete this transaction.

In e-mailed responses to questions from Express Business, Jack said: “Subsequent to the formal approval from the Minister of Finance, the Executive Council has approved the issuance of a $300 million bond to finance a suite of capital projects that aims to advance the Development Agenda of the Tobago House of Assembly.

“Over the past months, the Assembly has been diligently working with the Ministry of Finance and our Arranger, First Citizens, to complete this transaction. Currently, the THA is awaiting an opinion from the Attorney General, which is required by the Central Bank before the formal placement of the Bond.

“With the recent passage and proclamation of The Miscellaneous Amendments (Powers of Statutory Authorities and Matters related to certain Boards) Bill, 2020, the transaction is very near to completion. Finalisation should be within weeks of receiving the Attorney General’s opinion.

“Additionally, in treating with the socio-economic impact and other expenditure regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the THA has not borrowed to finance Covid-19 expenditure and as such, the borrowing capacity of the Assembly has not been exceeded.”

Jack said that as Secretary for Finance and the Economy, he has given focussed effort on mobilising financial resources to accelerate the pace of the island’s development.

Apart from the $300 million bond, Jack said Tobago’s development will be boosted by the creation of an Investment and Public Private Partnership (IP3) Unit within the Division. This unit, which he championed, would provide alternative financing to the island, said Jack.

“Public private partnerships (PPPs) provide an opportunity to leverage private capital, expertise and innovation to deliver public goods and services. Currently, this Unit in collaboration with the Division of Settlement, is developing the Shirvan Integrated Housing Development (SIHD) project utilising the public private partnership modality to provide approximately 250 affordable housing units with ancillary community and commercial facilities, and requisite green spaces on approximately 45 acres of land located at the Shirvan Estate.

“For this integrated development a design-build-finance-operate-maintain model is being pursued.

“The project, which is currently being structured for the transaction phase, is included as a priority item for execution in this fiscal year,” Jack said.

—Andrea Perez-Sobers

