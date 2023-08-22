The complexity of the T&T economy

THERE are many complaints from various quarters on the non-performance of the current T&T economy.
These challenges include the reduction in employment rates, both onshore and offshore. The latter is often attributed to the closure of the Petrotrin refinery and the steel plant, as well as the decline in petroleum and its products production.
Another pressing concern is the necessity for raising the minimum wage, along with other wages and salaries. This is compounded by the inflation rate and claims by unions that such adjustments are long overdue. Additionally, acquiring foreign exchange has become challenging.
Our foreign reserves are dwindling, and banks are subjecting potential buyers to prolonged waiting periods. This has led to the flourishing of the black market, while some are advocating for the devaluation of the TT$.
Notably, the Central Bank recently warned that commercial banks are nearing the high-risk level of liquidity.
Consequently, the Central Bank intends to implement the Basel II regulation, which requires commercial banks to hold more liquid assets to prevent potential bank collapses should depositors unexpectedly withdraw more cash than usual.
At the moment with the fractional reserve regime under which banks give loans, they must hold some 14 per cent of their deposits as liquidity on site or at the Central Bank to service depositors who may wish to withdraw money from the bank.
There is however a concern that with the implementation of Basel II that this would impose higher interest rates on commercial loans.
Still, the banks are reporting healthy profits even in these conditions, though the country has been reporting much lower GDPs than pre Covid-19, while the various agencies are expecting growth rates of the order of one to two per cent.
In particular the Central Bank in its recent financial stability report says that the local financial sector remained resilient during 2022 as the institutions capital liquidity buffers were broadly stable but its stability risks increased, as its key risks were international interest rates, large liquidity requirements and cyber attacks.
Also included were high global inflation, deteriorating economic growth and climate related risks.
Still, the Central Bank says that the domestic economy showed signs of recovery last year after two years of contraction and unemployment rates have declined so creating room for increased GDP levels- though, in which economic areas the Central Bank did not say.
However, the production of natural gas is still a problem given that a LNG train remains mothballed and an upstream producer of gas shut down its production because of a safety problem (though it has since restarted production) causing some petrochemical plants to also cease operation.
It is indeed worthwhile that the Central Bank tracks the short term changes of the local economic parameters and comments on their impact on the economy as a whole.
But this is a minor part of the story.
The current model of the local economy is nearing its end and without an economic reconstruction, also driven by climate change, it will collapse putting us all into poverty.
Also the international economy, a crucial market for us, is changing and to survive we have to adapt to both local and international changes where our international interconnections are fundamental to our success.
Very quickly, the model of our small open capitalist economy is petroleum plantation and we need the foreign exchange rents left by the exploitation of this resource for the operation of the on-shore economy that exports very little.
Some suggest that the history of the onshore private sector has made it rigid and cannot adapt to the requirement to become the major exporter of the country.
Though when times are good, the rents are high, the economy onshore booms.
However it has its problems when these rents are curtailed. For example the T&T government generally creates TT$ for the US$ rents that it receives from the offshore sector and which are placed in the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
These TT$ as government expenditure, continually increase the liquidity in the local financial sector.
However, these US$s reserves are purchased (with TT$s) from the Central Bank by the commercial banks and brokers, which are sold on to the various entities engaged in the crucial import trade.
This provides a circulating loop of liquidity via government spending of created TT$s (increase in liquidity), purchase of foreign exchange rents by the onshore sector, return of TT$ to the Central Bank (reduction in liquidity)- the size of this loop depends on the creation of new TT$ by government.
Hence, the economy, in its current state of depletion of the rents available to the government, will see a reduction of the volume of liquidity flow in this loop.
This appears to be a concern that the Central Bank has now raised as to the stability of the commercial banks and the need to implement the Basel II Liquidity Coverage Ratio the banks will need to maintain via its own liquid assets.
It is worth noting that the oil production of T&T fell from a maximum of some 234,000 bbls/dy in 1978 to 55,000 bbls/dy at present and natural gas for some 4.2 billion cuft/dy to 2.6 billion.
Still, the government is looking to Venezuelan gas, a situation being obstructed by US and others’ sanctions against Venezuela.
Also the hope is that the gas supposedly in our deep waters would be produced, though one contractor has returned a deep water bloc claiming that it is uneconomic to produce. There is also a proposal to imports gas from Suriname.
We have been hearing for decades that we need to diversify the economy. As the years went by the talk included that we have to be innovative, we have to learn and use the new 4IR technologies, recognising full well that such a diversification that aims to make us globally competitive in our exports could mean massive automation, the use of robots and AI with the result that we may not need the whole workforce.
Thus we hear talk of providing Universal Basic Income and the need to respond to climate change via, say, the use of renewables, we hear of hydrogen as the fuel of the future, particularly so to maintain the Pt Lisas petrochemical complex.
But where is the blueprint for this new green, innovative and competitive export economy?
We hear that the building of this economy is a task for our private sector and government is to be a facilitator; that we have to be innovative and adapt to build such an economy.
But we also hear, even see, that the local onshore private sector is finding it difficult if not impossible to adapt and it remains stuck in its ways of seeking foreign exchange from wherever to continue the import-markup-sell to the population.
Is the TT Government then the key and last resort transformer in this emerging economy?