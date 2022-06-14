The cost of NCDs to an economy

NON-COMMUNICABLE Diseases (NCDs), or chronic diseases, are a group of conditions that are not passed from person to person and are mainly of a long duration and progress slowly. NCDs include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, chronic lower respiratory diseases, sickle cell disease, mental illness and injuries.
For the past two years, the public has received daily updates on persons who contracted and passed from Covid-19, and of note, the statistics included those with co-morbidities. Co-morbidity is a medical term that describes the existence of more than one disease or condition within the body at the same time. Co-morbidities are usually long-term, or chronic. They may or may not interact with each other.
Locally, there has been an alarming upward trend of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension affecting young people. Juvenile diabetes has been on the rise and is heavily linked to poor eating habits and a lack of exercise. Online schooling and prolonged lockdowns have only exacerbated this situation.
With an abundance of locally grown fruit and vegetables, it is bewildering that so much of what is produced is not enjoyed as widely as imported fare. The proliferation of pre-packaged convenience items as well as the ready availability of fast food on almost every corner, have also contributed to an unhealthy consumption of saturated fats, sugar, salt and a host of preservatives—which have destroyed immune systems and brought on NCDs.
While the case may be made for cheaper foods widely distributed to meet the demands of the population, the same is never made for moving towards food security. This is evidenced year after year when the Ministry of Agriculture receives what is perhaps the lowest allocation of the national budget. In sharp contrast, the Ministry of Health receives one of the highest allocations in order to deal with what is proving to be an unhealthy population.
Statistics across the world show a direct correlation between rising costs of public health care and the increasing rates of NCDs. NCDs are the leading causes of death and disability globally, killing more than three in five people worldwide and responsible for more than half of the global burden of disease. They cause and perpetuate poverty while hindering economic development in low and middle-income countries. If they continue their upward trend, NCDs are estimated to cause a cumulative loss of output of $47 trillion between 2011 and 2030.
NCDs have received greater attention worldwide in recent years, such as when the U.N. General Assembly met to discuss NCDs in 2011 (only the second time it met to discuss a specific health issue, with the first being HIV), and ultimately called for new global targets and an action plan for addressing NCDs. After reviewing progress in 2014, it again convened a high-level meeting in 2018.
NCDs have been identified as one of the major challenges for sustainable development in the twenty-first century. Having long been of concern in developed countries, they are now of increasing concern in developing countries, given the influence of globalisation on consumption patterns, and the aging of populations. Global efforts (including here in Trinidad and Tobago) to tackle this growing health challenge have become more organised and prominent.
The Latin America and Caribbean region has the highest number of deaths related to sugary drinks in the world, with 80 per cent of these deaths associated with diabetes. The average consumption per person of Sugar Sweetened Beverages or SSBs is also the highest in the world, and particularly in the Caribbean and Central America (1.93 and 1.61 average daily 8-ounce servings per adult, respectively, compared with 0.58 globally). Obesity levels are also higher in this region than any other in the world, putting a large part of the population at increased risk of chronic disease. This has driven policy makers in some territories to crack down on the junk food industry.
Trinidad and Tobago’s business community has been actively engaged in developing strategies to mitigate the prevalence of NCDs within the region. Members of the T&T Chamber have begun to engage both Government and non-State stakeholders to develop and implement policies and actions to alleviate the impact of harmful consumption of sugar, salts, trans-fat, alcohol and tobacco. In making this commitment, the private sector acknowledges that the success of such efforts will be contingent on full participation of all producers and particularly of those entities involved in the retailing of such products and operators who interface directly with the consumer.
For example, Coca Cola’s Caribbean Bottlers (CCCB) has “reduced sugar in a number of its beverages and has been offering many low and no-sugar products to consumers. Forty five percent its total product portfolio consists of no to low sugar content”.
Similarly, Nestlé has “refined its internal strategies, offering 100 per cent juices, with no added sugar and in some cases including vegetable juices, to encourage consumers to transition to healthier beverages without added sugar over time”.
Further, the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers’ Association (WIRSPA), which represents producers of alcoholic beverages, indicates that the rum industry is acutely aware of the impact of an inappropriate consumption of a range of alcoholic beverages on both individuals and society. They specifically endorse interventions recommended by the WHO, viz: public regulation of availability and advertising; strong drink-driving laws; enforcement of minimum age for purchase and consumption; sponsorship practices that restrict promotion to underage persons; improving consumer information about the products they consume, including alcohol harms; support for treatment and care, and for counselling services. The rum industry announced a major initiative in mid-2019 to upgrade labels in domestic and regional markets improve consumer information
Other companies within the private sector take the issue of NCDs very seriously and have been sensitising the population through educational platforms and information dissemination. Companies have made pledges such as not advertising to children, supporting the use of Front of Package Labelling (FOPL) which should be developed in close consultation with the industry, reducing sugar, trans fat and sodium levels, hosting marathons, and evolving recipes in its manufacturing process to promote a healthful lifestyle.
There still is much to be done in working towards healthier populations, which leads to a better quality of life, lessens the dependency on a burdened public health care system, and increases productivity levels. The development of holistic approaches to reducing non-communicable diseases will require ongoing dialogue and collaboration among the state, business, health practitioners and citizen groups. With our particular economic and social vulnerabilities, it is all the more important to ensure that our population is as healthy as possible. With a commitment to being good corporate citizens, the members of the T&T Chamber continue to support the efforts to reduce the incidence of non-communicable diseases in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Rima Mohammed (Chair—Environment, Safety and Health Committee), in collaboration with the Trade and Business Development Unit for contributing this article.