TWO previous articles delved into the meaning of counterfactuals, those being baseless claims, hypotheses or beliefs. In those cases, I dismantled the dishonest discourse of some of our thought leaders, who should certainly know better. The prior examples were rooted in the sobering racist beliefs expressed by too many educated and responsible people.
I continue my Season of Reflection by delving into the almost-forgotten Tobago Sandals MoU litigation, which forced publication of that important document. This article deals with the issues relating to the legal fees paid in that matter, so it does not repeat the points in the MoU or anything like that.