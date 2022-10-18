The dynamics of economic recovery

TO DATE, the T&T economy has contracted by some 20 per cent since 2010 and we are well aware of the causes. Still, we are concerned about what can be done in the next two to three years to get the economy growing again ASAP. It is accepted that the onshore economy has to be diversified. If it is agreed that this diversification has to be based on producing innovative products and services via talent, knowledge and R&D, then this reconstruction of the economy in any formal way could bear fruit only after at least seven plus years. Hence to meet this two to three-year target, the options being considered are:
• Invite foreign direct investments that are geared to exporting, which the recent decision by the Government on creating Special Economic Zones is about. Our previous attempts at this were not particularly successful outside of the energy sector; the Phoenix Park project, which seems to include China’s Belt and Road initiative, has attracted some Chinese companies. The current slowdown of the Chinese economy may constrain this effort for now.
Still, T&T is not considered a low-wage country. Hence the incentives for such FDI have to be more directed to the company in question. Note though, that FDI may produce some jobs and foreign exchange, but it does not provide sustainable economic development unless some of our own local innovation is derived from its presence in the country.
• There are some petroleum resources left in this country, which may cost more to produce than what has already been mined. However, and correctly so, the Government is giving incentives to the producers to get the remainder mined, particularly the gas for LNG.
We see also that Touchstone has just announced its start of onshore production of gas; the option to produce the Manatee field still exists. The existing petrochemical sector depends on the availability of natural gas locally and it is also exported as LNG—all from the current depleting resource.
Also, the Government is considering using the depleted oil wells for carbon capture to provide a cleaner resource to attract investors.
Further, Prof Andrew Jupiter tells us that it is imperative that we get into the production of green hydrogen, which will support the production of green ammonia, methanol etc. The manufacture of green hydrogen depends on the generation of electricity from renewables, which we can provide as solar, wind—well established technologies that can be quickly implemented.
The plants already exist at Pt Lisas and the markets are available. We are being told that NGC is now in collaboration with other entities is considering this project. Also a subsidiary of NGC, NPL has entered the global market in distribution/sales of blue methanol purchased from Gulf Coast Methanol whose parent company is IGP Methanol of the USA.
CARIRI is operating an innovation support centre in which it is offering to supply financing, business and technical advice to SMEs and anyone who has an idea that appears to be able to generate a competitive product particularly for export. Given the tradition of the on-shore private sector this appears to have low chances of success.
Still, Government is providing funding to the EXIM Bank and loan guarantees to the local banks for these SMEs in support of any export activity that surfaces.
The above focuses on the earning of foreign exchange simply because as a small open economy we depend on earning foreign exchange to import the many products/services that we cannot provide for ourselves and it is fundamental to even immediate growth.
• Recently, we were reminded of the growth poles that were announced during the 2011-2015 period of governance, which were intended to develop the non-city areas of the country via the construction of infrastructure—roads, bridges, housing—which would provide jobs and give the interconnections that could precipitate economic development of these rural areas.
Today, we are being told that the development of these growth poles can offer us jobs and economic activity, shops, restaurants and the like.
The defining characteristic of our economic model is that even to build our non-tradable infrastructure and provide the non-tradable activities of the communities, we need foreign exchange. Hence concentrating on the growth poles at this time gets us nowhere unless the activities envisaged are export-oriented.
Still, others talk about reviving agriculture even producing our own food—grow what we eat and eat what we grow. Thus, it is worth noting the recent Caricom decisions to improve the reliability of the region’s food supply and food supply chain by growing our own staples—rice, corn, wheat, soya—in Guyana and also importing from Brazil, which would offer regional investment opportunities and reduce the outflow of foreign exchange from the region. Though in the short term, the products will still have to be imported into T&T via the use of foreign exchange. However, in the medium term this offers T&T the opportunity to build food-processing plants to supply at least the region.
• The Opposition Leader’s budget 2023 presentation recognised the dire straits that the current economy is in, given the reduction in the energy sector income/rents as from 2015, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war (now a bit relieved by the energy windfall prices), compared with the favourable economic conditions that existed between 2010 and 2015 and recommended a list of activities that the government should engage upon.
These include agro processing, sugar manufacture, the Seville Innovation Park, Tamana Solar Tech Park, steel pan manufacturing, Piarco aircraft maintenance, Port of Spain Port Complex etc. The creation of an Innovation Park would be the long term result of the building of an export-oriented export innovation system, described many times in this space.
By now, the readers of this article should be aware of the conditions which must be satisfied if any of the options are to succeed to produce economic growth in the two to three years and can so judge these recommendations.
The projects (short and long term) will need financing and the immediate concern is where will this come from given the depleting of our reserves and savings. Moreso, the Government is borrowing money to meet the current budget’s deficit and to pay back capital and generate sinking funds for current debts—in 2023 the budgeted plan is to borrow a further TT$8.18 billion.
Hence the government will have to take a serious look at where these investment funds are to be sourced from, given the uncertainty of its oil/gas production and their international prices.
This will mean more belt-tightening on the current account that will cause more hardship in these days of imported inflation. The task ahead for any government will indeed include some tough decisions!