The evolution of innovation

The recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV consultation on T&T recommends to Government that “Reforming the foreign exchange market infrastructure remains a priority so as to eliminate foreign exchange shortfall (presumably to reduce imports to the level of availability of foreign exchange). It would also create a more conducive business environment for the private sector to invest and diversify the economy” - possibly because of its low level of exports, their resulting lower prices would induce more exports if these exports are elastic.
The Ministry of Finance’s response to this Article IV was that it has aligned with the Government’s efforts to encourage private investment and promote innovation; this in keeping with previous statements of Government that at this time there are no plans to adjust the exchange rate. As usual, the report calls for the improvement in the business environment and enhancing the social safety net. It congratulated T&T on its actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the work in renewable energy projects and the new hydrogen strategy, the last being an intervention to maintain the exporting chemical industry given the depleting natural gas resource. Given the need to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases worldwide- hence the reduction in the use of fossil fuels- and the local depletion of the petroleum resource, the need to diversify the economy is paramount though this was mentioned superficially by both the IMF and MoF. Both of these institutions place this responsibility solely on the backs of the private sector with the Government providing a facilitating role in, for example, improving the business environment while the IMF talks about reforming the foreign exchange market.
Indeed there is the need to diversify the economy especially as it is a small and open economy and moreso is facing collapse of its current petroleum plantation model. Hence Dr Keith Nurse’s article, “Innovation Government in Small States”, talks about the process of innovation based economic diversification in countries like T&T, small and open, depending on their initial conditions as regards exporting experience and expertise. In particular Dr Nurse says the traditional linear process that many suggest- basic research, followed by applied research, then development of invention to production and export- is not applicable to these States. Thus, his article describes the development activity as depending on the country’s initial conditions/state of economic development.
The first is for countries that rely on technology acquisition (technology transfer) and hence imitation of foreign technologies by direct investment and importation of capital goods. In these countries the best option for development is to increase domestic added value and by saving foreign exchange via import substitution- such countries are normally at the lower end of global commodity and value chains.
The second is countries that are engaged in production process improvement through creative imitation and technology adaptation. In such countries investment in R&D leads to intellectual property creation and technology licensing, so expanding the market share through proactive trade and industrial policies, via a mix of import replacement and exports.
The third is countries in which technological innovation and R&D investments are of a high order and drive global competitiveness of its firms. Indeed the tendency is for these firms to be the key investors in R&D rather than governments. High and medium technology goods and services dominate the exports and the trade policy is premised on strategic industrial and innovation policies. Unfortunately in many cases trade policy is divorced from the innovation and industrial policies, such that the latter are inhibited by the lack of associated networks that a trade policy is intended to develop.
Dr Nurse’s article concludes that in the region there is a clear lack of strategic programmes and policies in place for engendering innovation- this is exemplified by low levels of expenditure on R&D relative to GDP (0.06 per cent in T&T).
The T&T economy is really in two parts- the off-shore and the onshore. The offshore is driven by foreign investment, benefits from the knowledge and innovation of the foreign investors while T&T is rewarded via the financial rents that are left in the country. Thus, the offshore is an example of the third type described previously. The onshore on the other hand imports the technology that it requires, focussed mainly on importing for local consumption via the rents, while its limited set of exports is low-tech and the investment in R&D is virtually absent. Thus, the onshore is an example of the first type described. The technological interaction between the two economies is at best via local offshore service companies that are low-tech, where in some cases they are being replaced by foreign investor supplied robots.
The Industrial policy for even onshore appears to be to invite foreign direct investment into industrial parks to provide foreign exchange and jobs- for example much is being made of the Chinese companies that are scheduled to locate in the new Phoenix Park Industrial Estate. The concern now is, given the limited resources available to T&T, where/how should these be expended in diversifying the economy?
Comment has already been made re the development of hydrogen to maintain the chemical sector. Thus, this sector should be an opportunity for R&D on new uses etc. for the commodities being produced- an approach also mentioned by Dr Nurse. Further, Richard Baldwin in his book, “The Great Convergence”, told us that foreign direct investment companies invited to T&T should be so chosen that the technologies they bring are also a kick off platform for our own R&D. Also, Prof John Foster warns us that given the history of our onshore sector it would be unusual for it to adapt easily to competitive global exports. Thus, as Dr Nurse suggests, this private sector should be encouraged into import substitution. Indeed the kind of products that should be encouraged must meet the suggestion of Prof Anthony Clayton- we should look to disruptive innovation- wherein we start by imitation, then move on to innovation of a reduced product for a limited export market also. Scope must also be left for local creativity in non-disruptive innovation wherein a completely new product market space is developed.
Such an approach as has been described above will allow a transition of our economy- an evolution from the current plantation to one driven by R&D generated innovation via our national innovation system.