The food haven that Andres built

Imagine wanting to open a restaurant but not knowing how to cook a meal. Or how to start a business.
Or how to get by when you speak only Spanish but now live in a country whose population speaks mostly English.
And then, through trial and error, becoming a popular and valued chef and small business owner in your adopted community in less than five years.
Imagine also coming into a country not knowing its culture, but through hard work and persistence, you beat the odds and rise above your challenges.
That is how the journey began for 31-year-old Andres Contreras Fernandez, a registered Venezuelan national, who first came to Trinidad and Tobago as a tourist in 2016, left and returned in 2017.
A year later, one of Andres’ aspirations of starting a business was realised when he turned what was initially a street food business into what is now “Andres Restaurant”, at Endeavour Road in Chaguanas opposite Price Plaza.
He caters to both foreign nationals and locals with an array of Venezuelan cuisine.
Before reaching this point however, Andres had many hurdles to climb. He told the Express he studied law in Venezuela, but understood that in T&T he had to find any available job in his quest to provide for his family back home and to ensure his own survival.
He started working in construction without any knowledge of the industry.
“I was the only Spanish there; you know the construction work is hard, and nobody has the time to teach you properly,” he said.
Spanish, as his only language, created a barrier to communicating on the job, so many times he had to communicate by demonstrating what he wanted to say through his own version of sign language.
However, he expressed how determined he was to learn.
“When you don’t know the language, you have to work more...because I don’t want to lose my job,” he said.
On-the-job training
Andres started working at a food outlet as a kitchen assistant, there he would learn the ins and outs of the food industry which has helped channel his course today.
“They show me how the food business is. I was always watching everything; I got a lot of lessons from them,” he said.
He started off washing dishes, then making juice, grilling, cashing, and taking orders.
Andres, whose English is now quite clear and relatively easy to understand, had a desire to learn the language in order to be understood and navigate better on the job.
“Every day I start to learn English, so I take my phone every night, I get YouTube....I said to myself, I have to learn, I need to speak properly, I need to make them understand what I have to say, and if some problems happen, everyone blames me because I cannot defend myself...I always watched my boss when she was talking with the customers and planning the menu,” he said.
Learning the job and the language became his main focus, “I only repeat (after his boss) like a parrot,” Andres quipped.
In 2018, Andres decided to branch out on his own after “a friend told me to start your own business; you can do it. That person made me believe in myself”.
He continued, “I started to believe in myself, even though I don’t know how to cook properly, I don’t know how to speak English, it was hard, I don’t know how to get (business) registration.”
He explained that a lack of knowledge in setting up a business or executing it resulted in him making several errors and losing a lot of money in the process.
He changed the structure of the business on three occasions before getting it right.
He expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from his landlord for the space he rents for Andres Restaurant.
The structure of the small restaurant improved over time and nine months ago he was able to build an enclosed structure where customers can dine in.
However, Andres told the Express, through this experience he learned a lot, “it was like a school”, adding, “I am a lawyer, I never learned about administration or business.”
Given that Andres was still learning to cook, it took him longer to do meal-preps, he had to work longer hours and twice as hard to ensure meals were ready for customers when he opened at 7 p.m. “I wake up early, take my travel bag that I used to come to Trinidad. Took my clothes out and go to the Chaguanas market and put everything –meat, pork, beef, chicken, seasoning, cassava and potato,” he explained.
He also conquered the process of moving around to purchase goods and produce before acquiring a vehicle. He became so experienced in travelling that he can now give clear directions and names of places.
Getting the menu right
Andres first started offering Latin and Mexican cuisine but with the advice from a customer he decided to add Venezuelan foods: “I remember one night a Trinidadian woman reach and tell me, Andres, you are Venezuelan why you don’t sell empanadas …to realise I was trying to sell Latin food. So I said, she is right, I have to sell empanadas, I am Venezuelan. So I always keep this in my mind,” he recounted.
This sparked a new idea in Andres’ mind as he pondered: “If you want to try authentic Italian pizza you go to Italian people”.
Meaning, he believed this was the right direction to go, sell what he was familiar with, foods he would have seen prepared while growing up in Venezuela.
“I cannot sell callaloo, I cannot sell curried chicken. Spanish selling curry duck? The people next door selling that (curried duck). So, I said I have to sell empanadas, my food. The foods that I grew up watching how to prepare,” he said.
He told the Express the customers made the menu because they kept suggesting Venezuelan food. Today, he offers a wide range of Venezuelan cuisine, which gives him the opportunity to introduce Venezuelan palate to the local customers.