‘The future for AI in T&T has started’

EMBRACING and effectively utilising artificial intelligence (AI), Caribbean governments can drive economic growth, enhance public services and address societal challenges while ensuring the responsible and ethical implementation of AI technologies.
This was revealed by Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert (MIEE), and founder of SoftDev Interactive and Startl Ltd, Keith Laban.
Laban told the Sunday Express Business that some of the ways governments should embrace AI are by establishing a dedicated task force or committee to develop national AI strategies and policies that promote the adoption and ethical use of AI technologies.
“As well as collaborating with academic institutions, industry experts, and international organisations to gain insights and guidance on AI best practices and standards, allocate resources for research and development in AI, fostering innovation and creating a supportive ecosystem for AI start-ups and entrepreneurs,” Laban disclosed.
As it pertains to public service and governance, he said implementing AI-powered chatbots or virtual assistants to provide citizens with automated and personalised services, including information inquiries, government forms, and assistance with public programmes.
Also, Laban indicated that utilising AI algorithms to optimise resource allocation, such as in transportation planning, healthcare services, and disaster management, will be beneficial.
Laban, who is also an ICT educator with the Ministry of Education, said looking at economic development and innovation, it is important to invest in AI research and development initiatives to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology transfer.
“As well as provide incentives, grants, or tax benefits to encourage businesses to adopt. AI technologies drive digital transformation. Foster public-private partnerships to promote AI-driven innovation in key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and renewable energy,” he explained.
Revenue benefits
The software expert said according to a report by Grand View Research, the global AI market size was valued at US$39.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$733.7 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2 per cent during the forecast period.
While the healthcare AI market is expected to reach US$45.2 billion by 2026, with applications in medical imaging, drug discovery, personalised medicine, and healthcare management systems.
The research also indicated that AI in the financial market is estimated to reach US$22.6 billion by 2026, with applications in fraud detection, risk assessment, algorithmic trading, and customer service, while the manufacturing market is expected to reach US$33.9 billion by 2027, driven by AI-enabled automation, predictive maintenance, quality control, and supply chain optimisation.
He noted that the actual revenue earned from AI will vary based on specific business strategies, market conditions, and the successful implementation and utilisation of AI technologies.
Asked how useful AI is in his businesses SoftDev Interactive and Startl, Laban said the latest learning application being released to secondary schools in this country is the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate ‘CSEC 21st Century ICT’ which is a game-based learning software educating students on the various aspects of the (CSEC) Information Technology curriculum.
“We are also incorporating AI within our latest Augmented Reality (AR) applications where we can have realistic 3D avatars that a user can interact with as if it is a real person. This will have broad applications in many industries locally, including retail, education, and tourism,” he divulged.
On the con side of AI, Laban said the automation potential raises concerns about job displacement, as AI systems can replace certain tasks traditionally performed by humans, and there may be a shift in the job market, requiring individuals to acquire new skills or find new areas of employment.
Another issue he outlined is that it raises ethical concerns, including issues of bias, privacy, and security, as well as biased algorithms which can perpetuate unfairness or discrimination.
“AI systems are typically designed to operate within defined parameters and lack human-like judgment and creativity.
They may struggle in situations that require intuition, common sense, or context understanding, limiting their effectiveness in complex and ambiguous scenarios,” he highlighted.
According to the software expert, understanding and addressing these pros and cons of AI are crucial for responsible development, deployment, and regulation of AI technologies to maximise the benefits while mitigating potential risks and challenges.
The Sunday Express Business also reached out to TSTT’s assistant general manager of Emerging Services and Innovation Keino Cox, who also highlighted that one of the cons of AI is that it may decrease available jobs, given repetitive tasks that were previously done by workers could be easily automated.
However, Cox said many reports show that AI will likely create just as many new jobs as it makes obsolete, if not more, however training, up-skilling and re-tooling becomes critically important as well as education in both the private and public sectors.
“Another con is that AI utilises ‘learning’ through data, and the issues around privacy and data security are very complex. Along with disinformation, we’ve seen a plethora of ‘false news’ generated by AI which poses a significant challenge for accuracy in news reporting, social media etc,” he said.
On the plus side, he identified that by automating routine, time-consuming tasks, employees will have more time to focus on higher-value work that requires human skills such as creativity and problem-solving.
Further, he said AI predictive analytics reduce the bias in common business processes, along with mitigating the boredom of repetitive tasks and saving energy for work that requires more creative application.
Questioned how AI can enhance business operations in this country, Cox said it will allow businesses to achieve higher levels of productivity, efficiency, and customer journey success by automating lower-level tasks, streamlining processes with “virtual assistants”, and analysing customer data to improve service levels, product quality, and features.
“The future for AI in T&T has started…we have companies already utilising AI-powered chatbots to provide customer service during peak and off-peak hours, reducing the risks in heavily mechanised manufacturing environments and Search Engine optimisation utilising algorithms to understand how we shop online, our preferences, tastes,” Cox remarked.
He even drew reference to the hiring process, in which AI has been used to automate the applicant tracking system (ATS) before advancing to a hiring manager.
He also noted that in the transportation industry, AI has powered autonomous driver-less vehicles whilst in the cybersecurity industry utilised to identify and predict threats.