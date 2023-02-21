The future of energy: DeNovo’s Green Agenda

Last November, DeNovo Energy Limited walked away with the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Champions of Business Green Agenda Award for its work, particularly on the Zandolie project which includes a fully renewable powered offshore natural gas platform.
The Green Agenda Award, sponsored by the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, was introduced in 2021 in recognition of the contribution and commitment that companies now make towards growing a greener future in business and delivering a new blueprint for business in the 21st Century. The award is given to a company which demonstrates leadership in implementing energy efficiency strategies and works to positively contribute to the promotion of a greener T&T.
DeNovo (part of the Proman group of companies), states on its website that it is “…committed to delivering its business with zero harm to people and the environment, and increasingly reducing its carbon footprint by using innovative and green technology.” Their efforts are in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, to which Trinidad and Tobago is a signatory. Since inception, the company has sought to actively manage the carbon footprint of its operations.
Their first gas production commenced in 2018 on the Iguana field and from the beginning, they have focused on sustainable development goals, which are integrated into the company’s design and operations. The Iguana platform utilizes Thermoelectric Generators to generate power and the facility also uses solar panels to power navigational aids on the platform. Onshore, DeNovo’s Gas Processing Unit is designed to ensure that any emissions are flared, as opposed to vented, since vented methane has a carbon footprint 21 times higher than CO2.
Subsequently, the Zandolie platform was designed to be fully powered by renewable energy, which is aligned to DeNovo’s Power Generation Philosophy. This has been implemented using a combination of wind and solar power generation, with a 72 hour battery backup. No non-renewable sources are used to power the platform and all natural gas is processed onshore at DeNovo’s gas processing unit located onshore in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. The Zandolie project has achieved 100% uptime since first gas in July 2022, and there have been no unplanned outages. Furthermore, the platform’s deck, jacket and main module were all fabricated and assembled in T&T – a clear demonstration of maximization of local talent and resources.
DeNovo’s sustainability strategy is captured within Proman’s Global Sustainability Report, 2021. The report states that “we have reduced greenhouse gas emissions on the Iguana platform by using a thermoelectric generator system. Newly installed solar panels and natural gas from the wells are used to power the generation system, rather than the traditional diesel power generation system. The Zandolie platform goes even further with a 100% renewable powered platform using both wind and solar energy. There is no methane slip in the transportation of the gas to the company’s Gas Processing Unit. In addition to the fossil fuel power demand for the platform being zero, the added benefit is that without the need for fuel storage and power generation, less space is required; this means that the platform has a more compact design, is lighter and has a smaller environmental footprint.”
The Zandolie project also won the award for the Best Decarbonization Project for 2022 from the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago.
Hand in hand with these, another major sustainability initiative by DeNovo has been the natural mangrove restoration.
The development of DeNovo’s Block 1(a) affected a small area (1.240 metres) of mangrove at the point of crossing of an onshore natural gas pipeline in 2018. The company consequently implemented a Mangrove Restoration Plan which was prepared to meet the goal of the National Wetlands Policy. This involved the documentation of the baseline physical and biological characteristics of the wetland system that was cleared and monitoring of the natural colonization process at the pipeline landing site in the Couva Wetland. As a result of the restoration, the mangrove is now denser at the site than it was during the baseline survey and has expanded westward, according to the final monitoring survey conducted in May 2022.
The company also practices responsible consumption and production through recycling and reduction of waste using a variety of methods such as staff engagement to establish a culture of reduce-reuse-recycle philosophy and practice; contracting services for recycling of paper, metals, glass, plastic and printer toners; using green suppliers for disposable utensils and installing water filters instead of using bottled water; and maximization of local content for major projects to reduce transport CO2 footprint.
The commitment to local content led DeNovo to utilize a local rig during their Iguana campaign, thus saving an estimated 570 MT in carbon from travel. The Zandolie platform was also fabricated here in Trinidad, reducing air and marine transport, and saving a further 200 MT of travel.
They currently report emissions as part of group reporting on an annual basis in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. These have been used to determine various environmental KPIs, such as solid, liquid and air emissions.
DeNovo is exploring options for integrating carbon capture with the direct infrastructure linkage they have with the Proman downstream plants. They are actively exploring the possibility of using the reservoirs in Block 1A for the sequestration of CO2 once natural gas production has ceased. The intention is that Block 1A will serve as a carbon storage facility. “We believe that our operating model can successfully transition from operating hydrocarbons to renewables,” notes DeNovo’s Managing Director, Bryan Ramsumair
“Our operations, though small, already utilizes renewable sources of power and we are actively working on expanding our proof of concept by partnering on environmentally smart and sustainable renewable projects external to our core operations.
“DeNovo’s actions are a testament to the capabilities that already exist in our industry for contributing towards the green agenda,” Ramsumair stated.
DeNovo strives to be an active participant in the community, particularly through its corporate social responsibility initiatives. This includes support to the Couva Children’s Home by provision of computers, school supplies and furniture, collaboration with NourishTT, a non-profit that focuses on food waste reduction and hunger elimination. They also engage with the surrounding fishing communities to provide support where needed, and they have also funded cleanup and maintenance exercises in the community.
The T&T Chamber recognizes DeNovo Energy Limited for its commitment to making a better future for Trinidad and Tobago, and we congratulate this member company on receiving the Green Agenda Award, 2022.