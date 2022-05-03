The geopolitics of trade with China

GEOPOLITICS is defined as the struggle over the control of geographical entities with an international and global dimension, and the use of such geographical entities for political advantage (Flint, 2017). With the creation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 1995, international trade issues became increasingly political, moreso with the entry of China to this organisation in 2001. This integrated the Asian Giant with global economic structures and value chains, allowing the country to utilise its large population to gain a competitive advantage through cheap labour. It established itself as the world’s factory, and challenged western dominance in the international trading system.
The WTO was created to set the rules of governance for global trade through a multilateral framework that promotes trade liberalisation policies. These policies no longer referred simply to competition between economies, but between social systems (Laidi, 2008). This was because trade liberalisation impacted heavily on social concerns such as the environment, healthcare and human rights. Although the WTO was founded based on neo-liberal principles of international cooperation and the lowering of trade barriers, its members do not always operate in the same spirit. Conflicts of a more neo-realistic nature have occurred as countries use their power to take unilateral actions for their own self-interest. This is evidenced by the trade and technology war between the United States and China over the recent years, which suggests a return to economic relations based on force, rather than shared rules (Huet and Robles, 2020).
China, with its state capitalist economic model, is the second largest economy in the world with a GDP of US$14.4 trillion, and a purchasing power parity (PPP) of US$27.31 trillion. It was highlighted in a Global Wealth Report by the Credit Suisse Bank that 100 million Chinese people were among the world’s top 10 per cent of richest people, compared with 99 million in the United States. Also, its US$1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investment aims to build transportation and communication infrastructure that will connect China to more than 100 countries. This, according to US statesman Henry Kissinger, “will have the practical significance of shifting the world’s centre of gravity from the Atlantic to the Pacific”.
However, despite these advances, China still maintains its status as a developing country within the WTO. This has been highly contested by developed countries such as the USA. In the WTO, member states self-declare their developmental status, with developing countries being able to receive special and differential treatment when it comes to their obligations.
Actions such as this prompted the former US President, Donald Trump to implement his ‘America First’ policy, and accuse China of unfair trading practices that create an ‘unlevel’ playing field. Tensions escalated to the point of creating a trade war between the two nations, with the US imposing tariffs on more than US $360 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliating with tariffs worth US$110 billion on US imports.
Under the present Biden administration in the USA, although tariff escalations have halted against China, the existing tariffs have remained in place.
In a highly interconnected global economy, bilateral trade tensions between the two largest economies in the world have had a significant impact on international trade. With two-thirds of global trade being in intermediate goods, an increase in tariffs not only affects the final price to consumers, but also the costs for firms that use those goods as inputs in production (Fajgelbaum and Khandelwal, 2021).
The Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated the disruption to the global value chain when China was forced to implement restrictions in the name of public health. This led to increased calls for there to be a decoupling of the over reliance on China as companies sought to spread their risk instead of situating it all in one location. However, according to data published by the United Nations Statistics Division, China accounted for 28 per cent of global manufacturing output in 2018, and is also the largest manufacturer in the world.
Last year, issues with China, among others, were taken to the 47th meeting of the G7 leaders, as they sought a unified position over China’s rise. The G7 is a forum with members comprising the world’s seven largest economies. They include, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. However, despite itself being the second largest economy in the world, China is not a member of the organisation. Decisions were made at that gathering to challenge the rise of China’s global influence, including the Build Back Better World (B3W) plan, which aims to support sustainable development in developing nations. China responded through its state media that the G7 was no longer relevant because “the world’s economic and political centre of gravity has shifted eastward”.
China is on record as having expressed concern about the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine - although it has urged respect for national sovereignty. It has also pledged economic and financial aid subsequent to the imposition of sanctions by the US, EU, Britain and several of their allied countries across the globe.
While it is unlikely China will jeopardise its trading relationship with large economies, such as the US, in favour of Russia, strain is being placed on global supply chains. The sanctions mean that the number of container ships stopping at Russian ports have dropped significantly. The longer the conflict persists, the stronger will be its impact on countries across the world. Added to this, a new outbreak of COVID in China’s main manufacturing centre has forced closures of factories and created a backlog for supplies.
The rise of China as a geopolitical force is a carefully planned strategy that has been decades in the making. While there has been much discussion about that country’s economic leverage around the globe, the sun is far from set on the western powers and its traditional (often militaristic) approaches to influence. For countries such as us in the Caribbean, it is all the more important to take note of the shifting dynamics of the international stage which have so much potential to determine our futures.
