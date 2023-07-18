COSTA Rica and Trinidad and Tobago established formal diplomatic relations on March 8, 1971, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral relations.
For over 50 years, both countries have maintained diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals and have engaged in regular diplomatic exchanges.
As recent as June 30, Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs announced the appointment of Professor of Practice Dr Sterling K Frost as the first Honorary Consul for the Republic of Costa Rica in Trinidad and Tobago.
At the presentation, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne emphasised that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago values its relationship with Costa Rica and that Frost’s appointment represents an opportunity to continue to expand that relationship.
Bilateral relations play a crucial role in fostering co-operation, diplomacy and mutual development between nations.
Situated in the Caribbean and Central America, respectively, these nations have embarked on the development of strong bonds, enabling them to collaborate in various fields for the benefit of their citizens.
Despite their geographical distance, Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica have recognised the value of a purposeful bilateral relationship, leading to collaborations in various sectors.
According to Frost, “the goal of any diplomatic or economic endeavour is human development. This idea is aligned to and is well articulated in Trinidad and Tobago’s National Development Strategy (NDS), Vision 2023 where institutional reform, infrastructure, economic competitiveness, and culture are drivers for human development. Human development, in the advent of the 5th Industrial Revolution, should be reframed as HX or human experience; i.e. a humanistic approach to employee, customer, and wider stakeholder experience, that elevate human development beyond statistics and broad-brushed solutions; leverages and harmonises individual aspirations and competencies; and one that utilises human values and an empathy driven approach to sustainable development”.
Under the framing of the NDS, Frost visualised how strengthening diplomatic ties with Costa Rica can add the diversity of culture, knowledge and experience to enrich the lives of both Trinbagonians and Costa Ricans.
Frost said “in contemplating our first Strategic Theme of Putting People First: Nurturing Our Greatest Asset, I have observed that Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica both ranked high on the 2021 UNDP Human Development Index (HDI) with roughly the same score of 0.81. However, on further examination there are differences in the drivers for the scores between the two countries. Trinidad and Tobago is classified as a high-income country with Gross National Income (GNI) per capita ranking roughly the same as its HDI ranking, whereas Costa Rica is classified as a middle income country and its HDI ranking lies eight positions above its GNI ranking. This tells me at first glance that Trinidad and Tobago is prospering and relatively speaking Costa Rica has done a good job to achieve this level of human development. Costa Rica’s life expectancy at birth is 77, four years more than Trinidad and Tobago. By way of education, Trinidad and Tobago has a mean average year for schooling of 3 years more than Costa Rica. All of this to say, that using the already established country to country bond provides fertile ground for both countries to truly achieve the noble intent of meaningful bilateral relations”.
Frost went on to discuss the 2019 World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index rankings of the two countries.
“Other themes in the NDS focus on productivity and institutions. Competitively, out of 141 countries Trinidad and Tobago ranked 34th in Meritocracy and Incentivisation with Labour Tax Rate at 28. Social Capital ranked 35 and Financial System Depth 47 with Market Capitalisation Percentage of GDP 22nd. Out of 141 countries Costa Rica’s Skills of Current Workforce pillar ranked 26 with Quality of Vocational Training 17 and Skillset of Graduates 22. Health (life expectancy) ranked 25 and Trade Openness 29. Additionally, Costa Rica topped the Investment Monitor’s 2022 Inward FDI Performance Index, performing way ahead of what is expected for its current level of GDP per capita. Costa Rica specialises in attracting companies from the technology, business and professional services and life sciences industries”.
Frost elaborated then on his vision of how stronger diplomatic ties can be leveraged for both countries. “Part of diversifying our economy away from oil and gas creates the catalyst for cross cultural, educational, and industrial exchange. Picture this, two countries developing side by side toward a bilingual, globally competitive, productive yet diverse single economic zone, where labour, ideas, education and goods and services flow freely driving the optimisation of human experience.”
Key areas
of cooperation:
Trade and Investment: Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica have recognised the potential of economic cooperation and have focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Trade between the two nations has grown steadily, with a focus on energy, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors. Costa Rica has expressed interest in importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Trinidad and Tobago, which could significantly boost economic ties, given the latter’s regional experience in the exploration and development of hydrocarbons.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Government and private sectors have been at the forefront of numerous trade and investment initiatives in Costa Rica, with several businesses establishing strategic operations in times when the markets have afforded fruitful benefits, thereby deepening the strategic country to country partnerships and improving economic relations.
Energy and Environment: Both countries share concerns about sustainable development and environmental conservation. Trinidad and Tobago, as a leading energy producer, has collaborated with Costa Rica to identify the potential for development in renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power. Such cooperation can facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building in the energy sector.
Education and Cultural Exchange: Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica have recognised the importance of educational and cultural exchanges in fostering people-to-people connections. Student exchange programmes, scholarships, and cultural events have allowed citizens from both nations to deepen their understanding of each other’s history, traditions, and values. These initiatives have not only strengthened bilateral relations but also contributed to the intercultural enrichment of both societies. There is an ongoing desire to deepen academic research and tertiary level programmes for citizens in both countries.
Tourism and Hospitality: Costa Rica’s natural beauty and biodiversity have attracted tourists globally, whilst Trinidad and Tobago’s vibrant Carnival celebrations and picturesque landscapes, have also become an appealing destination. Recognising the potential for tourism cooperation, both countries have worked to promote tourism exchanges, share best practices, and explore opportunities for joint marketing campaigns. This collaboration can contribute meaningfully to the growth of the tourism sectors in both nations.
Future Prospects:
Frost articulates that he would like to build on the on 52 years of meaningful relations between Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica, through further development aimed at financial and technological advancement. Both countries can explore new avenues of cooperation, including:
1. Sustainable Development and Tourism: Collaborative efforts in environmental conservation, renewable energy and sustainable tourism, enhancing connectivity and exploring new travel opportunities.
2. Science, Technology and Research: Collaboration in scientific research, technological innovation, and information exchange can foster greater economic growth and development in both nations. Joint research projects and the exchange of scientists and researchers can lead to advancements in fields such as biotechnology, agriculture, and environmental management.
3. Security and Counter-Terrorism: Strengthening cooperation in security matters, including intelligence sharing, training initiatives, and joint efforts in combating transnational threats, can enhance regional stability and safety. By working together, Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica can address common challenges such as drug trafficking, organised crime, and terrorism.