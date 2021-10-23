The Heritage and Stabilisation Fund buffer

For the first six months of 2021, the Government withdrew US$593 million from its sovereign wealth fund, the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).
According to the HSF’s Quarterly Investment Report for April to June 2021, the Government withdrew US$300 million.
In the January to March period, it withdrew US$293,771,250.
According to the amended act, which allows withdrawals of up to US$1.5 billion during the financial year, the Government can still access up to US$900 million if it is required.
In 2020, it withdrew about $1.178 billion over the four quarters—by March 30 it withdrew US$79,853,158, by June 30 it withdrew US$600,000, by September 30 it withdrew US$300,000 and by December 31, 2020, it withdrew a further US$198,943,283.
Since 2016, the Government has made withdrawals from the HSF:
• By June 30, 2016 it withdrew US$375,050,860
• By March 31, 2017, it withdrew US$252,548,048
• By September 30, 2020, it withdrew US$979,853,158
The last deposit to the fund was US$42.4 million by September 30, 2013.
In February, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the first four months of the fiscal year 2021, T&T has an almost $2 billion deficit and the Government has had to dip into the HSF to meet the shortfall.
The HSF has been a cushion for T&T’s economy as the Government has used it when it has struggled with revenue to meet salaries and other budgeted expenditure.
To mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on the economy, the Government initiated a comprehensive stimulus package which needed funding, some of which came from the HSF.
On March 26, 2020, an amendment to the HSF Act was passed in Parliament to allow for withdrawals of up to US$1.5 billion during the financial year in the event of a health crisis, a natural disaster or a precipitous drop in budgeted revenue.
During his budget contribution in October 2020, Imbert said “it is worth noting that there is nothing unusual about this, as Governments all over the world have been turning to their sovereign wealth funds to finance the impact of the structural change in global energy markets and to deal with the economic fallout resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic”.
Imbert had said the Government has so far borrowed for direct budget support and withdrawn an additional $2 billion from the HSF to pay salaries, wages and pensions and both primary and parallel health care function. And to meet budgeted expenditure, Imbert had said the Government will embark on a mix of savings, borrowings and restructuring of heavily subsidised state enterprises such as the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
In his 2022 budget statement, Imbert said: “It is noteworthy that the sound management of the HSF over the last 12 months has resulted in a minimal change in its net asset value, with the balance in the Fund still standing at US$5.6 billion in September 2021, the same value that it was when we came in September 2015, although we withdrew over US$800 million for budgetary support between October 2020 and September 2021.”
Williams: A boost to T&T’s credit worthiness
The April to June 2021 quarterly report noted that global economic prospects improved during the third quarter of the financial year with further progress in vaccination rates in most major economies.
It said that the HSF returned four per cent over the quarter ending June 2021 but the total net asset value of the HSF was US$5,583.2 million; approximately US$78.5 million lower than the previous quarter’s closing value of US$5,661.7 million.
It noted that the total net asset value of the Fund as at the end of June 2021 was US$5,583.2 million, compared to US$5,661.7 million at the end of the previous quarter. “Of this total, the Investment Portfolio was valued at US$5,582.1 million, while the remaining portion was held in an operating cash account to meet the day-to-day expenses that arise from the management of the Fund,” it said.
The report stated that during the third fiscal quarter, the HSF’s Investment Portfolio returned four per cent with positive performance across all mandates.
“The mandate’s outperformance was mainly due to strong stock selection. Exposures within the telecommunications, industrials, and financials sectors were the main contributors to excess returns. The mandate’s net asset value as at June 30, 2021, was US$1,340.3 million compared with US$1,333.4 million three months earlier. The decrease in the net asset value was mainly due to a withdrawal of $100.0 million during the quarter, which was partially offset by market gains,” it said.
Established in March 2007, the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) is often referred as a rainy day savings.
It’s value then was US$1.4 billion.
During that fiscal year the Government contributed a further US$321.6 million.
In total, the Government has contributed just about US$3.48 billion to the fund—in 2008 contributions amounted to US$1.054 billion, in 2009 there were no contributions.
In 2010 contributions were US$477 million, in 2011 contributions were US$451.4 million and in 2012, US$207.5 million, and 2013 was the last year contributions were made, amounting to US$42.5 million.
“In fiscal years 2016 and 2017 with public sector indebtedness edging towards unsustainable levels, the Government reduced its fiscal financing requirement by making two withdrawals from the HSF amounting to US$627.6 million. However, because of the strong portfolio returns, the net asset value of the Fund continued to increase—from US$5.2 billion as at the end of 2013 to US$6.3 billion as at September 2019. Despite the challenging financial market environment during the period, the Fund generated a return of 5.10 per cent for the financial year ended September 30, 2019,” the report said.
For the financial year 2019, the report said that Fund generated a return of 5.10 per cent which compares favourably to the 3.79 per cent earned during the previous year.
“Above all, the fund has significantly increased public sector savings and has constituted a secondary external buffer which has helped to boost the country’s credit worthiness. In addition, by sterilising a portion of the Government’s foreign exchange income, deposit transfers to the HSF have facilitated demand management and alleviated inflationary pressures in the local economy,” the Fund’s former chairman Ewart Williams wrote in its 2019 annual report.
According to the report the total net asset value of the Fund as at the end of June 2020 was US$5,817.1 million, compared with US$5,925.3 million at the end of the previous quarter.