LAST week, the author started a two-part series on the slix lessons to the journey of a social entrepreneur and social impact leader. In the first part, she addressed the impact that resilience and rest have on the ability of social entrepreneurs to influence change in the communities win which they work.
Here, she concludes the piece, addressing equally important impacts:
• Recovery: it is important to differentiate recovery in real human terms. One can recover from a radical illness which has been unforeseen and urgently requires attention and treatment OR one can deliberately dedicate time and energy to the act of recovering from the demands of actions that are in service to others but are taxing on self and on all the mechanics of one’s own physical presence.