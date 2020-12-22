The journey to digital transformation

Digital transformation, innovation, economic diversification, an enabling environment and entrepreneurship are words and phrases we have heard in the Caribbean for many years, yet we have not heard of the strategic tools that will help us create, manage and build these frameworks and systems.
It is no secret that many Caribbean countries have been slow to adopt technology and harness innovation, which has consequently led to low levels of digitisation throughout regional countries and relatively low scores on the Global Innovation Index.
Covid-19 has caused a rapid adoption of technology with a significant rise in telecommuting, Zoom meetings and online learning. In its 2021 budget, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago created a Ministry of Digital Transformation with generous tax incentives to encourage the private sector to digitise and to invest in tech start-ups. Around the same time this budget was announced, I provided editorial assistance to the Youth Covid-19 Response Initiative Report and reviewed many valuable suggestions for digitisation in various industries.
I listened to the Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley’s inspiring speech where she called for the Caribbean to pivot, and to harness technological innovation as the solution to the immediate devastating impact of Covid-19, and the long-term crisis of climate change, that will wreak havoc on Caribbean economies who are overly dependent on tourism and commodity agriculture.
As she called for the Caribbean to harness its capabilities, so that the region can leapfrog to become global leaders via technology and innovation, Prime Minister Mottley reminded us of our history of many great thinkers and creatives. It would be a paradox if she speaks of having self-confidence and self-sufficiency, to then turn around to hire foreign consultants, at the cost of millions of dollars, to lead and guide the process to build a Caribbean ecosystem!
The details of how to develop such systems using tools such as the Ecosystem Assessment Canvas (see diagram) are available online and would also provide Caribbean nationals the opportunity to further develop the appropriate core competences to utilise these skills on regional, national, industry, sector, cluster and even village levels.
The Ecosystem Assessment Canvas (developed by the International Telecommunication Union is the main comprehensive tool used by the ITU Digital Innovation Framework and may be the solution for achieving digital transformation and creating a thriving ecosystem.
ITU states that traditionally, there are three ecosystems that are critical growth engines responsible for nurturing ICT innovation from idea to market: they are the ICT ecosystem, the Innovation ecosystem and the Entrepreneurial ecosystem.
These growth engines, to digital transformation, usually suffer from a lack of synergy and stakeholders operating in silos. Misaligned initiatives without a common vision would lead to immature ecosystems and a frustrating environment for entrepreneurs.
The Ecosystem Assessment Canvas is made up of seven key enablers all brought together by a “central space” that coordinates and connects the enablers to each other. They are:
1) Vision and Strategy
2) Talent and Champions
3) Infrastructure and Programmes
4) Capital and Resources
5) Market and Networks
6) Culture and Communities
7) Policy & Regulation
Vision and Strategy
It goes without saying that developing a shared vision is a crucial first step and helps all eco-system players rally around a common goal and good. An agreed strategy helps stakeholders understand their roles to work together and achieve the desired strategy. Fortunately, Caricom can be utilised to start this process.
Talent and Champions
Few will doubt that regional universities have the ability to produce the broad talent pool of programmers, engineers and innovation managers needed for this drive. However, champions for each sector/industry must be found, recognised and rewarded to lead institutions and to encourage the contributions of new actors.
Infrastructure and programmes
A key challenge will be developing a robust ITC infrastructure, tech hubs and research institutions for the development and sharing of information. Fortunately, potential brain tanks and regional events such as Haiti Tech Summit, Tech Beach Retreat Jamaica and the Caribbean Diaspora for Science, Technology and Innovation (led by MIT professor Cardinal Warde) can be harnessed to great effect.
Programmes can then be developed to take advantage of this infrastructure to support the ecosystem.
Capital and Resources
The Caribbean Disapora for Science, Technology and Innovation (CADSTI) has a network of Caribbean nationals who have achieved success in global ecosystems and can serve as venture capitalists to regional start-ups. However, governments and civil societies would need to assist by funding research to spur growth. It is said that the best financiers provide more than capital, they provide additional resources of knowledge of markets, networks and management advice for start ups. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has already taken the bold step in their 2021 budget to create the State enterprises of a Tech Investment Fund and a Tech Promotion and Development Company. I expect to see their ratings rise on the Global Innovation Index next year.
Market and Networks
While pursuing my Master’s degree, my practicum advisor insisted that analyses of my chosen industry and market be done at the national, regional and international levels, to deepen and broaden my awareness and understanding. The same analyses must be done for regional tech start ups as is done in mature ecosystems such as Silicon Valley. Furthermore, regional governments should aim to be a source of contracts to fledgling companies and must develop transparent public procurement processes to facilitate this initiative.
The Jamaican government formed the Jamaica Diaspora Foundation and other similar organisations to strategically target their diaspora as they seem to understand that such networks can provide local innovators with the resources and connections they need to develop and grow their business clusters. Such efforts need to be replicated across the Caribbean region.
Culture and Communities
The culture of risk-taking, understanding the importance of failure and possessing an ability to constantly learn will be a major challenge for the sometimes conservative, risk-averse Caribbean culture. Communities of innovators supported via the hosting of events and activities will be necessary for the appropriate fundamental values to develop and be maintained.
Policy Regulation
Trade policy, intellectual property law, financial regulation, university policies on R&D are just some of the frameworks that need to be reviewed and adjusted to ensure that innovation is not stymied. These policies and regulations should be reviewed with feedback from all stakeholders to ensure comprehensive grassroots innovation policies are developed to provide the required ground for innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive.
The great Bob Marley sang:
Well, what we know, is not what they tell us; We’re not ignorant, I mean it; And they just cannot touch us.”
This mindset will not only shake off those mental chains that keep holding us back, but allow us to finally achieve Prime Minister Mottley’s dream of developing the regional and national selfconfidence needed to digitally transform the Caribbean economy based on homegrown technology and innovation.
The author is a Business Development and Innovation Specialist who is a graduate of the Arthur Lok Jack Global
School of Business.