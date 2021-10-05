Vaalmikki Arjoon

THIS budget was presented against the backdrop of an economy that declined by approximately 17 per cent over 2015 to 2020, with a six-year fiscal and balance of payments deficits of $60 billion and US$4.5 billion respectively. Naturally, we haven’t saved, so we had to incur added debt to meet our expenditure obligations—more so for the pandemic fallout, taking the debt to GDP burden to 85 per cent. This shows that we have very limited fiscal space.

The limited fiscal space underscores the importance of improving the implementation of the State’s plans in the budget and creating a more investor-and-business-friendly environment, and create added employment.

To do this, we have to remove the bottlenecks involved in doing business, especially as it pertains to transactions and procedures with the state agencies to get licenses, permits, certificates etc. to facilitate their operations.

For the second year in a row, the budget spoke of the multiple electronic funds transfer window, which is not being used adequately. For instance, to this day, importers have to physically go to Customs to pay their import charges in cash or using a manager’s cheque— nothing electronic.

The Single Electronic Window has been established since the mid 2000’s. By now any interactions with State agencies, including applications, approvals and payments etc. should all be done electronically. Once there are manual systems in place, it leaves room for delays, manipulation, documents go missing and there is room for corrupt activities. An electronic platform for paying import charges will, however, reduce documentation and delays in the clearance times for goods, thereby lowering costs to the importer such as port rental charges.

Entering in a PPP arrangement for the Port of Port of Spain (PPOS) is an important step to boosting the revenues from the maritime sector while providing a potentially lucrative investment avenue for elements of the local private sector if they are awar­ded the investment contract.

The port is in dire need of significant funds to upgrade the infrastructure including cranes, trailers etc. For instance, at the end of 2020, only five of the 18 cranes had some economic life. With this poor infrastructure coupled with labour productivity issues, it takes much longer for containers to be offloaded —on average 12 per hour. This causes much delay and a backlog of shipping vessels that have to wait longer times to offload, which is costly to them, especially if they miss their schedule at the Panama Canal.

They also require capital to properly dredge the port – failure to do this a few years ago lost us market share, as larger Panamax shipping vessels could not be accommodated at the PPOS and instead started to call at the Kingston Freeport Terminal in Jamaica, which was dredged and received an infrastructure upgrade after being privatised. If the PPOS is privatised, they will have the capital to fix its infrastructure, dredge and re-attract some of the lost market share, especially given our convenient location above the South American subcontinent, and be better poised to take advantage of transshipment opportunities to Guyana.

On the agriculture front, the PPP investments have potential to help build food self-sufficiency and save us from having to import food items. Rice is imported. But the partnership with Trinidad Parboiled Rice will curb this immensely. The private investor will import the raw paddy used to produce the rice—these costs far less then importing the rice. They already started providing the seed stock for farmers and demonstrating them how to improve their yield. The idea is that they will buy the rice from the farmers and process it. Any deficit of rice in the processing facility will be imported. This will provide a meaningful boost to the rice industry. It will also aid in creating more value added from agriculture, where this local produce can be exported for use in hotels across the region, given that tourism is expected to increase as economies re-opened their borders.

To this end, the state should accelerate these PPP programmes, as it can also enable food processors to use more local agricultural output, and increase their production, taking added advantage of the surge in consumer spending in the US.

Vaalmikki Arjoon is a lecturer

in finance at the Department of Management Studies on the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies.

