The making of the State entrepreneur

FORMER minister in the Ministry of Finance, Mariano Browne tells us that economic development and economic growth do not mean the same thing. Economic growth is measured by quantitative financial terms such as increase in national output or real national income wherein the latter, adjusted for inflation measures real purchasing power. National development, however, is multi-dimensional and refers to both quantitative (income growth) and qualitative (improved living standards) and incorporates the processes and policies by which an economy improves the social, economic and political well being of its people; provides sustainability. Thus, it is urgent that we utilise our human resources to their best potential as a declining workforce; an ageing population cannot create sustainable income growth given that the energy sector cannot maintain prices and production for ever. Hence, he says that the performance of our economic system is limited by its capacity to produce entrepreneurs and innovations or address the culture of dependency. The production of entrepreneurs, depends in these days of knowledge-based economies, on the quality of our education, training, R&D and hence innovation systems with myriad interconnections among the related entities and processes.
There are two important issues that are hidden in the above. The first is the current state of entrepreneurship in the country and its history and the other is how do we produce the required entrepreneurs even in this state of a reduction in the labour force, given also that the increasing availability of robots and artificial intelligence reduces the labour required in an economy to produce the requisite goods and services; so increasing the productivity of those employed.
In support of the view of the important role that entrepreneurs play in economic development, the current literature tells us that the four factors in economic development are indeed, capital, labour, land and entrepreneurship where the last includes the characteristics of knowledge, technological strength, innovation networks and the ability to take risks to build businesses; the fundamental elements that drive economic sustainability.
A research paper by Dr Natasha Ramkissoon-Babwah, “The Role of the Caribbean Entrepreneur in Economic Development- Strategy and Process”, seeks to define the history of the entrepreneur types that are available in the region. The first is the expatriate entrepreneur, who in the history of the region came from abroad, the early planters and the traditional absentee owners of the plantations. The colonial State played a decisive role in inhibiting the emergence of the indigenous entrepreneur since the colonised were intended as a workforce and not permitted the kind of freedom and access to capital required for the emergence of entrepreneurship—the planter class in control of the economy marginalised economic activities of the colonised.
Then there were the commercial entrepreneurs, a local class that emerged and consisted of the white, the Chinese and near-white groups. This class focused their activities in the local areas of commerce and service sectors. Their scope was limited by the dominance of the expatriate ruling class, being restricted in wealth generation, in manufacturing and energy production.
Another group was the family entrepreneur who engaged in small business involving agriculture, light manufacturing, arts and craft and some commerce. As a family business, its expansion was limited by the resources, will and competence of family members.
Then there is the informal sector of guerrilla entrepreneurs that is non-organisational and avoid paying taxes.
This mode of operation is not effectively developmental and does not generate economic development. However, the State entrepreneurs in the region were established to offer a blend of financial credit and business support services in order to develop nascent and existing entrepreneurs—still being done in T&T via Investt and CARIRI. There is potential for growth and development and some contribution to wealth in the region by State-funded entrepreneurs.
Today in T&T’s economy we see the dominance of the expatriate entrepreneur in the petroleum sector that only provides a few jobs to the population but provides the majority of rents that allow the onshore sector to function; the commercial entrepreneur flourishes in the provision of imports (using the rents) and services for the population. The State as facilitator exists with the hope of supporting the small indigenous entrepreneur and attracting more expatriate entrepreneurs.
This is the history of the T&T’s economy since its inception. It may have produced economic growth over the years but not really economic development. The challenge now is for an indigenous class of entrepreneurs to update their technology skills etc, adapt and take over from the expatriate entrepreneurs and provide the foreign exchange required to sustain our small open economy, moreso as the natural resources deplete.
Still, there is a view that there is little export activity by our commercial and family business entrepreneurs (the statistical outliers) at the moment because with the availability of foreign exchange in the country and the allegedly overvalued local exchange rate that discriminates against local production in favouring imports, it is more lucrative and at lower risk simply to import, distribute and sell locally. Hence many are calling for a devaluation of the TT$ to encourage these entrepreneurs to export, though this solution suggests encouragement of import substitution.
Yet we see, for example, AmCham, the private sector organisations and our Government are currently recommending that we get involved in near-shoring in which we encourage the foreign manufacturers etc from whom in general we import to locate facilities locally, suggesting that it would be cheaper for them to produce locally their exports and even the goods we now import into T&T. Is this not a reason for our entrepreneurs (if they are so inclined) to do the same and also export?
However, as Prof John Foster tells us, such a history could (and has) made the indigenous commercial entrepreneur very rigid in outlook, mindset and potential activity that he/she cannot adapt and take over the role of the expatriate entrepreneur. This view is endorsed by the Peruvian Philosopher, Salazar Bondy—it is a mindset generated by the historical role played by that entrepreneurial class.
Indeed, in this space I have been calling for decades for an increased role for the State as entrepreneur, the Government to take charge of a national innovation system along the lines of the Triple Helix: Together with the R&D institutions (UWI, UTT) to gather the knowledge, engage in R&D and create the inventions, the innovations such that a new class of entrepreneurs, using government funding, its marketing and market development agencies can replace the expatriate entrepreneurs with new products and services in the global market.