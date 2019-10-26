The paradox of recognition

In Trinidad and Tobago’s industrial relations system, “recognition“ of trade unions resembles what used to be referred to way back in the day as “plighting your troth”, which was promising to enter into and stay in a contractual relationship with another in which both would take responsibility for those under their joint care.
Similar to marriage, except for one key difference. In T&T’s industrial relations, there is no simple divorce between a union and an organisation unless one of the parties takes illegal industrial action (the equivalent to infidelity), or closes down for good (dies).