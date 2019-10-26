The paradox of recognition

Diana Mahabir-Wyatt
In Trinidad and Tobago’s industrial relations system, “recognition“ of trade unions resembles what used to be referred to way back in the day as “plighting your troth”, which was promising to enter into and stay in a contractual relationship with another in which both would take responsibility for those ­under their joint care.

Similar to marriage, except for one key difference. In T&T’s industrial relations, there is no simple divorce between a union and an ­organisation unless one of the parties takes illegal industrial action (the equivalent to infidelity), or closes down for good (dies).

Pay part of the $4.5 billion owed in VAT refunds to business in cash. And the remainder in bonds at a higher interest rate than 1.5 per cent. This was the call made by Independent Senator Deoroop Teemul as he contributed to the budget debate yesterday.

FOR MILLENNIALS when it comes to financial matters things can easily go awry, and nobody wants to be financially unprepared. Asking yourself these questions is crucial to setting the foundation for managing your finances and securing your future.

THE 2020 budget was passed in the House of Representatives yesterday. No division was taken. The debate on the budget moves to the Senate starting at 10 a.m. today. During yesterday’s Standing Finance Committee, it was revealed that this country has not honoured its commitments to a number of international bodies, including a number of UN commitments.