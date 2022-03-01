The right business for Covid

CLEANING businesses have been on the front lines of the battle against Covid-19, as sanitising and disinfecting workspaces have become a matter of life or death since the early days of the pandemic.
One such company that has benefited from an increase in commercial and residential customers, is Clean it Yuhself, whose head office is based in Aranguez.
Who is the owner behind this establishment? He is 34-year-old Andre Figaro.
Figaro told the Express Business last week Friday, that Clean it Yuhself, has been around since 2015 and he recalled the reason for trying to enter the market.
“My mother contacted a few companies to get our sofa set deep cleaned. It was then that we realised how costly this service was. Some companies were charging more than $1,200 to do the cleaning.
“This inspired me to do research of my own to understand the cleaning process, and equipment used. It seemed straightforward, so I figured if I purchased a small upholstery extractor to do the cleaning, I would also be able to utilise it to clean vehicles, rugs, mattresses etc. in the future,” he explained.
The following month, Figaro said he invested in a commercial grade machine and the cleaning was so much easier. He felt other folks would also love to save money by doing the cleaning themselves if they could access professional cleaning equipment. That is how Clean It Yuhself was born.
“Our residential customers love the fact that they can save considerable amounts of money using their sweat equity, or their childrens,’ to get the cleaning done within the 24-hour rental period compared to hiring a professional. Plus, there is free delivery along with the necessary chemicals being provided.”
Covid helped grow business
Figaro, noted that while the last two years has been a wild ride for the business, filled with incredible uncertainty, the pandemic has re-emphasised the importance of keeping a clean environment. Naturally this has led to an increase in demand from both homeowners and businesses for cleaning equipment & services.
“Along with the increase in demand from the pandemic, the business has been on an aggressive marketing push over the past two years which has led to a 378 per cent increase in rental equipment inventory and a 400 per cent increase in our delivery capabilities. In 2019, we delivered 20,000 postcards in Trinidad and in 2021 we delivered 132,000 postcards across the country.
“Homeowners have also become more conscious and cautious about who they bring into their home, so some folks prefer to go the route of doing the cleaning themselves to limit the threat of exposure and interaction,” Figaro said.
He highlighted that at the beginning of the pandemic, electrostatic fogging machines were difficult to come by locally and were also very expensive.
“When we started renting these machines for $400/24hrs, it was an instant hit with banks, offices and supermarkets. Shortly after, we pivoted to selling the sanitising machines and solutions.”
At the beginning of 2020, the young entrepreneur said he was still operating the business as a side hustle. He stored the rental machines in a spare room of his apartment and delivered them to customers on an evening after work.
“By the end of 2020, I had resigned my job to focus on the business and moved our operations into a small warehouse in El Socorro. Today, our customer base has increased threefold between 2020 and 2021 and we now operate out of a 5,000 square foot warehouse in Aranguez with five delivery vans and the support of eight hardworking and dedicated employees.”
Figaro, attributed the growth of this business to his other project- TriniTrailers.com, which was started in 2019.
“We supply food trailers, and over the past two years we’ve become an emerging player in the supply of catering accessories and equipment.”
Cost factor
In putting dollars and cents to the cost of the equipment Figaro said on average it costs approximately $750 for a technician to deep clean a 3pc sofa set, around $300 for a mattress, $600 for a vehicle and $250 per rug, however if one rents their own extractors for only $300 plus and $100 worth of chemicals they can clean all of these items and more during the 24hr rental period.
“Our commercial clients love that they can keep their expenditure at bay by renting equipment for specific project requirements instead of purchasing costly equipment outright. In addition, through our rental inventory, they have access to a wide range of equipment that they can tap into at a moment’s notice to supplement emergency maintenance & cleaning projects,” he said.
Bio
Andre Figaro is owner of Cleanityuhself.com and Trinitrailers.com.
After spending more than 6 years in Regional Sales for a Manufacturing Company, he has refocused his efforts to providing cost effective solutions for cleaning and DIY projects through his equipment rental business.
An avid traveller, he has visited 40+ countries and has ambitions to expand his businesses across the region.
Figaro is a former Queen’s Royal College (QRC) graduate and holds a Bsc in Sociology & International Relations from UWI and an Msc in Management, Economics and International Relations from the University of Aberdeen.