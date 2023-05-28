The tourists are returning

“In the PNM (People’s National Movement), the tourism sector continues to deliver positively for the People of Trinidad and Tobago.”
So said Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, during a PNM Public Meeting at City Hall, San Fernando, on Thursday.
“And we have at the centre of our policies and programmes, you the people, and that is the PNM way,” he added.
Noting that the tourism industry is very labour intensive, Mitchell said someone’s encounter with a flight attendant, baggage handler, taxi driver or a hotel employee, represents a job.
He said prior to the pandemic, there were 30,000 persons directly employed in the tourism sector.
“So, nearing the end of the pandemic and knowing how many people were employed in the tourism sector, and how many people were adversely affected by the shutdown, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet immediately set all of us on the task of getting the tourism sector back up and running, and getting people back to work, back into their livelihoods, and contributing to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.”
He said with that mandate in mind the Ministry of Tourism reached out to the cruise line executives, looked at the country’s advantages, and leveraged those advantages.
‘Massive recruitment exercises’
Mitchells said this facilitated a memorandum of understanding being entered into with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, which saw three massive recruitment exercises being conducted.
“And the idea behind those recruitment exercises was to get persons who were adversely affected, persons who have lost their jobs in the travel and tourism sector, to immediately get opportunities for jobs.
“And today, I can report, from Royal Caribbean alone, we were able to get 1,000 of our citizens here engaged and hired by the cruise lines.”
He noted that the minimum earning at the lowest job level was approximately US$900 per month.
He said apart from being able to earn foreign currency while getting world class training and a world experience, the cruise line workers are able to come back and construct their homes and take care of their families and pay their car notes. “That is what we did.”
He added: “But arising out of that recruitment, other cruise lines took notice, because in Trinidad and Tobago, forget what the UNC (United national Congress) says, we have one of the highest quality workforces, due in no small part to GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) under the Minister of Education, but it’s PNM policy to deliver and produce a high-quality workforce.
Manufacturing
sector links established
“But, as I speak about the other areas of extracting value, we also leveraged our manufacturing sector. And I met in the boardrooms with the cruise executives from Royal Caribbean, and we told them we have a manufacturing sector that we consider to be world class. And we put them on to a number of our manufacturers, and today, I can report to you that on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line we have Carib beer now starring in a place called CocoCay.”
Mitchell said Angostura Bitters is also on the Royal Caribbean cruises and they are in negotiations to have some of Angostura alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on the cruise lines.
He said working in conjunction with the Ministry of Trade, they have been able to build excitement among cruise executives, to the extent they have expressed a willingness to attend the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association’s Trade and Investment Convention in July, because they want to see what the country has to offer.
“We’re working to ensure that more and more of our products get on to these cruise ships,” Mitchell said.
He noted that they are also targeting the cruise lines with regard to products from the country’s petrochemical sector.
“Our petrochemical sector can produce one of the cleanest fuels, that is methanol, and we’re getting the operators of these cruise ships to convert from the very polluting marine diesels to our very own methanol. And of course, the increase in exports means for us an increased economy and more money for the people of Trinidad and Tobago. So, that is what we’re doing.”
He noted that while attracting visitors to Trinidad and Tobago is a focus of the tourism sector, it’s not their only focus.
Mitchell said with the country just having completed its first cruise season coming out of the pandemic, they were able to attract over 140,000 passengers and crew members.
“And in November, I can proudly boast that we’re doubling those numbers as we expect to have an even larger cruise season. We expect over 350,000 passengers and crew to come to these shores in Trinidad and Tobago.”