The trials of taxi-drivers

Registered taxi-drivers at several taxi stands say they have noticed an increase in the number of private (PH) cars plying for hire since the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two weeks ago, the Express spoke to drivers on the Chaguanas, Arima, Morvant and San Juan stands plying their respective routes to and from Port of Spain.
Chief among the push factors for more PH cars hitting the nation’s roads include unemployment or temporary lay-offs.
Licensed drivers however concede their PH rivals have to make sacrifices to provide the basic necessities including food, shelter and clothing for their families but said even with social distancing, and reduced income, they too have to seek their “bread and butter”.
Several drivers said Works Minister Rohan Sinanan should move to regularise the PH cars, and provide pardons for the drivers who may have had brushes with the law.
When contacted, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said PH drivers are not a recognised service and are not currently governed by any law. “We don’t govern PH drivers. Unless a framework is put in place where PH drivers can be regularised, I can’t comment,” he said.
Sinanan added: “I don’t have any data to show it’s a fact there’s been an increase during Covid-19. I can’t comment on people who have run abreast (sic) of the law. It’s a legal matter for the Attorney General (AG) Faris Al-Rawi and the National Security Minister (Stuart Young).”
‘Fancy’ vehicles
Chaguanas-PoS driver David Daley said: “It’s a 50-50 situation. Based on Covid-19 and unemployment, drivers have to use the stand. PH cars go by Busy Corner (Chaguanas). I don’t have a problem with them but I don’t like their attitude, and the manner in which some of them conduct themselves.
“I am not against anybody earning a living. They have to eat and drink like everyone else. Before Covid-19, we had PH cars. When Covid-19 came, we had more cars.”
Daley said he has noticed a large number of fancy vehicles like Prados and Hiluxs jostling for San Fernando passengers. “People are making money by any means necessary. If they get a trip, they would get some bread or fuel money,” he said.
Of the fare, Daley said: “I am happy with the $11. I am here to help poor people.”
Charlieville resident Vijay Mohammed shared his sentiments: “I have two maxis. I don’t like the PH drivers. It’s too much bacchanal. H car drivers obey the law. Most of the time when you hear about a kidnapping, raping or some bad activity, it usually involves a PH car. They are transporting drugs. They can’t produce any documents for the vehicle during a road block.”
Ask Griffith to intervene
On the San Juan stand, which borders Express House, driver Jeffrey Hackett estimates there are 20 PH cars to every ten H cars. “The police are not doing anything about it. I’m sure you all talk to Gary Griffith (Police Commissioner), ask him to do something. Just across the road, at Morvant stand, there are more PH cars than H cars. You can hardly count an H car.”
Kenrick George said in the past he plied the St Ann’s route, but it was “slow as a snail”.
“I moved to San Juan. I noticed more PH cars. Some people are using their private cars as taxis. They have to earn a dollar during the pandemic,” he said.
On the Curepe taxi stand, a retired police officer said: “There are quite a lot of PH cars in St James and Morvant. They have increased in St James. The road is slow. Few people are travelling.”
To compound it, he said the travelling public is also outnumbered by the complement of vehicles. “H drivers are scraping by. It’s $9 and five passengers. That’s $45. We have no stand in Curepe. So we have to ‘gamble’ the route. Before Covid-19, the fare was $7. Just after Carnival, it went up.”
He also said the majority of Curepe PH drivers are nocturnal workers.
“You would see more H cars during daytime. But a night-time, when it’s tough, they (PH drivers) come out,” he said.
Bread and butter
Opposite on the Arima stand, driver David Edwards said: “We have had PH cars before and after Covid-19. They are cutting into our bread and butter. We only make about $60 round trip. Then we have to pay for insurance, inspection and taxi badge. I paid about $7,100 for insurance. They just come and hustle a trip. I would say 60 per cent P cars, and 40 per cent H cars.”
Edwards also said it was unfortunate several drivers could not get regularised because of previous convictions.
“The State should help them. Find employment for them. Maybe grant those with less serious offences a pardon. Help them clean up their act, so they can get taxi badges,” he said.
President of the Arima/Port of Spain route Archibald Bellamy said PH cars have always been around and have not decreased during Covid-19. “They are causing problems. Works (Ministry) is always promising to do something about them. But no serious action has been taken. Regularise them,” he said.
Asked to share his thoughts on plans to transform City Gate hub, he said: “Any improvement is welcome.”
Commuter Wendy Roberts, an Oropune resident, told the Express she prefers to travel in an H car for safety reasons and also because the drivers are cleaner.”They keep their vehicles clean. But when you are in a grind, it’s the PH cars that pull you out,” she said.