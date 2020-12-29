The year 2020 was, without a doubt, an unprecedented and somewhat disruptive year for businesses, individuals and governments alike. Blindsided by Covid-19, many businesses, especially small operators, have been forced to close doors. Fortunately, many others were able to pivot and change business models, adopt innovative strategies and save their companies.
As a business service organisation, the T&T Chamber exists to serve our membership who we know is dealing with challenges that will persist into the year ahead. For us, 2020 was an opportunity to recommit ourselves in an unprecedented way. This commitment translated to persisting with our lobbying and advocacy efforts to ensure that our members have the most facilitative environment possible as we move forward into 2021.
From inception, we recognised that the pandemic is not only impacting health but is also causing major economic disruptions. When the “lockdown” was implemented in March 2020, the T&T Chamber recognised that during this time our members would require guidance and advice. The challenges it brings will continue to change the way we do business. The length of time however means that a business cannot wait for a recovery to reshape their business, because by then their business would have become irrelevant to the consumer. Utilising thought leaders within our membership, we hosted webinars such as “Rebooting After Covid-19—Restructuring options” and “Reshape Your Business Model—Reassessing and Reshaping During Covid-19” to guide businesses.
However, against the backdrop of navigating a pandemic, businesses were still faced with managing regulatory and legal changes that were ongoing and in some cases came into effect in 2020. Some either imposed new and additional obligations on businesses or required businesses to review and revise their business practices.
Such was the case with The Companies Amendment Act 2019 which introduced new obligations for companies, particularly the duty to disclose the identity of “natural persons’ falling within the categories of beneficial owners, persons controlling a company through ownership or persons controlling a company through other means. Further, the remaining provisions of the Fair Trading Act were proclaimed in February 2020 which enabled the Trinidad and Tobago Fair Trading Commission to investigate allegations of anti-competitive conduct in T&T as well as the ability to take businesses and individuals to court. All of the above webinars and more are still available to members free of charge via the Business insights online library at www.chamber.org.tt.
Monitoring regulatory matters on behalf of our members is at the core of our service to our stakeholders. Some of the notable areas in which we have been engaged in and will continue to monitor into 2021 are:
• Illicit trade affects a wide cross-section of our members including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, tobacco, household and personal care items. It not only hampers opportunities in the legal economy, it diverts government revenue thereby hampering the delivery of public goods, and can pose a serious risk to human and environmental health and safety. The T&T Chamber has submitted information on the specific impact on sectors and businesses to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, which is seeking to undertake efforts, which fall within its scope to fight against illicit trade.
• Regional policy initiatives to combat non-communicable diseases, front of package labelling:
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have been the subject of in-depth discussions in the Caribbean region and the world at large, as governments grapple with strategies to mitigate the detrimental effect of these diseases on their populations.
Members of the T&T Chamber have begun to engage both government and non-state stakeholders to develop and to implement policies and actions to alleviate the impact of harmful consumption of sugar, salts, trans-fat, alcohol and tobacco. The T&T Chamber continues to lobby for the development of a holistic approach to reducing non-communicable diseases which will require ongoing dialogue and collaboration among the state, business, health practitioners and citizen groups. Of particular note is the ongoing work by the Caricom Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) to develop a standard for pre-packaged foods which will include front of package labelling (FOPL). The T&T Chamber continues to lobby for the FOPL of our main trading partners such as the US and UK to be accepted, that our regional standard follow the global developments on labelling standards and that a regulatory impact assessment is done to determine the impact to our society.
• The development of standards—The T&T Chamber is engaged in collaborative efforts with the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS) to ensure adequate industry input is provided in the development of various standards. For example, Revision of the National Standard for Powdered Laundry Detergent: TTS 466:2010- TTBS is ongoing so the revised standard is up to date and in keeping with members operations. Additionally, the T&T Chamber has been working with a TTBS Committee for the development specifications for biodegradable products.
• The T&T Chamber is also heavily involved in monitoring the discussions at the Caricom Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED). One of items that most affects our membership involves adjustments to the Common External Tariff (CET). The CET is a single tariff rate agreed to by all members of the Caricom community on imports of a product from outside the region. Goods imported from third countries are subject to the duties listed in the CET. Imposing or increasing the CET is usually a balancing act between promoting local manufacturing and ensuring consumers can enjoy affordability via reduced import duties on a number of products due to the successful suspension of certain tariff lines.
The T&T Chamber contributed to the following agenda items through the Ministry of Trade and Industry for COTED meetings this year:
Common External Tariff (CET) Suspensions Advocacy
a. Pharmaceuticals — Renewal of suspension
b. Furniture — Resulted in No increase in Duty
c. Mattresses — Resulted in No increase in Duty
d. Canned Beans — Resulted in No increase in Duty
e. List of Basic & Additional Items — Resulted in reduced rates of duty
According to the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, “the domestic economic outlook for 2021 will be centred around the lingering effects of the pandemic, which are expected to persist well into the first three quarters of the new year.”
As such, the T&T Chamber will continue to collaborate with the government to develop a modern regulatory environment that is flexible and easy to navigate. Our work continues to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago is seen as the preferred location in the region for businesses to invest, grow, create high-quality jobs and support the development of the economy. Our belief is that strong businesses are the foundation of a prosperous Trinidad and Tobago.