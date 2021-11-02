Carbon sequestration refers to the capture and long-term storage of carbon in plants, soils, geologic formations, and the ocean (https://www.britannica.com/technology/carbon-sequestration). It can occur naturally or be driven by human activities.
Trees and forests are important stores of carbon. Their soils contain organic matter composed of carbon, and their root and shoot systems (below- and above-ground biomass) are built using carbon molecules. Since trees sequester carbon by storing it in their biomass, reforestation and afforestation initiatives are useful mechanisms for offsetting carbon emissions. But how much carbon do trees store exactly?
Carbon sequestration studies
The climate fight is in many ways a numbers game—balancing carbon outputs and offsets to slow the net rise in greenhouse gas (GHG) levels and the pace of global warming. This means that we need accurate assessments of both our emissions and the volumes of carbon we subtract through capture and sequestration.
We know that trees store carbon, and we have good estimates of how much they sequester, but those figures can vary according to species, age, climate, soil and geography.
For instance, in the United Kingdom, the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology has investigated and compiled estimates for the carbon volumes sequestered by forests in the UK, and these feed into national greenhouse gas reports (https://www.forestresearch.gov.uk/tools-and-resources/statistics/forestry-statistics/forestry-statistics-2018/uk-forests-and-climate-change/carbon-sequestration/). However, those estimates are based on temperate forest tree varieties such as conifers. The sequestration potential of those trees will be different from that of tropical varieties which have different structures, soils and growing patterns, so the numbers are not interchangeable.
In light of this, there is merit in conducting region-specific studies to determine how much carbon is sequestered by trees in a particular area.
In this context, The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) recently partnered with The University of the West Indies (The UWI) to explore what the numbers look like for local forests. After planting 315 hectares of trees in the NGC Reforestation Programme—which began in 2005—the company decided to investigate the carbon impact of the exercise. The results of that study are summarised in...
Takeaways
There are several takeaways from the NGC/UWI study which are of broader national importance. Some of these are:
1. Since carbon is stored in biomass, trees tend to accumulate more carbon as they are growing as opposed to when they are mature. For this reason, planting new trees is widely touted as a useful carbon-trapping measure. The NGC/UWI study found that of the tree varieties planted, cedar was one of the fastest-growing species. This means that cedar saplings can sequester carbon in a shorter period than species that are slower to mature.
2. Carbon capture through reforestation has significant social benefits. NGC’s project included local labour from site communities and saw positive outcomes. Similarly scaled projects can provide important employment and training opportunities, especially in rural areas.
3. On another level, carbon itself has a social cost—the economic impact of the consequences of global warming (eg flooding, infrastructural damage, health risks etc). It is expressed as the dollar value of the total damages caused by emitting one tonne of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and experts calculate this figure to be roughly US$40 per tonne. Reforestation programmes can save countries millions when these social costs are considered, and carbon sequestration studies can help quantify the actual values for accounting purposes.
4. Trinidad and Tobago is one of the world leaders in carbon emissions per capita. The statistics that led to this assessment, however, ignore an important emissions offset that could improve our standing. A significant percentage of Trinidad and Tobago’s landmass lies under forest. If the NGC/UWI project is any indication of sequestration potential, naturally occurring forest is bound to be a vast carbon sink, counterbalancing emissions in some measure. Having a sense of the volume of carbon sequestered by national forest stocks will help generate a more accurate picture of the country’s net carbon footprint and help temper our reputation as a profligate emitter.
As we move toward a low-carbon future, any undertaking that helps the cause of carbon mitigation ultimately helps pull the world back from the brink of irreparable damage. As NGC and The UWI have shown, while it may not be cutting-edge technology, reforestation is a proven-effective carbon sequestration solution we can readily mobilise and scale up. The humble tree belongs on the frontline of the climate fight, and we need as many of them as we can get.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Mark Loquan, President, The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (a Member & Signature Event Platinum Sponsor) for contributing this article