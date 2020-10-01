Think before you invest

Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire said yesterday that the involvement of a large number of people in investment schemes promising high returns “does reflect, to some extent, some people’s anxiety for a certain quick gain”.
He said, as well, that before people commit their money to investment schemes that offer extraordinary returns over a short period, they should ask themselves some questions, the answers to which would put them “in a better position to determine what they want to do”.
Speaking at a Central Bank webinar on “Current Financial Stability Issues in Trinidad and Tobago” Hilaire responded to a question on the controversial issue of people getting caught up in investment schemes that promise very high returns on the initial investment.
His questions and comments came nine days after the police raided a house in La Horquetta and seized what they claimed was $22 million from a group that said it was operating a sou sou.
Hilaire said people who believe they are investing in something that gives them a very high return in a short period of time—he gave as an example someone investing $5,000 and being promised $25,000 in two days—should ask themselves three questions:
“The first is: Can I afford to lose this $5,000?
“You have to look at what your situation is. If you have $200,000, you can afford to lose $5,000. You have to be aware that if it is a highly profitable investment, it is likely to be highly risky. So think about that. If it is you have a lot of money and it does not affect you, think about it that way. But if it means next week your children would not have Pampers, think again.
“The second question you could ask yourself is: How are they making this money? You put it into a company, they give you this fantastic return, exactly what are they doing to come up with that return. That is relevant because you look at your own circumstances and you say $5,000 or $10,000.
“How many maxi-taxi trips would I have to make, at 65 per cent capacity, to scrape up this $5,000? How many people’s doors would I have to paint or polish to make up this money? Or how much overtime would I have to clock at the docks to make up this money? And you realise that you have to do a lot of work to gain this money. So clearly, if it is turning over this big return, you need to look at that.
Hilaire said: “The third thing that people should ask themselves is: Do I have any recourse? If something goes wrong, can I go to the Central Bank? Can I go to the Securities and Exchange Commission? Can I go to the Financial Services Ombudsman, which you can do with registered companies? Does it have deposit insurance, of which the banks have up to $125,000.”
Although the Central Bank keeps its ears close to the ground, Hilaire said he was surprised that there were so many people involved in “potentially, very difficult schemes,” adding, “We live and we learn.”
The Central Bank Governor said the institution will have to raise its game in terms of financial education.
Referring to last year’s demonetisation exercise, he said the Central Bank was surprised by the amount of cash some people kept at their homes.