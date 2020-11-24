Think differently

AFTER enjoying successive periods of business growth, you are now experiencing a steady decline in your sales revenue. Your profit margin is quickly eroding, and you feel helpless because you are unable to stop the haemorrhaging. You are grappling with the fear that your business may be on the brink of collapse, as you have seen numerous businesses, engulfed in flames—and unlike the proverbial phoenix—never to rise from the ashes. .
Many companies go through periods of stagnation, or as we might say “stuck in a rut.” But it is how you respond during those periods of troughs that will determine whether your business survives.
Undoubtedly the Covid-19 pandemic may be to blame for the failure of companies, but it probably only accelerated what was already crippled. There are other reasons why your business might be failing or not experiencing growth. Some business owners may carry a false sense of security or overconfidence in the belief that if it’s not broken, do not fix it. If you have been doing the same thing for the past 6–12 months, two years, five years, or more, and this describes your current situation, then yes - you may be in a rut! Whether or not believe it, this behaviour may be hurting your business.
Media reports regularly speak to the tidal wave of business collapses as a result of the pandemic. But what’s insufficiently voiced, is the news of the flourishing entrepreneurial landscape among Trinidad and Tobago’s younger demographic. There are many success stories of entrepreneurs taking flight and we see businesses taking root and growing. Some have pivoted and carved a niche for themselves while sticking to their core business. Others have changed their business model and are going in a whole new direction. What they all have in common is the unrelenting commitment to grow.
The T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce has continued to lead the charge in highlighting entrepreneurs and innovators who have started and grown their business in an environment that is ravaged by COVID-19. The annual Champions of Business Awards is one medium by which such businesses are recognised. The Entrepreneurship category, sponsored by the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation, included awards for Emerging Entrepreneur and a newly introduced Pivot award.
Achieving out-sized growth requires structure, innovation and commitment. Re-looking your business model and tweaking the value proposition for your customers will support your growth trajectory.
Innovation is your guiding principle; all it takes is discerning a need or filling a much-needed gap in your community. Start small and push yourselves to the limits to achieve something that leaves a lasting impression. By extending the boundaries on what seemed impossible you will accrue many rewards for your business.
Your business could also have a long-lasting impact on the socio-economic fabric of our society. It could provide an avenue to help to create good jobs and to be a contributor to the entrepreneurial landscape of our culture.
You may be saying to yourself ‘this sounds fantastic’ but yet be resistant because you are uncertain as to where to begin.
We encourage you to confidently take the next step forward in rethinking and reshaping your business strategies. These are unprecedented and challenging times for our country and what some might see as setbacks actually helps re-directing your strategies when you reflect upon them. You will be able to identify opportunities to re-engineer and execute based these new ideas.
There are opportunities in a downturn: opportunities to let your creativity shine, to provide a niche and scale-up your business. Think about re-skilling and delve into specialised training in areas such as customer capacity and cash flows, to name a couple. An effectively scaled business should offer better quality, more variety, job creation, increased tax contributions, other start-up opportunities and overall, making a positive impact on the economy with their contributions. .
By doing so, your business becomes part of an ecosystem that strengthens the country’s entrepreneurial infrastructure and facilitates the expansion of more local companies in a way that leads to visible and sustainable growth. The focus becomes more streamlined and results-driven with subsequent transformation, both at the company and national levels. This could have potentially transformative and long-lasting economic as well as social impacts.
This year has been rich in lessons, it has gifted us the key to self-empowerment and becoming equipped with the tools and skills to steer your companies toward sustainable out-sized growth—growth which can be leveraged to impact the entire business and social landscape.
Many opportunities await us in 2021. You could be the next Champions of Business Awards recipient, featured by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Platinum Signature Sponsor the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation for contributing
this article.