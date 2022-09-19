PRESIDENT of the Industrial Court, Deborah Thomas-Felix, yesterday encouraged trade union leaders to reconsider being part of the National Tripartite Advisory Council, as she emphasised the importance of government, employers and unions working together.
Her sentiments were expressed during the special sitting of the Industrial Court to mark the opening of the 2022 to 2023 law term in Port of Spain yesterday.
Thomas-Felix said, “Now let us look at the burning issue in the room, tripartism and the National Tripartite Advisory Council of Trinidad and Tobago. The tripartite mechanism, which is embraced by countries worldwide, regardless of their legal system, is an extremely important and useful tool to assist with the resolution of the myriad issues in the world of work.
“Through this mechanism, representatives of workers, employers and the government each have an equal voice in decision making...Last year I said it is public knowledge that the National Confederation of Trade Unions has withdrawn from the National Tripartite Advisory Council for what they consider to be good reason. However, this is the time in our nation’s history where there is a need for the workforce to be guided by the decisions of the tripartite leaders,” she said.
Thomas-Felix said she has received a range of perspectives from the employers’ and trade unions’ representatives on the various issues which should be addressed and ironed out before the National Tripartite Advisory Council can meet and function effectively.
“From all accounts, it appears that trust continues to be the uninvited guest and absent at the table. We must not ignore the value of tripartite meetings and the importance of having an effective national tripartite council…It is my sincere belief, that the problems which currently exist between the social partners who are members of the National Tripartite Advisory Council, though very troubling, are not insurmountable,” she said.
The Industrial Court president said from where she sits, what is required is an understanding of how a National Tripartite Advisory Council works, what are its functions, and the appreciation of the important role such an organisation can play in labour market development.
“I therefore repeat my call for constructive social dialogue between the tripartite partners with a view to strengthening the labour market and the workforce. It is imperative that the tripartite partners, who are in fact the leaders in the world of work, set aside their differences and have that preliminary meeting and the much needed discussion ‘on the elephant in the room’ with a view to resolve differences, to listen and understand the different perspectives and to agree to a structure of a viable working methodology at the level of the National Tripartite Advisory Council,” she added.
Addressing the growing number of protests lately, several of which are centered on working conditions, job losses, negotiations and social ills, she said it is in the interest of the nation that tripartite partners meet, have meaningful discussions and embrace their respective roles to address burning issues.
She also encouraged genuine and continuous bilateral discussions especially those related to changes in the modalities of work since the pandemic.
Despite trade unions and employers alike bringing issues before the Industrial court for various reasons over the past two years, she said some of those issues clearly could have been resolved by bilateral discussions.
“Please remember that a major component of the grievance process is dialogue, therefore, the starting point should always be bilateral discussions with the intention to resolve the issues. There is much to be gained when parties meet and resolve their issues without a third party. The lack of genuine social dialogue about transformations and adjustments in the world of work, since the pandemic, by the key players in the country is evidenced by the large numbers of trade disputes, Industrial Relations offences (IROs) and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) cases which have been filed at the Industrial Court over the last two years,” she said.
Additionally, she said collective bargaining is the only progressive way forward in order to achieve sustainable development and to arrive at consensus on the new modality of work and the future of work.
Giving a summary of these high number of cases for the September 15 2021 to September 14, 2022, Thomas-Felix revealed 1099 new cases were filed at the Industrial court, 133 more cases than for the same period last year.