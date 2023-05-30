Three Champions: Innovating is a key to sustainable breakthroughs

The T&T Chamber launched the “Champions of Business Awards 2023: Titans & Trailblazers” last week Wednesday, opening the period of nominations. From now till July 14, the public is invited to nominate a Champion. Any company, NGO, individual or sole trader may nominate, and nominees need not be members of the Chamber. For full details go to www.chamber.org.tt and click on the Events tab for Champions of Business.
This week, we feature three past award winners, highlighting how they have innovated to keep at the top of their game.
Langston Roach,
executive chairman,
Langston Roach Industries Ltd
(Champions of Business—Business Hall of Fame inductee, 2022)
At Langston Roach, we have always employed the “Kaizen” concept, a Japanese approach to continuous incremental improvement. Every day we consider how we can improve and become more efficient and productive. Innovation is part of our DNA.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the demand for hand sanitisers increased instantly. However, due to supply chain disruptions, we could not access much-needed raw materials from one of our international suppliers.
Therefore, we turned to the local market for support and established a supply chain relationship with Angostura. Having sought the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, we were able to successfully provide this product to the market. Rising shipping costs and the unavailability of materials due to factory shutdowns in China also prompted us to shift our sourcing to Dubai, Turkey, and India.
We employ a lot of young people, and have a workforce that is highly productive, cooperative, and able to perform. In order to expand export-led growth, we contracted manufacturing services from various entities across the Caribbean. Today, LRI has become perhaps the largest and most successful company in our industry.
For the last two years, we have been working on entering the Latin American market, and I am happy to share that we recently obtained approvals to send our products to Colombia for testing.
I encourage other businesses to start with a goal that satisfies a need in the marketplace. Start small but think big. Learn as you go and as you grow. Recruit team members with strengths and disciplines you need to improve. Be patient and stay focused; success is guaranteed.
Shaun Rampersad,
chief executive officer,
Ramps Logistics Ltd.
(Champions of Business—Internationally Known...
T&T-Owned Company of the Year Award recipient, 2020)
The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to adopt new technology in the business, this helped support the scaling of the company in a sustainable manner. To a large extent, innovation today is digital—it involves building a digital infrastructure and having a solid research and development function. At Ramps, we do a lot of our coding, software engineering and data management.
We have been trying to scale the business up in a relatively small market, but we are also quite fortunate to operate in a location with a world-class oil and gas sector. We have always explored opportunities to scale the business outside Trinidad and Tobago. With scale and growth, you need to have the infrastructure and the business growing at the same rate, and that can be challenging at times.
At Ramps, we built an operational digital platform, “Laser”, and our customers interact with us there. It integrates our transportation management system and our enterprise resource planning system; it runs the commercial part of our business. Our goal this year is to better understand artificial intelligence (AI) and how to integrate this into our business. For us, understanding the potential impact of AI on our business and customer experience is exciting right now.
Businesses need to understand what digital infrastructure means, what the new world of work looks like and what productivity is. You need to understand how productivity impacts your competitiveness.
The winner of the digital race can’t be predicted, as there are many opportunities, but also many threats. Therefore, you must be clear about what you need to build into your business to compete globally.
Anthony and June-Ann Henry,
founders,
A&J Homemade Ice Cream Co Ltd
(Champions of Business—Entrepreneurship Award recipients, 2022)
Innovation for us is continuous. A&J’s vision was to create unique, unusual ice cream flavours. We also incorporate local foods and fruits, which is a big selling point. This gave us a competitive advantage, and it helped with brand identification. The differentiation in the flavours and the distinctiveness of our products helped solidify the brand further.
One of our challenges has been striking a balance between family and business. The business is also like a child; it is very demanding in terms of time and money. Scaling and growing the company also presents challenges. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of businesses, we had to pivot and experiment with new operational methods to keep the business alive. We kept changing and adjusting our distribution channels to ensure the products reached customers.
We are proud of how we developed the business, taking it from its humble beginnings to where it is today. A&J started with a plastic table, selling ice cream at the side of the road. The fact that we opened a storefront, expanded to a second location, and created jobs in more than one community is a significant accomplishment. The brand is becoming a household name not just with customers but also with the business community; being recognised by the T&T Chamber at the 2022 Champions of Business was a substantive milestone.
Our advice to fellow entrepreneurs? “Being an entrepreneur is not an easy road to travel; there are many sacrifices such as time, energy, and sleep among other things, but keep God first, and everything else will follow.”
This article was developed for the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce by Ria Chaitram, Public Affairs & Media Relations Officer. It was originally published in the Chamber’s Contact Magazine Vol. 20, No. 1 – May 2023 “The Colours of the Economy”.