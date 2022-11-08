ENTREPRENEURSHIP is globally acknowledged to be one of the most important ways of driving economic growth through its capacity for innovation, job creation and social impacts. In short, entrepreneurs are the game changers. They are considered value creators, with many countries developing ecosystems to facilitate entrepreneurial activity.
Entrepreneurship is closely linked to the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) sector which has proven to be the backbone of many developing economies.
With over 60 per cent of its membership categoriSed as SMEs, the Chamber understood the importance of this sector and introduced an award for entrepreneurship in its signature “Champions of Business Awards” in 2014.
The Entrepreneurship Award is presented to an individual (or individuals) for a business that has been founded within the last ten years and which has been experiencing strong growth.
The nominee must be an owner or leader of a private or public company with primary responsibility for the recent performance of the company, as well as be an active member of management. Non-founding entrepreneurs are also eligible if the individual manages the business and assumes the associated risks. Three finalists are identified from among all nominees, from which one is selected to receive the coveted award.
This year’s winner will be announced on November 24, when the Champions of Business returns to the National Academy for the Performing Arts for its Gala Grand Finale and Cocktail Reception. The live audience will hear the stories of these rising stars of the corporate community and join in the celebrations. The Entrepreneurship category is sponsored by the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation, and the 2022 finalists include:
• Anthony and June-Ann Henry for A&J’s Homemade Ice Cream Co Ltd.
The duo founded the enterprise in 2017 and currently manufactures and sells over 120 ice cream flavours that have a local twist. They include such unique flavours as salt prune, doubles, Thai curry coconut and ginger turmeric. They also produce sugar-free, dairy-free, and eggless options, as well as eggless waffle cones.
The husband/wife team is aiming to make their product a household name in Trinidad and Tobago. They plan to open additional branches across the country and begin distribution across the country to supermarkets and other retail outlets. They are also working towards exporting to the wider Caribbean within the next five years.
• Sian Cuffy Young for Siel Environmental Services Ltd.
This social enterprise was started in 2015 with the goal of changing people’s attitudes towards waste. The company specialises in waste management education and training for children and youths, and waste reduction and circular economy training for organisations.
Sian hopes to show how waste can be a valuable resource that can provide economic benefits. The objectives are aligned to meeting this country’s commitments to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals 13 (Climate Action) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).
The goal within the next five years is to establish an organic waste processing facility and possibly exporting to another country in the Caribbean.
• Keron Les Pierre for Grapes Technology Group
Keron entered the local technology landscape in 2020 with Grapes Technology Group, offering data and call accessibility via a partnership with a local telecommunications provider. In the next five years, the brand hopes to be a new provider offering connectivity, accessibility, and hardware under one roof.
As the digital era continues to grow significantly, Grapes Technology Group is working with the Ministry of Education and the Catholic Education Board of Management to provide laptop-smartphone-data bundle packages to parents.
The Champions of Business Awards programme includes a total of six categories: Entrepreneurship (sponsored by the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation); Business Technology (presented by Term Finance Limited); Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year and Breakthrough Exporter (both sponsored by Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago Limited); Green Agenda and Business Hall of Fame (both sponsored by The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited).
Join us in the glamour and fanfare of the Champions of Business Gala Awards Finale and Cocktail Reception on November 24, 2022, from 6.30 p.m –8.30 p.m. at NAPA. To confirm your attendance, e-mail: events@chamber.org.tt or call 637-6977 ext 1308.