Three local families to benefit from US$m payout

THREE families who own 90 per cent of the shareholding of AS Bryden & Sons Holdings are expected to receive the lion’s share of the money generated by the sale of the import and distribution company to Jamaica’s public­ly listed manufacturing and distribution giant, Seprod.

The transaction, which was an­nounced last Wednesday, is estima­ted by financial sources to be worth between US$100 million and US$120 million (TT$680 to TT$816 million). That is down from the TT$900 million (US$132 million) the shareholders of Bryden were asking for the company before the Covid-19 pandemic hit Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020.