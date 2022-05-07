Three local families to benefit from US$m payout

THREE families who own 90 per cent of the shareholding of AS Bryden & Sons Holdings are expected to receive the lion’s share of the money generated by the sale of the import and distribution company to Jamaica’s publicly listed manufacturing and distribution giant, Seprod.
The transaction, which was announced last Wednesday, is estimated by financial sources to be worth between US$100 million and US$120 million (TT$680 to TT$816 million). That is down from the TT$900 million (US$132 million) the shareholders of Bryden were asking for the company before the Covid-19 pandemic hit Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020.
Neither the seller nor the buyer disclosed the consideration that Seprod is paying for Bryden, citing the fact that the company is privately owned and closely held. But in audited financials for its financial year ended December 31, 2021, Seprod disclosed that “the purchase consideration and other matters will be finalised” when the transaction is completed. The Jamaican company expects the transaction to close by May 31 as it is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
Sources in T&T and Jamaica said Seprod, which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, would be obliged to disclose how much it paid for AS Bryden when it publishes its second-quarter results in August.
Using debt-to-equity ratios of typical Caribbean transactions, those sources pointed to the exclusive reporting in the Express last Thursday that Seprod had raised US$25.4 million from the Cayman Island subsidiary of a major Jamaican bank as an indication that the agreed consideration was between US$100 and US$120 million. Seprod may have buttressed its bridge facility with additional commercial bank debt, Jamaican sources indicated.
Under the rubric “use of proceeds”, the term sheet for the bridge facility says: “The proceeds will be used for acquisition purposes and the funding of reserve accounts.”
The use of a bridge facility suggests that Seprod may seek to leverage the assets of AS Bryden to pay off the debt associated with the transaction once it has taken control of the T&T group, which has operations here, Barbados and in Guyana, local sources told the Sunday Express yesterday.
Who owns Bryden?
The Sunday Express was told yesterday that the fact that Seprod has agreed to pay most of the agreed sum for AS Bryden in US dollars was a huge selling point for the dominant shareholders of the local company.
According to the T&T Companies Registry, most of the shareholding of AS Bryden & Sons Holdings is owned by three families: Bryden, Fitzwilliam and Maingot, and by the executives of the company.
With issued share capital of 5,884,000 shares as at September 7, 2020, the last entry in the Companies Registry, the shareholding of AS Bryden & Sons indicates the company is held by four companies representing the four groups of shareholders:
• Keskidee Ltd—incorporated by Harold Leigh Bryden, owns 2,780,649 shares, or 47.25 per cent of AS Bryden. Its shareholders are Harold and Richard Bryden
• Ambergate Ltd—incorporated by Hugh “Paddy” Fitzwilliam, owns 1,735,180 shares, or 29.48 per cent of AS Bryden. Its shareholders are Paddy and Grace Fitzwilliam
• Fairchild Ltd—a company incorporated by Keith Maingot, owns 800,000 shares, equal to 13.59 per cent of AS Bryden. Its shareholders are Keith and Dorothy Maingot, Nicole Hoch and Michelle Morrison
• Summit Investments—an executive profit-sharing plan, owns 568,171 Bryden shares, equal to 9.65 per cent of the company.
Summit Investments has 12 shareholders: Keith Maingot; Derek Cumming; Rachel Rochford; Ian Fitzwilliam; Geoffrey Gordon; Michael Bryden; Alan Fitzwilliam; Richard Bryden; Stephen Welch; Andrew Millar; David Franco and Hazrath Ramdial.
All told, the Brydens, Fitzwilliams and Maingot families own 90.32 per cent of AS Bryden outright, and are expected to receive that percentage of the net consideration paid by Seprod for the company. In addition, five members of the three families are among the 12 shareholders of Summit Investments. They are: Keith Maingot, Ian Fitzwilliam, Michael Bryden, Alan Fitzwilliam and Richard Bryden.
Ian Fitzwilliam is the current chairman of AS Bryden. He will retire at the close of the transaction to be replaced by Paul Scott, who is the chairman of Seprod.
The three families also dominate the ten-member board. There are four directors named Bryden on the AS Bryden board. They are Harold, Michael, John and Richard Bryden. The Byrden board has three directors named Fitzwilliam: Paddy, Ian and Alan. And there is one Maingot—Keith. That means the three families, among them, hold eight of the ten board seats, or 80 per cent of the directors.
The only AS Bryden directors who are not members of the three dominant families are AS Bryden company secretary Geoffrey Gordon and Peter Clarke, who is a director of Sagicor Financial, as well as Heritage Petroleum and Guardian Media.
Exceptional business
In agreeing to buy AS Bryden & Sons, Seprod will be acquiring a well-run company with minimal debt, a large network of customers, many popular foreign brands and about $1.5 billion (US$220 million) in revenue. The revenue figure is based on the statement in Wednesday’s media release announcing the agreement that the “combined annual revenues are projected to be in excess of US$500 million”.
On Friday, in publishing its audited financials for 2021, Seprod disclosed that its revenue for 2021 was J$43.88 billion, which is about US$290 million. If the combined annual revenues are projected to be in excess of US$500 million, that suggests AS Bryden would have revenue of about US$220 million, a T&T financial source pointed out.
But Seprod’s 2021 audited financials also disclosed that the company’s net profit for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, plunged by 30.6 per cent, falling to J$1.99 billion from J$2.87 billion in 2020. Seprod also paid 33 per cent of its operating profit in finance costs in 2021.
“AS Bryden is an exceptional business run by outstanding people. We are privileged to be the stewards of AS Bryden’s heritage and to have the opportunity to work with its talented leadership team. I am excited about our ability to join forces and better serve our employees, customers and distribution partners at Seprod and AS Bryden,” said Seprod chairman Paul Scott in the media release last week.
In the media release last week, AS Bryden was described as a leading consumer products distributor in Trinidad.
AS Bryden Trinidad (ASBT) distributes food, hardware and housewares, and premium beverages for international brands, including Mondelez, Whirlpool, Rubbermaid, Truper, Reynolds, Colcafe, Bon ice cream, Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Red Bull, Black+Decker, LG, KitchenAid, Oster and Speed Queen. ASBT also owns the Eve brand of products.
Bryden pi distributes healthcare, personal care, and food and grocery products for international brands, including Kimberly-Clark, Mead Johnson, Baxter, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, L’Oreal, Novartis, Sanofi and Sandoz. Bryden pi also manufactures a line of over-the-counter products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Genethics, and operates in Guyana through its subsidiary BPI Guyana and in Barbados through its joint venture Armstrong Healthcare Inc.