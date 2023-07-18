TIC provides platform for SMEs

THIS year’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) is set to showcase a significant presence of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), chief executive officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Ramesh Ramdeen has said.
Ramdeen estimated that approximately 50 per cent of the participants in this year’s convention will be SMEs, underlining their crucial role in driving economic growth and fostering entrepreneurship in the country. Ramdeen said the representation of the SMEs at the TIC reflects a burgeoning wave of innovation and ambition within the SME sector, as the businesses eagerly seize the opportunity to showcase their products and services to a wide audience.
SMEs, he said, continue to contribute significantly to the nation’s economic development.
“A major emphasis of the show this year is the showcasing and promoting of the SME sector,” Ramdeen told Express Business during an interview at the TTMA head office in Barataria.
“The TTMA, we have sponsored some SMEs, ExporTT has sponsored some SMEs, EximBank has sponsored some SMEs, Export Centre is bringing their SMEs, NEDCO (National Entrepreneurship Development Co Ltd) is bringing their SMEs so the show has about, I would say, over 50 per cent of participation from SMEs this year,” Ramdeen said.
“We placed a lot of emphasis to get the SMEs present so we have all of these buyers coming from all of these countries so we want them to have the opportunity to network and speak to these buyers,” he said.
Some 32 countries, Ramdeen said, are expected to attend the TIC this year.
Ramdeen said this year the TIC will partner with Republic Bank and Endcash.
According to Republic Bank, Endcash is “a whole new digital payment and social hub that transforms your smartphone into a highly-secure money management solution”.
“So they (Endcash) are coming to the show. They are working with the SMEs to set up their operations but they are also giving out $50 vouchers for the first 50 on each day so people could go and cash in these things and purchase something at the SME booth so it is stimulating some level of interest so it is promoting what they have and is ultimately a win-win for all parties concerned,” Ramdeen said.
Ramdeen said the TIC is “really and truly about stimulating business”.
“At the end of the day if business is stimulated, if the SMEs can do better, if the SMEs can move from selling from within their village, to within their borough, to within Trinidad and Tobago, to within the Caribbean. Once they are taking it to another level that is in place,” he said.
Ramdeen said a lot of work is being done in the background to get SMEs ready for exporting purposes and that ExporTT will be at the TIC to promote some of the tools available including the Export Booster initiative.
Currently, the TTMA’s membership stands at about 65 per cent SMEs, he said.
“We can’t be having a show and just concentrate on the bigger players,” he said.
“We think that TIC can provide an opportunity to the SMEs and we want to offer our SME members that opportunity to grow,” Ramdeen said.
About 260 exhibitors have registered for this year’s TIC.
The delegation from Tobago has booked 20 booths that they will be used to rotate about 40 SMEs, Ramdeen said.
They are also expected to include a cultural presentation as part of their showcase.
The TTMA’s TIC lead coordinator Shanna-Marie Israel said the event will be beneficial to SMEs.
“Come to TIC; it is the perfect opportunity for you, especially the SMEs, and cottage industry, you are going to get the business that you are looking for, you are going to get the exposure that you are looking for, do not be intimidated by the fact that you are seeing the big names there. The big names are there but it is for you as well, it is a forum that is created for everybody inclusive of you to get that exposure that you are looking for,” Israel said.
But while SMEs may have a space at the TIC, this does not mean big businesses are not also welcomed and will also benefit, Ramdeen said.
Ramdeen said some of this country’s major players including Nestle, Vemco, Associated Brands and Blue Waters will also be present at TIC this year.
And they too will get to benefit from the event, he said including making international connections.
But why would buyers want to come to TIC?
Well according to Ramdeen, because it is the “optimal place” to do business.
“It is networking. It is the only place in Trinidad and Tobago that the TTMA brings together captains of industry under one roof,” he said.
“So you are getting to meet decision-makers you are getting to meet the owners, the managing directors, the CEOs, the heads of entities on the trade floor over the first two days which is Thursday and Friday,” Ramdeen said.
The Saturday, he said, is dedicated to the consumer.
“Consumers have something to get, you are getting to see product launches, you are getting to see new products the introduction of new products from outside, raw materials, machinery,” he said.
Ramdeen said an entity is coming from India with state-of-the-art agro-processing machinery that will be on show.
“There will be a lot of deals on the floor so what you find happening all the companies that are coming they are not taking back their goods. So there will be a lot of giveaways, prizes, donations, product launches, and taste testing. So the consumers that come in on the consumer day have something to get from the process,” he said.
Ramdeen said the TIC this year has four main sponsors the Trade Ministry, EximBank, TSTT and Balroops.
And they too will benefit from the event.
The last time the TTMA did a tracer study following the 2018 TIC, Ramdeen said, it was valued at generating some US$75 million in business.
But Ramdeen said he believes this was a “conservative estimate” and in fact, the true economic benefit could be double that amount.
“A lot of people don’t realise the level of economic activity that is stimulated by the TIC,” Ramdeen said.
As an example, he said if the 250 exhibitors spend an average of $10,000 to prepare their booths that by itself is $2.5 million in economic activity.
“If we could get everybody to open their eyes to see what TIC is, it is not just a TTMA event it is business for Trinidad and Tobago. We need to see these things as part of the diversification process of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Apart from the trade floor, the TTMA will also be hosting several webinars and seminars for attendees.
On Friday there will be four free sessions, the TIC’s webinar and seminar coordinator Ilanka Manrique said.
These include a session by Media Insite on unlocking traditional media archives and one by the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards on the national quality policy with standardisation and how this could help revolutionise businesses.
“We have an international company London Consulting doing a session on change management and how this could help with agile implementation and the final session on the day would be the ministry of trade bringing a session on using market access tools and how it could assist people with trade and exports so navigating the TT Bizlink,” Manrique said.
Manrique said the sessions were an example of how the TIC is for everyone as they would be beneficial to business leaders, SMEs and even tertiary-level students.