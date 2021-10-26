Time for public private partnerships in agriculture

MORE private/public sector engagement in Trinidad and Tobago’s agriculture industry is needed, as Covid-19 has placed a serious economic meltdown on government’s finances.
This was revealed by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative for Trinidad and Tobago, Ruben Robertson, who said instead of the Government making the investment in the agricultural sector, it is now recognised that it might be better to focus more on making the policy environment more conducive for the private sector to come on board.
“Not just in T&T, but the entire region the private sector should make the investments, as governments making the investments most of the times end up with what we call the tragedy of the commons, nobody wants to protect and ensure there’s sustainability because it’s government-owned and it belongs to all of us, yet it belongs to no one.
“However, with the private sector it will ensure that these investments have exceptional returns, and not only that, but the policies and the environment created by government will help them thrive,” Robertson said.
In speaking with the Express Business last week Thursday, he said from listening to the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat in the Senate after the budget presentation, it sounds like that’s the direction he is promoting.
Robertson said the private sector doesn’t have to be the corporate private sector.
“We’re talking about the small, medium, and larger farmers who can operate as individuals or in partnership, and this partnership could be among the farmers themselves or it could be a private/public sector partnership where government can collaborate with the private investor.”
Dealing with nutrition
The FAO representative explained that better nutrition is needed, considering Covid-19, which exacerbated food and nutrition security.
“The pandemic has also caused serious disruptions to the supply chain that makes food not readily available sometimes, which puts people who have lost their jobs in a difficult position to provide healthy meals like they used to before.”
The other issue Robertson said FAO is addressing is the effects that imported foods are having on the human body.
“What we’re looking at is that the foods that are imported, a lot of them are high in sugars, salt, trans fat, and when consumed, they contribute to increased incidences of obesity and overweight, diabetes, to where we have found from the research on the food and nutrition security study Trinidad and most of the other countries in the Caribbean, we have more women being obese than men.”
The organisation encourages local producers to increase domestic production so that the consumers can have access to readily available cheap food.
“That’s where the innovation and technology is required even more so now because when we produce we need to produce and protect the environment, but climate change is creating havoc on agriculture production, and therefore we need to introduce the best practices that would not only protect the environment but help increase the productivity of the land.”
Strengthening food security
Questioned on how the Caribbean was progressing with food security, during the pandemic Robertson stressed that there is a clarion call by regional governments to strengthen the agriculture and trade within the region so that countries can reduce the imports from extra-regional sources by 25 per cent.
“Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was the one who put the proposition on the table that all institutions, governments, and private sector should work together to see how we can reduce the food import bill in the region by 25 per cent. FAO is now part of that support plan for the region and to guide what commodities they will focus on in the initial stages.”
The organisation, with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and support from the Police Youth Club in Tobago gave out 1,000 grow boxes in the country earlier this year to promote local and healthy eating.
Financing projects
Executing these types of projects needs financial backing and Robertson stated the FAO has two types of funding, one where they receive on a bi-annual basis of US$20,000 for projects that are associated with Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have priorities like food and nutrition security, we have agriculture forestry fisheries, we have building resilience to climate change, and we have food safety. So those are the priorities we are working in. Any area under those we develop projects, we can use from this pool of money to assist.
“And then, we have technical corporation projects (TCPs). We compete at the regional level, where we can propose to get up to US$500,000 at TCP level. It is joint, so they would complement, for example, whatever we put in and the project is accepted, they would complement that. So if we put in $200,000, they would complement that with $200,000. It is called the catalytic TCP arrangement,” Robertson said.
Climate Change
Robertson noted that climate change has really created havoc on the agricultural sector in most countries, and not only that but the timeframe for the development, submission, and approval of some of these projects has been very long and extended.
“While Trinidad and Tobago has been really focusing on reducing its gas emissions, in other areas focusing on energy and what have you, some emphasis is only now being placed on the agricultural sector in terms of adaptation and some level of mitigation. So, Trinidad and Tobago is doing well in terms of trying to work on all fronts is not only disaster risk management in the agricultural sector, but trying to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.”
Asked what are the repercussions for countries who do not make that climate change adaptation, the FAO representative said therefore the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are calling on the United Nations, the donor community, to allow more funds from the Green Climate Fund source, to come to these countries to assist.
“You just need one storm in one of these countries. One storm will create damages that will be over 100 per cent of their GDP. Look at Dominica over these years. It will take probably about 15 more years for Dominica to get back where it was, except that they have an injection of donor financing, plus they still have their debts to pay.
“Tomorrow you have a hurricane. It affects the entire country and society. So climate change is real, and it’s very much affecting, not only on the agricultural sector but on the entire economy,” Robertson pointed out.
Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, last Saturday, showed that the Government is working to avert possible US$1 billion in losses related to biodiversity resources and services, tourism, and other economic activity because of climate change.
Trinidad and Tobago is preparing for the 26th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday to November 12.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will lead Trinidad and Tobago’s delegation in Glasgow as head of the delegation for the World Leaders’ Summit; Minister Robinson-Regis is the head of delegation for the High-Level Summit and Kishan Kumarsingh, head of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit of the Ministry of Planning, will be the head of delegation for technical negotiations.