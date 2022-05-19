Time to tackle US$6b regional food import bill

As Caribbean leaders and agriculture stakeholders gather here to take an important step towards reducing the region’s US$6 billion food import bill by 25 per cent in another three years, Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretary-General Dr Carla Burnett said not only will governments need to take tough decisions, but the private sector must also get involved.
She was speaking yesterday at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, hosted by the government of Guyana and the Caricom Secretariat under the theme, “Investing in Vision 25 by 2025”.
“With food prices now at their highest levels since 2008, we are doing what we must do to seize this challenge as the opportunity to increase our own production for trade within the regional markets and further afield,” the Caricom Secretary-General said.
“Success will require increased support from our governments to alleviate the technological, logistical and financing constraints faced by our producers. This will require hard decisions to be made on the allocation of funding to agricultural and rural development, agricultural research, national transportation – those allied sectors and services that play important roles in bringing technological solutions to our farming communities and bringing products to market.”
Dr Barnett added that private investment is crucial for sustained growth of production and productivity in agriculture, as in any sector.
The three-day Agri-Investment Forum and Expo has attracted hundreds of international, regional, and local investors and exhibitors.
“It is very heartening to see that so many investors have responded to the call to actively participate in this important event. There will be a lot of follow-up work to be done to ensure that there are concrete results flowing from this engagement and we are here to do everything possible to assist,” Barnett said.
She contended that agriculture has the potential to contribute significantly to economic recovery and resilience, and drive inclusive socio-economic development for the region.
According to her, “it is a major pillar, upon which we can build to develop the human and economic capital which exists within our region”.
“Today, we do not only stress the importance of increased investment in our food and agriculture sector if we are to meet our goal of greater food and nutrition security; we also demonstrate the willingness to do the level of planning and execution together with the full range of stakeholders that we need to be working together to achieve the 25 by 2025 vision – from investors to farmers to technology providers to agro-processors to consumers,” Dr Barnett said.
Covid ease-up
She added that that vision is not just a concept but an urgent necessity.
“It is a statement of commitment by the Heads of Government which demonstrates that the time for action is now. The path to the transformation of our regional food systems is in our hands,” Barnett said.
The Secretary-General acknowledged that this task is being undertaken at a time of great global uncertainty – with the Covid-19 pandemic having exacted a significant toll on regional economies; significantly increased prices of food, fuel and other basic goods, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; and long-lasting supply chain disruptions, all of which increase the cost of doing business and place added pressures on government budgets.
However, she noted that with the ongoing removal of restrictions that came with the pandemic, Caribbean economies are now poised to recover some of the lost ground.
“It is a stressful time that is testing our resilience significantly. However, I believe that the spirit of cooperation, which we have always shown in times of adversity, will be the bedrock upon which we overcome the current challenges,” Barnett said.
