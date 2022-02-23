GOVERNMENT’S decision to remove the time restrictions on beaches and rivers will help to promote greater economic activity, according to the Tobago Business Chamber.
Last weekend, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that restrictions up to 6 p.m. at beaches and rivers have been lifted.
Beachgoers are still required to wear masks once they are not in the water and no alcohol consumption, partying or open fires is allowed.
Deyalsingh said he had also been authorised by the Prime Minister to announce that unvaccinated children aged 12 and under will be allowed into safe zones.
Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George, in a WhatsApp audio message on Monday, said with the removal of the time limit, he anticipates more Trinidadians will be willing to come to Tobago for a weekend.
“They will be able to enjoy themselves with their families, for a week, to stay at a villa, a hotel, a guesthouse. So, of course, these are things that are pluses for us and we see this as a positive step, especially in boosting the island’s economy.”
With regard to the Government’s decision to allow unvaccinated children 12 and under to accompany their parents at safe zones, George said this is a step in the right direction.
“In terms of your restaurants, to be able to have your children with you is great, because most times you may want to go out for a family meal, and if it is that the kids under 12 have to stay home, and it’s only the parents or those who are vaccinated (who can go out), then that creates a divisiveness that is not good for business or even for families,” he said.
George noted the restrictions before would have created a divide, which was definitely not good for restaurants and cinemas, over the past couple of months.