Farley Augustine

Symbolic handing-over: THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre, receives the keys to the Manta Lodge Hotel from UDeCOTT director Janelle Berkley in Speyside, Tobago, yesterday.

THE newly refurbished 24-room Manta Lodge Hotel and Dive Centre in Tobago East has brought additional room stock to Tobago.

This is the view of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who said over $27 million has been spent from 2015, when the hotel was purchased by the THA, to 2023.

The hotel, however, has only four parking spots, and to correct this the THA will do additional infrastructure work.

The keys were handed over to the Tobago House of Assembly from project managers UDeCOTT yesterday.

“The 24-room hotel and dive centre, complete with a refurbished swimming pool, parking for four, inclusive of the differently abled, and we add a variation cost of $4,904,833.56. This brings the total spent to date at Manta Lodge $27,353,630.36 between 2015 when the hotel was purchased and 2023 when we are now receiving the keys for the return hotel,” Augustine said.

Officials were given a tour of the facility, and according to the Chief Secretary, this new addition to Tobago’s room stock would also facilitate a return to the diving sector.

“This hotel also reopens the dive industry in the Speyside community. I will let you know, at one point Speyside had in excess of five dive centres. Post-Covid we are down to only two from five.

“The hotel comes at a time when this exe­cutive recently took a decision to upgrade the hyperbaric chamber in Roxborough to move from just one where you have to lie in the chamber to an actual walk-in hyperbaric chamber, and that’s because we recognise that one of the competitive advantages for the Tobago space at large—not just Speyside and Charlotteville and North-east Tobago, but Tobago at large—is really the opportunities that we have coming out of scuba diving, and so there is a need for us to ensure that we have all facilities to treat with the divers,” Augustine said.

A symbolic handing-over of a ceremonial key was carried out, and it was noted that the THA would not treat with the day-to-day operations of the hotel.

“Pretty soon we will put it out on the market for a request for proposals so that anybody with the best proposal for managing this hotel and operationalising this hotel, we will welcome in the Tobago space. We would put that out not just for a local audience, but for an international audience so that we can attract the best possible managers for this space,” Augustine said.

Augustine then seemed to touch on the controversy involving his former PDP political leader, Watson Duke, and former deputy political leader, Kezel Jackson—who recently resigned, as he touted Tobago as a tourist destination.

“So last year when I was in London telling people to fall in love with Tobago again, enter into this romance with Tobago again, is because I am confident that nothing sweeter than ’Gonian. I mean, I realise it causing some people to go crazy these days and talk in tongues, but to have a love affair with the island of Tobago, to have a love affair with the island of Tobago is the greatest privilege any visitor can have from anywhere in the world, and that is what we ought to sell to the rest of the world,” Augustine said.

